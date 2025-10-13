Gitex @45: Dubai's tech vision shapes global digital future

When the first GITEX — then known as the Gulf Computer Exhibition — opened in December 1981 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, it was a small yet momentous event for a young city eager to embrace the digital age.

I was among the 3,000-plus visitors who walked through that single exhibition hall as a budding journalist, curious about the promise of personal computers and the mysterious new world of ‘Information Technology’.

The venue buzzed with excitement as 46 exhibitors displayed the early wonders of the computing era — IBM’s first personal computer, dot matrix printers, and floppy disks—then symbols of futuristic innovation. Few could have imagined that this modest event would one day evolve into GITEX Global, now the world’s largest and most influential technology and startup gathering, and the beating heart of Dubai’s transformation from a trading hub into a global powerhouse of innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship.

My first encounter remains etched in memory. Dubai, then a young nation finding its rhythm, already exuded an unmistakable sense of ambition. GITEX embodied that spirit —an early sign that this city’s aspirations were not confined to commerce or logistics, but extended into the limitless realm of technology and knowledge. From that spark emerged a movement that would transform both Dubai and the region, turning an exhibition into an ecosystem and a city into a global tech capital.

What began as a regional IT fair gradually grew into a powerhouse connecting innovators, investors, and policymakers from around the world. Through the 1990s, GITEX became the Middle East’s definitive technology showcase, attracting international brands eager to explore a market that was modernising at breakneck speed As Dubai invested in free zones, digital infrastructure, and the early foundations of e-government, GITEX evolved into more than just an exhibition — it became the nerve centre of a growing digital economy. The event mirrored Dubai’s transition from a traditional trading gateway to a future-driven innovation hub.

By the 2010s, as global tech giants, startups, and venture funds converged in Dubai each October, GITEX had firmly established itself as a bridge between East and West — a forum where global technology leaders met to shape the future of industries.

Today, GITEX Global stands as the world’s largest technology and startup event. The 45th edition, to be held from October 13 to 17, 2025, will bring together 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors from more than 180 countries, underscoring Dubai’s unrivalled convening power in the digital era.

Ecosystem, Not Expo

GITEX’s evolution is not merely one of scale — it’s a story of reinvention. The event’s rebranding to ‘GLOBAL’ in 2022 signalled its full international maturity. Today, it spans over 40 exhibition halls across two mega venues — Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Harbour — forming a city-wide festival of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The 2025 edition will feature 16 conference tracks, 10 stages, and more than 500 global speakers, including leading voices in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and sustainable tech. It will address how these frontier technologies are reshaping economies and redefining business, governance, and life itself.

GITEX has evolved into an ecosystem — a live network of creators, investors, thinkers, and policymakers — all converging to collaborate, co-innovate, and accelerate the global digital transition.

Going Global

GITEX’s influence now transcends the UAE. The brand’s global expansion has created an interconnected series of innovation hubs across continents. GITEX Europe, debuted in Berlin in May 2025, has further strengthened the link between Europe’s deep-tech community and the Middle East’s investment and startup ecosystem.

Meanwhile, GITEX Vietnam, launching in 2026 in Hanoi, will anchor the brand’s growing presence in Asia, reinforcing the UAE’s partnership with one of the region’s fastest-emerging digital economies. GITEX now operates across seven countries and four regions, extending its reach from Dubai to Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia — a testament to Dubai’s global leadership in fostering collaboration through technology.

Institutional Flywheel

GITEX has played a catalytic role in shaping the UAE’s innovation architecture. Its enduring influence can be seen in the creation and growth of key institutions such as the Dubai Future Foundation, Hub71, in5, DIFC FinTech Hive, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), and Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park).

These institutions have become the pillars of the UAE’s innovation economy — nurturing startups, attracting global entrepreneurs, and enabling frontier research. Many of them use GITEX as a platform to announce partnerships, unveil technologies, and connect with investors and peers.

Together, they form a dynamic ecosystem that makes Dubai and the UAE magnets for global talent and ideas — a vision that was born on the GITEX floor and has since been institutionalised across the nation.

