Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra raises the bar for premium foldable smartphones

Samsung's dominance of the foldable market has been built on steady refinement rather than radical reinvention. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra continues that approach, pairing meaningful hardware upgrades with a more polished user experience to strengthen its lead in the category.

Arriving with a larger silicon-carbon battery, a refined hinge mechanism, brighter displays and one of the most advanced multitasking experiences available on Android, the Fold 8 Ultra proves that innovation is no longer just about dramatic change. Sometimes, relentless refinement is enough to stay ahead of the competition.

Breaking with tradition, the company has expanded its flagship foldable lineup into two distinct models, giving consumers a choice between entertainment and productivity. The result is the Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung’s most advanced foldable yet, a device that seeks to push the boundaries of what a smartphone can do while cementing the brand’s position at the forefront of foldable innovation.

Weighing just 215g and measuring 8.9mm when folded shut, the Ultra feels remarkably similar to a conventional flagship smartphone despite its foldable form factor. Its tall, exceptionally bright cover display handles everyday tasks such as messaging, navigation and calls with ease, making it a capable companion even when closed.

Meaningful Upgrades

While the Fold 8 Ultra may appear to be more of the same at first glance, appearances can be deceiving. Samsung may have retained much of the design language from the Z Fold 7, but the latest model brings significant refinements that reinforce its position at the top of the foldable smartphone.

Chief among these upgrades is a larger silicon-carbon battery, delivering impressive endurance that comfortably lasts through demanding days. Samsung has also introduced a redesigned hinge that enables the device to fold completely flat while dramatically reducing the visibility of the crease. Combined with brighter AMOLED panels, the result is a more polished and premium user experience.

The new Flex Titanium hinge is arguably the star of the show. Incorporating an ultra-thin alloy film beneath the OLED display, measuring less than 30% of the thickness of a human hair, it helps improve durability while maintaining flexibility. Opening the device now feels smoother and more refined, thanks in part to a mechanism inspired by Samsung's Galaxy TriFold technology.

Once unfolded, the Fold 8 Ultra truly comes into its own. Reading e-books, browsing websites and multitasking across multiple apps are particularly satisfying on the expansive inner display. Video playback is vibrant and immersive, although widescreen content still results in noticeable black bars at the top and bottom of the screen. The stereo speakers deliver rich, well-balanced sound that makes watching movies or TV shows without headphones a genuinely enjoyable experience.

Moreover, the Fold 8 Ultra is not without its shortcomings. The telephoto camera still lags behind the best flagship offerings, while the placement of the rear camera module causes an annoying wobble when the phone is resting on a flat surface. The absence of Qi2 magnetic charging support also feels like a missed opportunity on a device of this calibre.

Then there is the price. The Fold 8 Ultra demands a significant financial commitment, and its premium positioning puts it out of reach for many buyers. It is undoubtedly a tough pill to swallow. However, there is no escaping the fact that Samsung has produced one of the most sophisticated foldable smartphones on the market.

Unlike many rival foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is designed with repairability in mind. Samsung offers a self-repair programme alongside its Care+ accidental damage insurance, helping to significantly reduce repair costs should anything go wrong. It also continues to offer IP48-rated dust and water resistance, providing reassuring protection against everyday mishaps.

Design and Performance

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra introduces two notable upgrades. The first is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, offering enough room for multitasking, productivity and demanding applications.

The second is a larger 5,000mAh battery, made possible by Samsung's new silicon-carbon cell technology. The battery comfortably lasts up to two days on a mix of Wi-Fi and 5G usage, including browsing, messaging, productivity tasks and photography. While gaming and intensive workloads drain the battery faster, most users are unlikely to need more than an overnight charge every other day.

The Fold 8 Ultra features a 6.5-inch F HD+ cover display and an expansive 8-inch QXGA+ inner screen. Both panels offer peak brightness of 3,000 nits and, for the first time in the Fold series, benefit from an anti-reflective coating that improves outdoor visibility.

One UI 9 and Android 17

Running Samsung's latest One UI 9 software atop Android 17, the Fold 8 Ultra continues to offer one of the most refined foldable smartphone experiences available. The device can simultaneously run up to three apps in split-screen mode while supporting additional floating windows, making multitasking effortless.

One UI 9 brings a host of Galaxy AI enhancements, including Now Brief, Now Nudge and expanded automation capabilities across more than 40 apps. The Now Bar remains one of the standout features, providing quick access to live sports scores, music controls and ongoing activities directly from the lock screen or status bar.

The Fold 8 Ultra also integrates Google's Gemini AI assistant and an enhanced version of Samsung's proactive suggestion tool, Now Nudge, first introduced with the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung has committed to software and security updates until July 31, 2033.

Camera

Samsung has equipped the Fold 8 Ultra with a versatile camera system capable of producing impressive results in both daylight and low-light conditions. The device houses five cameras in total, including two 10-megapixel front-facing cameras, one on each display, that deliver excellent performance for video calls and selfies. The rear camera array consists of a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

New this year is HDR support when shooting in the full 200-megapixel mode, allowing for greater dynamic range and detail. Samsung has also introduced Cine LUT support for video recording, enabling creators to capture flatter colour profiles for more professional-grade colour grading during post-production.

Battery and Charging

The Fold 8 Ultra's 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery is a significant improvement over the previous generation's 4,400mAh unit. Samsung claims up to 27 hours of video playback, while real-world usage should comfortably deliver two days of moderate use.

The silicon-carbon battery is rated for at least 1,200 full charge cycles while retaining 80% or more of its original capacity, improving long-term durability. Charging speeds have also been upgraded, with support for 45W wired charging and 25W wireless charging.

Verdict

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is not a revolutionary upgrade, but it is a remarkably accomplished one. By addressing key weaknesses while improving battery life, durability and overall usability, Samsung has produced a foldable that remains the benchmark for premium large-screen smartphones.

Pros

· Super thin and light with much brighter screens

· New Flex Titanium hinge reduces crease improves opening action

· Much brighter 3,000-nit panel with an effective anti-reflective coating for outdoor use

· Upgraded 50MP ultra-wide and 200MP HDR main camera mode

· Larger 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery easily lasts two days



Cons

· Extremely expensive

· Lacks a built-in S Pen silo

· No built-in magnetic ring for Qi2 accessories

· Heavy camera bump on the back

· Flex Mode is trickier to deploy due to new hinge

Key Specifications

Main screen: 8in QXGA+ 120Hz (422ppi) Amoled flexible display

Cover screen: 6.5in FHD+ 120Hz (422ppi) Amoled

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy

RAM: 12 or 16GB

Storage: 256, 512GB or 1TB

Operating system: One UI 9 based on Android 17

Camera: 200+50+10MP rear with 3x telephoto; 10MP+10MP selfie cameras

Connectivity: 5G, dual sim, esim, USB-C, wifi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 6, UWB, GNSS

Water resistance: IP48 (1.5 metres for 30 minutes)

Dimensions folded: 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9mm

Dimensions unfolded: 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.1mm

Weight: 215g

Battery: 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery

Charging: Competable with 45W wired charging and 20W/25W wireless charging