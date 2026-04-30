From test track to global stage: Inside the Soueast S08DM at Auto China 2026

As global competition intensifies, SOUEAST presented the S08DM with a noticeably restrained and product-focused approach at Auto China 2026. Rather than relying on spectacle or exaggerated positioning, the flagship model was introduced through the lens of everyday usability, comfort, and long-term practicality.

This direction reflects the identity of the All-New S08DM, a premium 7-seater plug-in hybrid SUV delivering 355 HP, 530 Nm of torque, and up to 800km combined driving range, designed to support both urban mobility and longer-distance travel with consistent performance.

Built for daily driving

The S08DM is built around an experience that prioritises ease of use over complexity. At the centre of the cabin is a tilting 15.6-inch central smart screen, supported by CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, multilingual support in 10 languages, and a 360-degree HD camera system, ensuring accessibility and clarity across driving environments.

Beyond infotainment, the vehicle introduces practical lifestyle-focused features such as an advanced armrest refrigerator with cooling and heating capabilities, along with adaptable cabin modes including seat bed (nap/queen) mode and car wash mode, reinforcing its flexible usage philosophy.

Intelligent safety and driving support

The S08DM integrates 15+ intelligent assisted driving systems, designed to enhance driver awareness and confidence across varied road conditions. These systems work quietly in the background, supporting safety without overwhelming the driving experience, aligning with the vehicle’s broader approach to controlled, predictable usability.

Comfort designed across all rows

Inside, the S08DM emphasises a consistent sense of comfort across all seating positions. The cabin features premium soft leather seats, detailed with meticulous stitching and natural wood grain inlays, creating a refined and tactile interior environment.

Passenger comfort is further enhanced through seat massage, ventilation, and heating functions, ensuring adaptability across different climates and journey lengths. Rear passengers benefit from thoughtful additions such as a tray table with 30kg load capacity and boss button adjustment, allowing greater control over front-seat positioning.

A key highlight is the electric adjustment across all seats from the first to third row, ensuring that even the third row maintains a level of usability and comfort often overlooked in the segment.

A refined in-cabin environment

The interior experience is further elevated through a combination of sensory and functional elements. A 12-speaker surround sound system delivers immersive audio quality, while crystal seat adjustment buttons add a distinctive tactile detail to the cabin interface.

Comfort is also extended across all passengers through independent third-row side air vents, ensuring consistent airflow distribution throughout the vehicle. Together, these features contribute to an environment that feels considered and balanced, rather than overly complex or technology-heavy.

A different kind of advantage

The S08DM does not attempt to redefine its segment or rely on exaggerated positioning.

Instead, it adopts a measured approach, focusing on factors that directly influence everyday usability. Cabin space is genuinely functional, technology supports rather than dominates the driving experience, and the hybrid system prioritises consistency over momentary performance. This alignment between engineering and real-world use is where the vehicle establishes its strength.

In a market often shaped by overstatement, that restraint becomes a distinguishing factor. The result is a vehicle designed not to create a brief impression, but to deliver sustained reliability over time.