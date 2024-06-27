Future of Mechanical Marvels

Most of the economic sectors are poised to benefit greatly from the integration of robots into their operations, offering increased efficiency, precision, and cost-effectiveness.

THE FUTURE OF ROBOTICS is rapidly approaching, with advancements in technology paving the way for robots to serve key sectors such as banking, education, healthcare, security, and hospitality and will revolutionise the day-to-day life and workplace in coming years, experts say.

Analysts, executives and industry leaders said most of the economic sectors are poised to benefit greatly from the integration of robots into their operations, offering increased efficiency, precision, and cost-effectiveness.

Robots have become an integral part of modern society, significantly impacting day-to-day life by boosting efficiency and productivity in various tasks and industries. From household chores to manufacturing processes, robots play a crucial role in simplifying tasks, reducing human error, and improving overall efficiency, they said.

In households, robots have transformed the way people manage their daily chores. Robotic vacuum cleaners, for example, can effortlessly clean floors while homeowners focus on other tasks. Smart assistants like Amazon's Alexa or Google Home have become household staples, providing hands-free assistance in managing schedules, setting reminders, and controlling smart home devices.

In the kitchen, robotic chefs can help prepare meals, reducing the time and effort required for food preparation. These robots not only save time but also allow individuals to focus on more important tasks or leisure activities.

In the workplace, robots are revolutionising industries by automating repetitive and labour-intensive tasks, thus improving productivity. In manufacturing, robots have streamlined production processes by performing tasks with precision and speed. They can assemble products, handle materials, and even perform quality control inspections more efficiently than human workers. This increased efficiency leads to higher production output and reduced costs for companies.

Dr Hiroshi Ishiguro, Professor of the University of Osaka (Department of Systems Innovation), said the future of robotics serving key sectors such as banking, education, security, and hospitality is bright.

Dr Hiroshi Ishiguro, Professor of the University of Osaka (Department of Systems Innovation), said technology has evolved over a period of time and robots are now playing an increasingly important role in benefiting humans in day-to-day life today, with their capabilities expanding to enhance various aspects of our lives.

“From assistance in household chores to improving healthcare, education, banking, hospitality and security services, robots are revolutionising the way we go about our daily activities. However, robots are unlikely to replace humans and they will increase efficiency and productivity in everyday life in various ways,” Dr Ishiguro told BTR.

He said the future of robotics serving key sectors such as banking, education, security, and hospitality is bright. “With ongoing advancements in technology and robotics, the potential for robots to revolutionise these sectors is immense,” he said.

Fawad Akber, Managing Director of Teriminus Group, said robots are excellent options to augment human capabilities rather than replace humans entirely.

BENEFICIARY SECTORS

Fawad Akber, Managing Director of Teriminus Group, said robots are excellent options to augment human capabilities rather than replace humans entirely. Here's how they fit into each sector:

Education: Robots can assist in repetitive tasks, such as grading and administrative work, allowing educators to focus on teaching and personal interactions. They can also be used as educational tools to teach programming and STEM subjects.

Medical: In the medical field, robots are instrumental in precision surgeries, automated diagnostics, and patient care. They enhance the capabilities of medical professionals, leading to better patient outcomes and more efficient healthcare delivery.

Banking: Robots and AI-driven solutions can handle routine banking transactions, customer inquiries, and fraud detection, providing 24/7 service and improving accuracy. This allows human employees to focus on complex customer service tasks.

Security: Robots can be deployed for surveillance, patrolling, and monitoring large areas, reducing the risk to human security personnel. They can also provide real-time data and alerts, enhancing overall security measures.

While robots offer significant advantages in these sectors, human oversight and interaction remain crucial for tasks requiring empathy, complex decision-making, and personal touch.

Robots have become an integral part of modern society, significantly impacting day-to-day life by boosting efficiency and productivity in various tasks and industries.

“Robots are benefiting humans in day-to-day life by simplifying tasks, improving efficiency, and enhancing overall quality of life. As technology continues to advance, the potential for robots to further contribute to various aspects of daily life is limitless, promising a future where humans and robots work together to create a more efficient and sustainable world,” Akber told BTR.

