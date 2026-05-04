From vision to factory floor: MIITE 2026 gears up to power the UAE’s industrial future

Leading corporations and industry heavyweights are gearing up to take part in the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates (MIITE), set to run from May 4 to May 7, 2026, at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The flagship exhibition once again places the spotlight on the UAE’s industrial ambitions, underscoring its drive to attract high-value investment and deepen local manufacturing capabilities.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the four-day event is being delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Adnoc and L’IMAD Holding Company, with ADNEC Group overseeing its organisation. Together, the stakeholders aim to ensure the exhibition hits the ground running as a cornerstone of the nation’s industrial agenda.

The latest Make it in the Emirates exhibition sets its sights on turning bold industrial ambition into bricks-and-mortar results, having evolved into a platform where national priorities are converted into concrete opportunities, partnerships and high-impact projects. The fifth edition shines a spotlight on the UAE’s deep industrial roots, offering a live showcase of resilience built on dependable supply chains, scalable national champions and home-grown innovations that deliver lasting value.

MIITE 2026 will also roll out a slate of new industrial initiatives, alongside dedicated platforms highlighting cutting-edge advances in manufacturing and industrial innovation. These will span next-generation technologies such as robotics, autonomous systems and AI-driven solutions, keeping the UAE at the sharp end of global industrial change.

Taken together, the initiatives move the country’s industrial resilience agenda from the drawing board to the factory floor, locking in supply security, reinforcing national capabilities and laying firm foundations for the next chapter of sustainable economic growth.

Make it in the Emirates has grown into a broad-church industrial platform, bringing together more than 1,100 exhibitors spanning 12 key sectors. The latest edition also puts fresh procurement opportunities on the table, paving the way for the localisation of nearly 5,000 products within the UAE. Small and medium-sized enterprises remain the backbone of the event, accounting for 61 per cent of total participants at MIITE 2026.

Organisers expect the exhibition to pull out all the stops, drawing more than 120,000 visitors over four days. The audience will include international investors, manufacturers, senior decision-makers and industry leaders from across the globe, cementing MIITE’s reputation as a global crossroads for industrial collaboration and investment.

Turning Strategy into Substance

The launch of MIITE 2026 comes hot on the heels of the UAE Cabinet’s approval of a series of strategic initiatives designed to future-proof the industrial sector, safeguard business continuity and enhance the overall resilience of the national economy. The timing is no coincidence, reflecting a clear alignment between policy direction and on-the-ground execution.

At its core, MIITE 2026 seeks to turn strategy into substance. The platform offers a comprehensive window into the UAE’s integrated industrial ecosystem, bringing together manufacturers, investors, SMEs, startups, job seekers and the wider public under one roof. In doing so, it positions itself as a one-stop shop for collaboration, innovation and deal-making.

The exhibition also serves as a strategic clearing house for expanding procurement pipelines, forging long-term partnerships, shoring up supply chains and channeling high-impact investments where they matter most. The guiding principle is clear: translate national priorities into measurable economic outcomes.

First launched in 2021 under MoIAT’s Operation 300bn strategy, Make it in the Emirates has become a central pillar of the UAE’s industrial transformation. The initiative aims to raise the manufacturing sector’s contribution to national GDP from Dh133 billion to Dh300 billion by 2031, leveraging innovation, foreign direct investment and local production to position the country as a global hub for advanced industries.

Momentum has been steadily building. The 2025 forum marked a watershed moment, with Dh20 billion in new procurement opportunities announced during the event, pushing the cumulative total to Dh165 billion — up sharply from Dh120 billion in 2024. More than 2,000 products were earmarked for domestic manufacturing, spanning advanced pharmaceuticals to precision aerospace components, signalling the UAE’s decisive shift from a consumer-led model to a fully-fledged industrial powerhouse.

Strategic Initiatives Boost

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, recently said that the UAE continues to develop the industrial sector and increase its contribution to economic growth, particularly as industry plays a fundamental role in economic resilience and sustainable growth.

"Our national industrial sector continues to raise the bar of ambition, advancing into a new phase where our industries move beyond a local role to become a globally influential force, underpinned by exceptional resilience and artificial intelligence, which is redefining the UAE’s competitiveness and confidently shaping its future," Dr Al Jaber said.

Referring to the newly approved government initiatives, the minister said these policy actions will reinforce a more resilient and sustainable national industrial model, as one of the most important drivers of the next phase of growth.

“These initiatives represent a qualitative leap in the UAE’s industrial development journey, and present a clear vision and a steadfast commitment to accelerating economic growth.”

The Cabinet-endorsed package of initiatives includes the creation of a Dh1 billion national industrial resilience fund, designed to strengthen the backbone of the UAE’s vital industries. The fund will support localisation efforts, reinforce supply chains and build strategic stockpiles across key sectors, ranging from food production and manufacturing to base metals, mechanical, electrical and chemical industries, pharmaceuticals, advanced technology and construction.

The measures also widen the scope of the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, transforming it into a mandatory framework for all federal government entities, as well as companies in which the federal government holds at least a 25 per cent direct or indirect stake. The move aims to keep public spending closer to home, further channelling national expenditure towards local industry.

In parallel, a new policy has been approved to ensure UAE-made products gain pride of place across retail shelves and e-commerce platforms. The rollout will begin with everyday essentials, including bottled water, dairy products, eggs, fresh and chilled poultry, bread and basic bakery items, flour, locally packaged vegetable oils and seasonal agricultural produce, placing home-grown goods firmly in the shopping basket of consumers across the country.