Generative AI: From a global buzzword to an everyday companion

It’s almost hard to remember a time before Generative AI entered the conversation. In just a few short years, it’s gone from niche tech circles to something that’s shaping headlines, boardroom strategies, and casual conversations over coffee.

In the GCC, its pace is particularly striking. Research by McKinsey shows our region is already leading the world in AI adoption, with 74% of organisations using Generative AI in at least one function, compared to a global average of 65%. In some GCC markets, more than half of business leaders expect AI to deliver significant financial impact within three years, a sign of how deeply it’s being woven into national visions for long-term prosperity.

What’s fascinating is how quickly Generative AI has started to feel personal. Yes, it’s powering billion-dollar infrastructure projects and shaping future economies, but it’s also making its way into the pockets, routines, and workflows of everyday people. This is backed up by a recent survey in the Middle East and Africa which found that 100% of respondents had used a tool like ChatGPT, with 68% integrating it into their daily or weekly work routines, from drafting documents to generating creative ideas. That’s the moment we’re in: AI isn’t some distant technology far on the horizon, it’s part of how we think, work, and communicate.

Still, there’s a gap between experimentation and tangible results. Many organizations remain in “pilot purgatory,” running trials but not yet embedding AI into operations at scale. For individuals, the leap can be more immediate, provided the technology is intuitive, accessible, and fits seamlessly into existing habits. That’s the principle driving our approach at Samsung: making AI useful from the moment you pick up your device.

With the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, this thinking comes to life in very practical ways. These devices aren’t just about the wow factor of foldable design — they’re built to help users navigate a faster, more connected world. Take Live Translate: in a region where cross-border collaboration is a daily reality, it turns voice calls into bilingual conversations in real time, without requiring either party to install extra apps.

Face-to-face, Interpreter mode transforms the devices into a shared translation screen, letting both parties follow the conversation in their own language. Whether you’re in a business meeting in Riyadh, negotiating in Doha, or traveling for leisure, it’s a real-world example of how Generative AI can make global communication natural and stress-free.

The connection between productivity and AI is just as strong. Samsung’s Note Assist uses AI to take raw, unstructured notes — meeting minutes, brainstorms, to-do lists — and convert them into organized, concise summaries. It’s a response to a modern reality where knowledge workers spend up to 58% of their time on “work about work” rather than on high-value activities. By streamlining that process, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 help shift that balance.

Similarly, Now Brief condenses long reports or articles into clear overviews in seconds, which is particularly relevant in the GCC, where decision-makers often deal with a flood of multilingual content from regional and global sources. With the Galaxy Z Fold7’s expansive display, you can review the original document alongside the AI-generated summary, making it easier to verify and act quickly.

What excites me most about these features is how they echo the GCC’s broader AI journey… from experimentation to meaningful, scaled impact. Just as governments here are investing in AI infrastructure, training millions in AI skills, and embedding it into public services, we’re embedding it into personal tech, so the benefits are immediate and personal. The end goal is the same: equip people with tools that make them more capable, confident, and connected.

This is the promise of Generative AI when it’s not confined to labs or pilot programs. When AI can translate the conversation you’re having right now, organise your meeting notes before you even leave the room, or pull out the key points of a 20-page report while you’re on the go - that’s when it stops being a buzzword and becomes a companion.

With the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, our aim isn’t just to put advanced AI in your pocket but to make sure it works for you in the moments that matter most. Because the real value of AI lies in how naturally it fits into your life, not the sophistication of its algorithms. And when it does, it doesn’t just change what your phone can do. It changes what you can do and how you live your life.

Fadi Abu Shamat is Vice-President and Head of Mobile eXperience Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics.