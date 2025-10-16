From complex to autonomous: The next chapter in telecom’s evolution

Telecom networks are the nervous system of the digital economy. They connect billions of people and power entire industries, but they also carry immense complexity. Every day, operators manage soaring traffic volumes, rising energy demands, and increasingly sophisticated security threats. Manual processes, siloed systems, and reactive responses can no longer keep up. The industry is entering a new era powered by autonomous networks and artificial intelligence (AI).

Autonomous networks move beyond rule-based automation. Instead of executing scripts, they sense, learn, and act with minimal human intervention. Operators define the outcome they want, and AI orchestrates the rest. It marks a fundamental shift in how networks are run, towards operations that are self-managing, self-optimising, and self-healing.

This is not theory. A recent Nokia and Omdia report shows operators in the Middle East and Africa are already 16% more advanced in network automation that the global average and expect the lead to widen to 21% in the next three years. This progress is reflected in real-world projects, such as Vodafone Qatar’s recent network modernisation deal, which is expanding 5G coverage, reliability, and services while laying the foundation for greater automation and AI-driven efficiency.

Driving efficiency

Efficiency is the first win. Networks stretch from radio sites to transport to cloud-based cores. Troubleshooting a fault without AI can take hours or days, as teams manually correlate alarms across different systems. Autonomous networks with explainable AI models and advanced data analytics can recognize patterns, pinpoint the cause, and trigger corrective action in seconds. They keep learning from new scenarios, constantly uncovering fresh automation opportunities.

For operators this means faster service restoration, fewer truck rolls, and lower operating costs. For consumers and enterprises, it means greater visibility and better quality of experience. In the UAE, where the telecom market is valued at $13.4 billion in 2025 and expected to reach $16.4 billion by 2030, efficiency is not a side benefit. It is central to growth.

Tackling energy use

Energy efficiency is now about sustainability and compliance as much as cost. Networks account for a large share of an operator’s footprint, particularly radio sites and data centres. The International Energy Agency estimates that global electricity use by data centres will rise from 460 terawatt-hours in 2022 to as much as 1,000 terawatt-hours by 2026, more than doubling in just four years.

Autonomous networks help by tracking energy use across domains, shutting down underutilized resources, and optimising traffic routing to balance performance with efficiency. AI models forecast demand patterns and prepare the network in advance, avoiding waste.

The impact is real. Operators adopting private wireless and industrial edge platforms report double-digit emission reductions alongside productivity gains. Working towards net zero by 2050, the UAE is pushing hard on clean energy, low-carbon tech, and broad emission cuts. Smarter networks that reduce electricity demand and carbon output will help operators align with national sustainability goals and accelerate progress towards net zero.

Strengthening security

Security is just as critical. As networks become more programmable and more open through APIs, the attack surface grows. Perimeter defenses alone no longer suffice. Autonomous networks that build security into the operational fabric itself.

With end-to-end observability, operators can corelate anomalies across access, transport, core, and cloud. AI-powered assistants help analysts hunt for threats hidden in signaling traffic or customer data. Automated playbooks isolate risks before they spread, protecting mission-critical services.

Looking ahead

The path to full autonomy will be step by step. This is about maintaining momentum with balance, where CSPs need to understand their priority areas for automation, their budgets, and risks. They need to move through stages of automation before reaching autonomy. But the direction is set. Operators investing today in data fabrics, advanced analytics, industrial edge platforms, and explainable AI will move faster and unlock new value, from better customer experiences to new revenue models.

Autonomous networks are becoming the quiet partner of digital transformation. They allow telecom providers to deliver secure, sustainable, efficient infrastructure at scale while freeing human talent to focus on innovation.

The future of telecoms will be orchestrated by networks that can think, adapt, and protect themselves, guided by human intent and executed at machine speed. For operators across the Middle East, that future is close. The first step is already being taken.

— Samar Mittal is the Vice-President, MEA Market, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.