Government powerhouse

A hallmark of GITEX’s success is the scale and ambition of the Dubai Government Pavilion, coordinated by Digital Dubai. This year, the Pavilion will feature 50 government, semi-government, and private sector entities, presenting Dubai’s latest digital initiatives and AI-driven services.

The Pavilion embodies Dubai’s integrated approach to governance — where innovation is not a buzzword but a public mandate. From the Roads and Transport Authority’s smart mobility projects to Dubai Municipality’s sustainability initiatives, from Dubai Health Authority’s digital health ecosystem to Dubai Customs’ AI-powered border operations—the Pavilion tells a story of a city where the government leads by example.

For visitors, it offers a rare, holistic view of how digital transformation translates into better quality of life and seamless public services.

2024 Marker

The 2024 edition of GITEX Global broke all previous records, attracting 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors, and drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors. It confirmed Dubai’s position as both host and catalyst — an active player in shaping global digital trends.

That momentum now propels the 2025 edition, which promises an even more ambitious agenda centred on AI, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and green data infrastructure. Its dual-venue structure allows one event to host both the world’s biggest corporate tech showcase and its largest startup gathering, Expand North Star, in parallel.

Startup super-connector

Expand North Star, curated by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, has emerged as the world’s largest startup-investor platform. The event connects founders from more than 100 countries with hundreds of venture funds, family offices, and institutional investors managing billions in assets.

Through curated investor roundtables, pitch competitions, and networking events, the show accelerates the flow of venture capital across borders. Many of today’s UAE-based startups — especially in fintech, AI, and healthtech — trace their investor introductions to this event.

Expand North Star has become the heartbeat of Dubai’s innovation economy, giving founders a springboard to scale regionally and globally.

Why 2025 Matters

This year’s edition arrives at a pivotal moment for the global tech industry. The world stands at the threshold of the AI-driven era, with technologies such as quantum computing, autonomous systems, and cyber resilience redefining the digital landscape.

At GITEX 2025, more than 500 speakers and 16 conference tracks will explore how these shifts will transform industries and economies. Panels will address not only the promise of emerging technologies but also the ethical, regulatory, and societal challenges they bring—making the event both a showcase of innovation and a forum for global dialogue.

With participation from leading governments, Fortune 500 companies, and emerging tech pioneers, GITEX 2025 reaffirms Dubai’s enduring status as a city that not only embraces the future — but helps invent it.

Dubai Dividend

Few events have contributed as much to Dubai’s international brand as GITEX. Over 45 years, it has reinforced the city’s position as a global crossroads for technology, business, and investment. Its ripple effects are visible across the economy — from the growth of Dubai Internet City and Dubai Silicon Oasis to the flourishing of the UAE’s venture and R&D ecosystem.

The GITEX platform has also nurtured investor confidence, drawing global corporations to establish their regional headquarters in Dubai and accelerating the UAE’s digital transformation agenda. It has become the world’s largest convergence of technology, policy, and business — an embodiment of Dubai’s long-term vision to lead by innovation.

Citywide Tech Week

Every October, Dubai becomes the world’s digital capital. GITEX transforms the city into a living laboratory for innovation, with events extending beyond the World Trade Centre into Dubai Harbour and innovation districts across the emirate. For one week, entrepreneurs, investors, governments, and thought leaders gather to network, sign deals, and launch ideas that often shape the global tech narrative for the year ahead. The city’s energy during GITEX week captures the UAE’s enduring belief that progress is built on partnership, collaboration, and imagination.

A Chronicle and Window

As GITEX Global celebrates its 45th anniversary, it stands as both a chronicle of Dubai’s extraordinary journey and a window into its future. From a one-hall computer exhibition in 1981 to a global phenomenon that now spans continents, GITEX has been at the heart of the UAE’s digital transformation. It helped Dubai evolve from a trading outpost into a world-class innovation hub, inspired a generation of entrepreneurs, and showcased how vision, ambition, and leadership can create lasting global impact.