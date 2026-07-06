From corridor to destination: The next chapter in the UAE's urban growth story

The UAE stands as one of the world's most compelling examples of how long-term vision, backed by sustained investment in infrastructure and strong institutions, can redefine the built environment. Coastlines that were largely undeveloped just decades ago are now home to two of the world's most recognised cities, setting a global benchmark for ambitious, integrated urban development. That same capacity for long-term thinking is now turning its attention to what comes next; not just the continued growth of established centres, but how the UAE's urban footprint is broadening and diversifying beyond them.

This direction is not incidental. It is embedded in the country's long-term thinking, most visibly in the UAE Centennial 2071, which aims to make the UAE the best country in the world by 2071, with quality of life and sustainable development at its core.

This is not a new phenomenon in mature urban economies. London's Crossrail corridor transformed a commuter stretch into a series of viable self-sustaining communities. Singapore's expansion towards Johor Bahru formalised what geography had long suggested, that proximity to a thriving city creates its own logic for growth beyond it. Paris committed €35 billion to its Grand Paris Express to distribute urban value more evenly across its broader metropolitan zone. In each case the pattern was the same: when a city reaches a certain scale, the areas around it stop being peripheral and start being strategic.

Dubai welcomed over 200,000 net new residents in 2025. Abu Dhabi recorded a 119% surge in residential transactions year-on-year in first quarter of 2026. Residential values in the capital rose 61% in 2025.

On June 30, Etihad Rail launches its first passenger service connecting Abu Dhabi and Dubai, a milestone that underscores the UAE’s long-term commitment to developing this corridor. Taken together, these are not cyclical signals. They reflect a structural shift in how the UAE is growing; broader, deeper and increasingly beyond the boundaries of its two primary urban centres.

Ghantoot — A long-term destination

Situated along the Abu Dhabi coastline, approximately 25 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport and within reach of both city centres, Ghantoot is one of the few remaining largely undeveloped coastal zones within the UAE's broader metropolitan geography. Private sector investment commitments in the area already exceed Dh30 billion, with multiple master-planned communities under active development across millions of square metres of coastline.

Ghantoot carries several of the conditions that distinguish a genuine long-term destination from a well-located address: a clean Arabian Gulf coastline, native ghaf tree groves, and ecological reserves of genuine rarity within the wider metropolitan area. These are not features that can be engineered; they are foundations that responsible long-term planning, aligned with Abu Dhabi's Economic Vision 2030 and its emphasis on sustainable, liveable communities must be carefully protected through disciplined, long-term planning..

The area also a cultural legacy that predates its current moment of attention. Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club, the only Royal polo facility in the UAE, was established in 1994 under the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continues today under the patronage of his son Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The equestrian tradition here is not an amenity; it is part of the fabric of the area for decades. Places with this kind of continuity tend to develop a different quality of settlement overtime.

Ghantoot falls within Abu Dhabi's long-term urban development framework, which provides the regulatory clarity and infrastructure commitment that underpins its growth trajectory. Its catchment extends across both emirates. The scale of planned investment, the quality of urban planning and the strength of its natural foundations position Ghantoot as one of the UAE’s most significant emerging urban districts over the next decade.

The UAE has excelled at building cities. The more complex and ultimately more lasting achievement is building localities with the foundations to become destinations in their own right; places with their own identity, economy and community life. Ghantoot has the natural environment, the cultural roots, the institutional backing and the geographic logic to be exactly that. For decades, the UAE’s success was defined by the rise of its cities. The next phase may be defined by the destination that connect and sit between them. The next chapter of the UAE urban story is not only written in its cities, but increasingly measured by what emerges between them.

— Parvin Mansoor Al Awadhi is Head of Development and Design at ORA Developers.