As technology continues to advance, he said the integration of robots into daily life is expected to become even more prevalent, allowing individuals and businesses to optimise their time and resources for greater productivity and success.

UAE AT THE FOREFRONT

Akber, an industry veteran and artificial intelligence and sustainable investments and finance professional, said the UAE has been at the forefront of adopting advanced technologies and is likely to see an accelerated commercial launch of robots.

“Based on current trends and initiatives, we can expect widespread commercial deployment of robots in the UAE within the next 2-3 years. The UAE government’s proactive approach in fostering innovation and smart technologies, combined with significant investments in AI and robotics, sets the stage for a rapid rollout,” Akber told BTR.

He said robots are already part of our life and their usage in day-to-day affairs and commercial sector will be increased in coming years. Potential sectors for promoting the usage of robots include:

Healthcare: Robots for surgery, rehabilitation, patient care, and automated diagnostics.

Manufacturing: Automated assembly lines, quality control, and logistics within factories.

Retail: Customer service robots, inventory management, and automated checkout systems.

Hospitality: Service robots for room service, cleaning, and customer assistance in hotels and restaurants.

Logistics and Warehousing: Autonomous robots for inventory management, packing, and shipment processing.

Agriculture: Robots for planting, harvesting, monitoring crops, and maintaining equipment.

Security and Surveillance: Robots for patrolling, monitoring, and responding to security threats.

Banking and Finance: Automated teller machines (ATMs), customer service bots, and fraud detection systems.

Education: Teaching assistants, administrative support, and interactive learning tools.

“By focusing on these sectors, we can enhance efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction, driving the adoption of robotics in everyday and commercial applications. The following are also the areas you should consider when you are defining the automation,” he said.

BIGGEST CHALLENGES, SOLUTIONS

Biggest challenges include:

Technology Integration: Ensuring seamless integration of new robotics solutions with legacy systems. We address this through extensive compatibility testing and modular design.

Cybersecurity: Protecting systems from cyber threats. We implement robust security protocols and continuously update our systems.

Workforce Adaptation: Training and upskilling the workforce to work alongside advanced robotics. We offer comprehensive training programs and user-friendly interfaces.

Regulatory Compliance: Navigating complex regulatory landscapes. We have a dedicated team to ensure our solutions comply with all relevant regulations.

High Initial Costs: High upfront investment for automation solutions. We offer flexible financing options and demonstrate long-term ROI benefits to our clients.

Mohammed Aldousari, Regional Robotics Lead, Proven Robotics, said the global robotics industry, valued at $40.43 billion, is forecasted to surge to $231.85 billion by 2030, boasting a remarkable 24.4 per cent compound annual growth rate.

PROMISING FUTURE

Mohammed Aldousari, Regional Robotics Lead, Proven Robotics, said the global robotics industry has a promising future due to rising demand for automation and cost-effective solutions.

Referring to Yahoo Finance latest data, he said the global robotics industry, valued at $40.43 billion, is forecasted to surge to $231.85 billion by 2030, boasting a remarkable 24.4 per cent compound annual growth rate.

“In the UAE, the rapidly growing robotics sector is propelled by escalating demand for automation and cost-effective solutions. This demand permeates diverse sectors like hospitality, healthcare, and retail,” Aldousar told BTR.

He said automation promises streamlined processes, heightened efficiency, and reduced errors, and the need for cost-effective solutions.

“With robots revolutionising tasks from concierge services to inventory management, the UAE stands assured of substantial growth and innovation in robotics,” he said.

To a question, he said robots will play an important role in automation and cost-effective solutions, but they are unlikely to replace humans in coming years. “I do not think robots can replace humans, or it is an option. Robots are made to work side by side with humans to help them by utilising their work in many sectors. Robots serve as valuable aids to humans across various sectors like healthcare, security, and education, but outright replacing humans isn't feasible. Robots will help humans achieve better efficiency, safety, and consistency in their work outcomes,” he said.

