From fibre to orbit: Starlink expands the UAE’s connectivity frontier

The UAE has spent more than two decades building a telecom infrastructure that has become one of the country’s strongest competitive assets. Fibre now reaches almost every home, mobile broadband has moved well beyond basic 5G, and national operators continue to invest in faster networks, enterprise services and next-generation wireless technologies. Against that backdrop, Starlink’s entry into the UAE is best seen not as a challenge to an established system, but as the addition of another layer to an already sophisticated connectivity landscape.

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority granted Starlink Satellite Communications a 10-year General Space Services Licence on August 28, authorising the company to establish, operate and manage a public satellite communications network and provide broadband internet services across the UAE. The licence covers individual users, businesses and government entities, while also extending to sectors such as aviation, maritime transport, energy, logistics and emergency response. TDRA has described the move as the introduction of a new “space-based layer” that will complement the country’s fibre-optic and 5G networks.

That description is important because it captures the wider significance of the launch. Starlink is entering a market where terrestrial connectivity is already highly developed. By the end of 2025, fibre-to-the-home coverage in the UAE had reached 99.5%, extending to 2.97 million homes across more than 16 million kilometres of fibre infrastructure. e& UAE has also advanced into 5.5G, commercial RedCap technology and enterprise network slicing, while the UAE has continued to rank among the world’s strongest markets for mobile download performance.

Du has been expanding along a parallel path. Its fixed customer base reached 744,000 in the second quarter of 2026, representing year-on-year growth of 5.5%, while its mobile customer base stood at 9.3 million. Demand for fibre broadband remained stable, while Home Wireless continued to attract users looking for flexible connectivity options.

Starlink therefore arrives at a point when the UAE is not searching for basic connectivity, but widening the number of ways in which that connectivity can be delivered.

A new broadband route

The distinction between satellite broadband and conventional telecom services lies primarily in the route the connection takes. Fibre carries data through fixed infrastructure, while 5G relies on terrestrial mobile networks. Starlink uses a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit and connects users through a dedicated terminal installed at their location. Because those satellites operate much closer to Earth than traditional geostationary satellites, they can deliver broadband with lower latency and higher speeds than older satellite systems. Starlink currently advertises residential speeds of more than 400Mbps in the UAE, with its standard residential service priced from Dh300 a month and unlimited data included.

For households, this adds another option to a market that already offers strong fibre and wireless services. The practical choice will depend on the user’s location, existing connection and individual requirements rather than a simple comparison of headline speeds.

A household already connected to high-capacity fibre may have little reason to change purely for performance. Satellite broadband may appeal for other reasons, including flexibility, portability or the ability to establish an additional communications route. Starlink equipment is designed for self-installation, although the antenna requires an unobstructed view of the sky, making positioning an important consideration for users in high-rise buildings as well as those in villas or more open locations.

The more significant commercial story, however, begins once the discussion moves beyond residential broadband.

Aviation and maritime

The UAE’s position as a major aviation and maritime hub gives satellite connectivity particular relevance.

Aircraft and vessels operate by definition beyond the reach of fixed terrestrial infrastructure. Airlines are also facing rapidly changing passenger expectations, as travellers increasingly expect to remain connected for work, messaging and entertainment throughout a journey. Low-Earth-orbit satellite broadband gives airlines another platform through which to improve inflight connectivity while also supporting a growing number of digital functions onboard.

The maritime sector presents an equally natural use case. Commercial vessels, offshore operations and shipping activity require reliable communications far beyond the range of mobile networks. Satellite connectivity has long been part of maritime operations, but newer low-Earth-orbit systems can support more data-intensive applications, including cloud access, remote monitoring, operational communications and crew connectivity.

For the UAE, where aviation, shipping and logistics form an important part of the wider economy, this is likely to be one of the most strategically significant aspects of the Starlink licence. TDRA specifically identified aviation and maritime transport among the sectors expected to benefit from the introduction of satellite broadband.

The same logic extends into energy, logistics and construction. Large projects often begin before permanent communications infrastructure is fully established, while energy operations may be spread across geographically dispersed locations. Logistics companies may need to connect temporary facilities, storage yards or mobile operations while maintaining access to cloud platforms and real-time operational data. In such cases, satellite broadband does not need to replace fibre or 5G. It can sit alongside them, giving organisations another option that can be deployed according to location and operational need.

Business resilience

The addition of satellite services also comes at a time when companies are paying closer attention to business continuity. Digital connectivity now underpins payment systems, logistics platforms, customer services, internal communications, cloud applications and cybersecurity tools. For a modern enterprise, a prolonged network interruption can quickly become an operational and financial issue.

That has encouraged businesses to think about communications in the same way they think about other critical infrastructure. Having more than one route can reduce dependence on a single point of failure.

Satellite broadband can form part of that approach because it operates through a communications path that is physically different from fixed fibre infrastructure. An organisation may continue to rely on fibre for its primary connection while using satellite connectivity at selected sites, for temporary operations or as part of a wider continuity strategy.

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director- General of TDRA, said the introduction of advanced satellite internet services would “expand connectivity options, enhance network resilience and business continuity”.

That observation goes to the heart of the UAE’s approach. The value of satellite connectivity lies not in replacing national telecom infrastructure, but in adding another layer of flexibility and resilience to it.

National networks advance

The arrival of Starlink coincides with continued investment by the UAE’s national operators. e& UAE has moved beyond conventional 5G into 5.5G and has introduced RedCap technology for lower-power connected devices, alongside enterprise network-slicing services that allow mobile capacity to be configured for specific business requirements. The operator has also been testing spectrum that will support future generations of wireless connectivity.

Du continues to expand its fibre and wireless portfolio while growing both its mobile and fixed customer bases. Its Home Wireless proposition has become an increasingly important part of its consumer offering, while continued network expansion supports demand across residential and enterprise segments.

This continuing investment is what makes the UAE market particularly interesting. Satellite broadband is joining a telecom environment that is itself becoming more advanced, rather than arriving in a market where development has stalled. The result is likely to be a more layered form of connectivity, with different technologies increasingly serving different purposes. Fibre will remain central to fixed, high-capacity broadband. Mobile networks will continue to support mobility, wireless access and connected devices. Satellite services can add geographic flexibility and an independent communications path for specialised uses.

The wider digital economy

The strategic importance of connectivity is also increasing as the UAE expands investment in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, financial technology, smart cities and digital government.

All of those sectors depend on communications infrastructure, and the more complex the digital economy becomes, the more valuable it is to have a range of technologies available.

The Starlink licence therefore fits into a broader national approach that has consistently encouraged new forms of connectivity while maintaining long-term investment in core terrestrial networks. TDRA has positioned the move as part of its effort to diversify telecom services and strengthen the UAE’s standing as a regional and global digital economy hub.

For consumers, the immediate impact is greater choice. For businesses, the significance lies in having another option that can be matched to geography, mobility and resilience requirements. For industries such as aviation, maritime transport, energy and logistics, the potential applications are considerably wider. What emerges is not a competition between ground and space, but a communications ecosystem that is becoming broader in both reach and capability.

The UAE has already built a powerful terrestrial base through fibre and advanced mobile networks. Starlink adds a further layer above it, extending the country’s connectivity architecture into low Earth orbit and giving homes, businesses and strategic sectors another way to remain connected.

For an economy that increasingly depends on mobility, digital services and real-time data, that additional layer strengthens an infrastructure story that was already well advanced.