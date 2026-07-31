From vision to value creation: How strategic product development is reshaping Islamic finance

Product development within financial institutions has evolved far beyond launching products to match competitors. Today, it is a research-driven discipline that brings together customer insights, regulatory compliance, operational planning and brand strategy to create solutions that deliver long-term value. As customer expectations continue to rise and governance requirements become more rigorous, financial institutions are placing greater emphasis on structured product design and cross-functional collaboration.

In this interview, Muhammad Azeem, an Islamic finance professional with around 15 years of experience across product development, marketing and Islamic financial advisory, shares how the role has transformed within the UAE's financial sector. He also discusses why successful products and strong brands must be built together, outlines the journey from concept to market launch, and offers advice for professionals looking to pursue similar career paths.

How would you describe the evolution of product development functions within UAE financial institutions in recent years?

The function has shifted markedly from a reactive, competitor-driven exercise to a structured research-led discipline. Previously, new offerings were often developed by observing what competitors already had in the market and introducing comparable variations, with limited emphasis on independent research or long-term strategic fit. Today, institutions are expected to build a conceptual framework grounded in genuine market research, validate assumptions through controlled pilot testing, and secure alignment across relevant internal teams and external partners before any product reaches the market. This shift has been driven partly by increasingly sophisticated customers who expect tailored, well-considered offerings, and partly by regulators who demand more rigorous documentation and governance around product and service offerings. Consequently, product development has grown into a distinct strategic discipline, one that is expected to demonstrate clear commercial rationale, operational feasibility, and differentiation, rather than simply keeping pace with the broader market.

You have also led marketing and brand strategy alongside product development. How do you see the relationship between developing a product and building the brand around it?

Product development and brand building are regarded as processes that must occur in tandem rather than sequentially. A well-structured product paired with ineffective market positioning tends to underperform, while strong marketing built around a substandard offering can erode customer trust rapidly, particularly within the financial sector, where confidence remains a critical determinant of success. The prevailing approach has been to treat marketing initiatives as integral to the same strategic objective as the product roadmap itself, ensuring that collateral, messaging, and channel strategy remain closely aligned with what the product genuinely delivers. Both elements are expected to reinforce the institution's broader brand identity and target segment strategy, rather than functioning as separate or disconnected workstreams.

Could you walk us through the process typically followed when developing a new financial product, from initial concept to market launch?

The process generally commences with research and opportunity identification, ensuring that any new initiative addresses a genuine customer or market need rather than being developed as a solution in search of a problem. This is followed by the preparation of a concept paper outlining the proposed product structure, target segment, and underlying business rationale, which is subsequently subject to internal review and approval. Once conceptual approval has been secured, the more substantial cross-functional work commences, calling for close coordination across all relevant internal functions, as well as external partners such as vendors and system developers, in order to translate the approved concept into a pragmatic operational offering. Documentation assumes a critical role at this stage, with policy manuals, procedures, and training materials developed in parallel to ensure the organization is adequately prepared to support the product upon launch. A pilot phase is thereafter conducted to test key assumptions within a sandbox environment prior to full market roll-out, followed by ongoing performance review to refine product features in line with observed usage patterns.

What advice would you offer professionals aiming to move into similar roles within UAE financial institutions?

Professionals aspiring to move into similar roles within financial institutions should focus on developing strong cross-functional collaboration skills, strategic thinking, and a customer-centric mindset. Progress in these roles also depends on disciplined planning, clear documentation, and the ability to balance commercial objectives with regulatory requirements. Equally important is maintaining a willingness to continuously learn, adapt to evolving market dynamics while acknowledging that product development and brand building are closely interconnected, together shaping long-term customer trust and business growth.