Fintech revolution: Super apps, the next frontier in payments

In the fast-paced world of digital innovation, the term super app has quickly become one of the most exciting buzzwords in fintech. Originally popularised in Asia through platforms like WeChat and Grab, super apps represent the convergence of services that once existed in silos, messaging, shopping, ride-hailing, payments and even healthcare into a single, integrated digital ecosystem. As consumer expectations rise and as financial services embed themselves deeper into daily digital interactions, super apps are no longer a niche concept. They are rapidly becoming the next frontier in payments.

At their core, super apps are redefining digital convenience. For users, the appeal lies in frictionless experiences: the ability to book a taxi, order food, pay utility bills, transfer money, remit funds abroad, invest in crypto or even apply for Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) credit, all without ever leaving one app. For businesses, the value is even more profound. Super apps unlock powerful cross-sell and engagement opportunities, allowing companies to leverage data and insights to create personalised journeys and expand customer lifetime value.

But the real game-changer is how payments are woven into the fabric of these platforms. Payments are the foundation on which every other service in a super app is built. And it goes far beyond just peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers. Today, super apps must also enable pay-to-merchant (P2M), pay-to-government (P2G) and diverse cash-in/cash-out methods to be truly comprehensive. Seamless wallet experiences, instant transfers, and integrated payment rails aren’t just features - they’re what make the rest of the ecosystem possible. This is where digital onboarding becomes critical. A super app’s journey begins with the ability to onboard users seamlessly, ensuring compliance with KYC and AML while keeping the process quick and user-friendly. Once inside, users can access a full spectrum of financial services, from simple wallet top-ups to advanced offerings like BNPL, micro-lending or even trading digital assets.

At FOO, we see this transformation firsthand. Our role is to enable super apps to evolve into robust financial ecosystems by embedding wallet functionality, peer-to-peer payments, BNPL, P2M/P2G capabilities and even cross-border remittances into their platforms. Whether it’s topping up a digital wallet, paying at checkout, settling a government fee, sending money internationally or offering short-term credit on the spot, we provide the infrastructure that makes it simple, secure, and compliant.

Behind the scenes, building such infrastructure is far from straightforward. Regulatory frameworks demand rigorous adherence to KYC and AML protocols. Financial institutions and platforms must also manage complex risk scoring, repayment logic, and data security, all while keeping user experience as seamless as possible. The global momentum towards super apps is undeniable. In emerging markets, where access to traditional banking is limited, super apps are leapfrogging financial inclusion. By embedding payments, remittances and BNPL into widely used digital platforms, millions of people who were previously underserved by banks now have access to secure, convenient and affordable financial services. This democratization of finance is one of the most powerful impacts of the super app model.

Even in mature markets, the appetite for consolidated digital experiences is growing. Consumers are fatigued by app overload and increasingly expect integrated solutions that save time and simplify interactions. Payments are the natural glue binding these ecosystems together and this is where fintech providers like FOO play a critical role ensuring that integration is not only technically seamless but also scalable and compliant with local regulations.

Looking ahead, the success of super apps will hinge on trust and user-centricity. As these platforms accumulate more data and expand their influence, they must prioritise transparency, security and responsible innovation. Financial services are inherently sensitive, and users will only adopt super apps for payments, credit or investments if they feel confident that their money and data are protected. That’s why compliance, risk management and security frameworks are not back-end features, they are the foundations on which the credibility of super apps is built.

We are also entering a phase where competition will intensify. Traditional banks, fintech startups, and technology giants are all vying for a share of the super app opportunity. Partnerships will be key. The winners will be those who can collaborate across industries, leveraging fintech expertise, regulatory know-how, and consumer trust to deliver holistic, scalable platforms.

Ultimately, the rise of super apps signals a new chapter in the evolution of payments. Just as mobile banking transformed how we access financial services, super apps are transforming how we live our digital lives, placing payments at the centre of everyday interactions. For fintech innovators, this is both a challenge and an opportunity. It’s a challenge because it requires building complex, compliant and secure systems at scale. But it’s also an unprecedented opportunity to redefine how value is exchanged in the digital economy. To conclude, super apps aren’t just the next frontier in payments,they’re the foundation of the next generation of digital economies.

At FOO, we’re proud to be enablers of this change. By embedding financial services into the DNA of super apps, we are helping create ecosystems that are not only convenient but also inclusive, secure and future-ready. Super apps aren’t just the next frontier in payments,they’re the foundation of the next generation of digital economies.

Ghady Rayess is Co-founder and Managing Director at FOO.