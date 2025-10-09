Food and beverages trends: The tech-driven future of dining

The restaurant of today is a far cry from the traditional table-and-menu setup of decades past. In an era where speed, convenience, and personalisation define customer expectations, technology has transitioned from being a novelty to an absolute necess ity in the food and beverage industry. From millennials to Gen Z, diners are no longer content with standard service — they want seamless digital interactions, accurate food information, and the ability to pre-order meals with just a few taps.

A recent Escoffier study highlights this shift: in 2023, nearly half of all restaurants (48%) invested in technology to enhance customer experiences, a number that surged to 60% in 2024. Millennials and Gen Z are the driving force behind this change, with over half favouring digital ordering and automated service, and 84% of millennials and 70% of Gen Z preferring to pre-order via apps. Beyond convenience, diners also value the ability to make faster payments, access detailed food information, and receive accurate table-side delivery times.

But the influence of technology in F&B extends beyond operational efficiency, it is reshaping how brands connect with consumers. According to Innova Market Insights, the last four decades have seen increasing emphasis on marketing personalization, a trend now supercharged by AI. Today, brands are leveraging AI not merely for targeting but to create meaningful, scalable engagement. From personalised product labels to AI-driven video content and meal assistants, technology enables a level of consumer interaction previously unimaginable. In fact, 36% of global consumers have shown interest in AI tools to help in food creation, signaling a new frontier for engagement.

Technology Transforming Dining Experiences

In the last few years, technology has fundamentally reshaped how customers engage with dining experiences, making meals not just about food but about convenience, personalisation, and efficiency.

“Over the past few years, technology has played a vital role and has significantly reshaped the way customers engage with dining experiences,” said Belal Zahran, Managing Director of Foodics International, Egypt and UAE. “From personalised recommendations to seamless digital ordering and contactless payments, restaurants have been leveraging technology to enhance customer experiences and deliver smoother, faster, and more enjoyable interactions.”

Self-ordering kiosks, QR code-based menus, contactless payments, and delivery apps have become increasingly popular, particularly in fast casual and quick-service restaurants. By minimising wait times and streamlining operations, these tools have helped restaurants improve both efficiency and reliability.

Alexander Ponomarev, CEO of Syrve Mena, a leading Middle Eastern restaurant tech provider, highlighted how this evolution has gone beyond convenience. “Technology has evolved from being a simple convenience into an intelligent and seamless part of the dining journey. There are three major changes we've observed: Customers now expect a smooth, consistent experience whether they order through an aggregator, a restaurant’s own app, or by scanning a QR code at the table. At Syrve, we make this possible by ensuring that a single menu update instantly syncs across all delivery platforms. This eliminates the frustration caused by outdated menus or prices. Loyalty programs have moved on from physical cards to smart, automated systems built into the platform. Guests earn and redeem points automatically, receive personalised offers and even birthday gifts through push notifications, all without requiring any intervention from the staff. Our system also handles forecasting automatically. By analysing past expenses, current sales trends, and external factors, it calculates the optimal purchase volume. The system effectively tells restaurants how much and when to order, minimising costs, preventing shortages, and reducing waste.”

Beyond convenience, technology has enabled a new level of personalization in dining. “By using AI-powered data analytic tools, restaurant owners and managers can uncover and analyse insights into customer preferences and purchasing behaviour,” Zahran explained. “Having a clear overview of the data allows owners to improve their service and align it with their guests’ interests. From tailoring menus to suggesting popular dishes and creating experiences that feel personal, restaurants are fostering stronger connections that drive loyalty and repeat visits.”

Finding the Perfect Balance

But as technology continues to redefine the restaurant landscape, one key question emerges: how can restaurants maintain a personal, human-centered dining experience while embracing automation? Zahran believes the answer lies in striking the right balance. “As technology becomes more deeply integrated into the F&B industry, the challenge for restaurant owners lies in navigating a landscape where efficiency and convenience meet the warmth of human hospitality,” he said. “The goal is not to replace personal interactions but to use technology as an enabler and a tool for efficiency, ensuring that the human touch remains at the heart of every dining experience.”

Zahran explains that AI-powered tools and other tech innovations allow restaurants to automate repetitive operational tasks, streamlining service, minimising errors, and boosting overall efficiency. “This improves staff productivity and provides them with more bandwidth to focus on elements that enhance the customer experience, including genuine, face-to-face interactions,” he said.

Ponomarev echoed this view, emphasising that the true role of automation is to empower people rather than replace them. “We view automation as a way to free up people to create more meaningful experiences. The challenge is to let technology handle data-heavy tasks while enabling staff to focus on emotional connections with guests. Our platform automates all transactional elements: orders flow directly to the kitchen, payments are processed without delay, and loyalty programs are managed seamlessly. This reduces errors and wait times. At the same time, personalisation is now powered by data. For example, our CRM can alert managers when a regular guest is celebrating an anniversary, enabling the team to offer something special like a complimentary dessert. This allows staff to focus on caring deeply without having to remember every detail themselves.”

Beyond operational efficiency, technology also enables deeper personalisation. Data-driven insights give restaurant owners a clearer understanding of individual customer preferences.

“From personalised menu suggestions to tailored promotions, technology empowers restaurant owners to make every guest feel valued, ensuring that personalisation extends far beyond a simple transaction,” Zahran added.