In addition, robots lack the emotional intelligence, creativity, and adaptability that are essential to humans. Therefore, certain tasks and roles will continue to be preferred over robots. Ultimately, robots complement human capabilities rather than replacing them outright, Aldousar said.

Robots lack the emotional intelligence, creativity, and adaptability that are essential to humans.

CLOUD-NATIVE ADOPTION

Sebastian Shi, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Cloud UAE, highlighted cloud-native adoption in key industries and said enterprise cloudification has changed from ‘On Cloud’ to "In Cloud’ and from resource-centric to application-centric. “We can see cloud-native has been adopted by industries such as the Internet, finance, government, and manufacturing. And it has created new value and new experiences in these industries,” he said. “Cloud-native has also gradually become a consensus for government and enterprise customers to implement digital transformation. Cloud-native is the path to real digital transformation and intelligent transformation,” he added. Emad Haffar, Head of Technical Experts, Middle East Turkey and Africa (META) at Kaspersky, said Robot-reliant industries such as automotive and manufacturing are particularly being targeted by cyber criminals. ROBOTS AND CYBERATTACKS Emad Haffar, Head of Technical Experts, Middle East Turkey and Africa (META) at Kaspersky, said cybersecurity is important for robots as like other machines they are also exposed to cyberattacks. “Definitely. Any machine that is connected to a computer and the internet is prone to cyberattacks. Although people may instinctively picture robots as humanoids, in reality they are cyberphysical devices on the Internet of Things (IoT),” Haffar told BTR. Robots can be easily scaled up or down based on demand without the complexities associated with hiring or laying off employees. To put simply, he said robotics are machines that are connected to a computer and able to perform complex tasks to replace human effort. Robot-reliant industries such as automotive and manufacturing are particularly being targeted by cyber criminals. “These vulnerabilities are largely due to the gap between Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT). Often, OT personnel may lack the knowledge that those in IT would possess in order to control such robotics, in turn providing cybercriminals with an obvious weakness to exploit. As industries continue to develop with the help of robotics, the real threat of cybercrime stresses the need for increased robot security,” he said. In order to protect robots from cyberattacks, he said it is crucial to employ systems to both provide security and uncover potential threats. In an especially complex environment like the IoT, the security of cyberphysical devices and their respective data should be a top priority. KEY MARKET TRENDS IN ROBOTICS AND SMART AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS Key market trends include: Artificial Intelligence Integration: AI is being increasingly integrated into robotics to enhance capabilities such as machine learning, perception, and decision-making. Collaborative Robots (Cobots): The rise of cobots designed to work alongside humans in manufacturing and service environments. Industry 4.0 and IoT: The adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, with IoT enabling smarter, interconnected production systems. Autonomous Systems: Growth in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for logistics, warehousing, and other applications. Customisation and Flexibility: Demand for customizable and flexible automation solutions to cater to specific industry needs. Edge Computing: Moving processing power closer to the data source to reduce latency and improve efficiency. Sustainability: Increasing focus on sustainable practices and energy-efficient robotics. WHY ROBOTS OVER HUMANS? Productivity: Robots can work continuously without breaks, leading to higher productivity levels. They perform repetitive tasks with consistent quality and speed. Cost-Effectiveness: While the initial investment in robotics can be high, the long-term savings are significant. Robots reduce operational costs by minimising errors, reducing waste, and optimising processes. Operational Efficiency: Robots can operate in environments and conditions that are hazardous or unsuitable for humans, increasing overall operational efficiency and safety. Scalability: Robots can be easily scaled up or down based on demand without the complexities associated with hiring or laying off employees. Consistency and Precision: Robots perform tasks with high precision and consistency, which is crucial in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and banking. Compliance and Reporting: Robots ensure better compliance with regulations through accurate data collection and reporting, reducing the risk of human error. These factors make robots a strategic choice for CEOs aiming to enhance their company's competitiveness and operational efficiency.