However, he notes that not all diners embrace technology in the same way. While many customers enjoy innovations like QR code menus, self-order kiosks, and AI-driven recommendations, others prefer a more traditional approach to service. According to Zahran, “The most successful restaurants are those that can seamlessly blend both tech-forward solutions to make experiences easier for those that seek them, while preserving the timeless elements of hospitality that make dining a human-rich experience.”

Redefining Convenience

With digital adoption accelerating among younger generations, restaurants are increasingly turning to technology to meet the expectations of millennials and Gen Z. These diners value personalisation, speed, and convenience — factors that are reshaping the food and beverage landscape. Zahran explains, “In today’s competitive F&B landscape, effective menu optimisation, design and pricing can either make or break your business. With the evolving needs of millennials and Gen Z, their expectations are shaping how restaurants operate today. Technology is the key enabler helping restaurants meet these evolving demands.”

One of the biggest areas of transformation is menu design and optimization. By leveraging AI-powered analytics, restaurants can continually monitor trends and refine their offerings. “Through evaluating sales data, customer feedback, ingredient costs, and market trends, restaurateurs can identify best-selling dishes, phase out underperforming ones, and adjust pricing strategies to balance profitability with customer appeal,” Zahran says. Advanced tools can even recommend menu items tailored to individual buying patterns, creating a personalized dining experience. This not only boosts revenue but also ensures that menus align with what diners actually want.

Ponomarev noted that younger diners expect experiences that are instant, integrated, and intelligent. “This generation demands seamless engagement across every channel, whether online or in person. Loyalty is no longer about static stamp cards; it has become a gamified experience. Millennials and Gen Z want loyalty embedded across apps and platforms that work seamlessly, with push notifications instantly notifying them about rewards or personalised offers. Menus, too, are now dynamic and testable. Using analytics, restaurants can try out new dishes or promotions and see results in hours instead of months, allowing them to adapt rapidly to evolving Gen Z trends with minimal guesswork. Just as importantly, unified control of customer profiles and rewards is key. A customer might order through an aggregator one day and dine in the next, yet they expect their preferences and rewards to remain consistent everywhere. Synchronising these touchpoints not only strengthens engagement but also reinforces trust in the brand.”

Ordering systems have undergone a similar evolution. From self-ordering kiosks and mobile pre-ordering features to QR code-based menus and contactless payment options, technology is making the process faster, smoother, and more convenient. Zahran notes, “Tools such as customer display screens at counters and kiosks reduce errors by letting diners review and customise their orders in real-time, delivering both accuracy and transparency.”

Pricing strategies are also benefiting from technological integration. AI-driven systems allow restaurants to analyse real-time data — including ingredient costs, competitor pricing, and customer demand patterns to recommend menu prices that are both competitive and profitable. This agility helps restaurants respond quickly in a fast-paced market.

The Future of AI in F&B

Loyalty programmes, once limited to simple discounts, have been reimagined through app-based systems. “These programmes now reward repeat visits with personalised offers, exclusive deals, and experiences tailored to each customer’s buying behaviour and preferences,” Zahran explains. For younger diners who value relevance and exclusivity, this makes loyalty feel more meaningful than a mere transaction.

While much of the conversation has focused on ordering systems and service automation, the next five years will see AI integrate even more deeply across every aspect of the industry, reshaping how restaurants innovate, scale, and engage with customers. “As AI becomes more embedded into the F&B ecosystem, its role in the industry is only going to grow,” says Zahran.

“In the next five years, it will no longer be a new innovation, it will be part of the backbone that keeps restaurants running smoothly and will help the industry work faster, smarter, and more sustainably.”

A recent Deloitte survey found that 8 in 10 industry leaders plan to increase their tech investment in the next year. According to Zahran, AI’s influence will expand across several key areas:

Smarter operations: AI will help predict demand more accurately, optimise inventory, detect inefficiencies in kitchen workflows, and reduce food waste across the supply chain.

Food safety and waste reduction: By analyzing data, AI can proactively detect risks, monitor quality, and minimize spoilage, improving both efficiency and safety.

Logistics and traceability: AI-powered logistics will optimize delivery routes, cut fuel and time costs, and enhance end-to-end product traceability.

Product innovation: Generative AI will inspire new recipes, flavors, and ingredient combinations, enabling restaurants to bring creativity and freshness to their menus.

Scalability and profitability: Advanced data analytics will refine insights into customer preferences, buying behaviors, and market trends, helping businesses scale and grow profitably.

Personalised customer experience: AI-driven chatbots and recommendation engines will make reservations, loyalty programs, and menu suggestions more tailored than ever.

Still, Zahran emphasizes that technology should enhance not replace the human element. “AI has the potential to transform efficiency and personalization, but it cannot replace the human warmth and creativity that make dining memorable,” he says.

“Great food, warm service, and creativity will always be at the heart of a successful restaurant. AI-powered tools will simply be the support system that allows these things to shine.”

Looking ahead, the F&B industry’s success will depend on striking the right balance. As Zahran concludes: “The future of F&B will be a thoughtful blend of advanced technology and genuine hospitality. The restaurants that master this balance will be the ones that truly thrive in a competitive industry.”