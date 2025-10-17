Fintech innovation remains a major focus area for talabat

Technology plays a critical role in the logistics and delivery industry, and talabat always looking for opportunities to innovate and grow to stay ahead of its competitors, its top official says.

Simonida Subotic, Vice-President and Managing Director at talabat UAE, said talabat participated at GITEX Global 2025, Expand North Star, as part of its strategy to promote the brand on global stage.

“On October 12, our CEO, Tomaso Rodriguez, took the 10X Mainstage for a fireside chat titled: “Scaling to IPO: Leading through AI, growth, and the ecosystem journey”, Subotic told BTR.

Headquartered in Dubai, talabat is the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, offering customers a convenient and personalised way to order food, groceries, and other convenience products from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers.

“We have a dedicated team of developers based in the UAE, constantly working on solutions that enhance the experience for our customers and partners. Our priority is to ensure the best possible experience across our ecosystem, from customers to restaurant, grocery, and retail partners, as well as riders,” Subotic said.

In reply to a question about deliveries through drones, she said: “While drones are promising and something we are evaluating, they are not yet fully scalable, however, we are continuously exploring emerging technologies to identify how they can bring even greater convenience and value to our stakeholders.”

2025 Performance

Subotic is confident of sustainable growth this year and said talabat will strengthen its position as the region’s most trusted delivery and logistic brand in the region.

“Our focus for 2025 is to keep building on our growth trajectory by doubling down on the three pillars that have consistently fuelled our success — selection, experience, and value. We will continue to champion a platform with the largest selection of restaurant and groceries vendors on the platform, the most reliable delivery experience with the largest and most efficient delivery fleet in the region, and great value for customers with the highest volume of discounts and offers across verticals.”

Beyond that, he said talabat ecosystem plays a central role in driving sustainable growth:

> talabat pro will continue to be a key growth engine — following 2.1x YoY growth this year, we’re targeting another year of strong expansion.

> Fintech innovation remains a major focus area, as we scale products like PostPaid and ADCB Credit Card integrations.

“In short, our goal for 2025 is to strengthen our position as the region’s most trusted delivery and logistics ecosystem. One that not only moves faster, but smarter, creating long-term value for customers, partners, and riders alike,” she said.

Talabat pro — A Game Changer

Subotic said talabat pro is not just about free delivery — it is about making everyday life easier. “Whether it is saving on your favourite restaurants, groceries, or even getting discounts when you dine out, pro is designed to take the little stresses out of daily routines,” he said.

“We have also built in lifestyle perks, like savings on rides with Bolt, so the benefits go beyond food. At the end of the day, it is about helping people save money, save time, and enjoy more of the moments that really matter — making it a true lifestyle subscription.”

The talabat pro Family Plan allows up to four family members to share a single subscription, priced at Dh49 per month or Dh348 per year, equivalent to Dh12.25 per person per month or Dh7.25 per person per month annually. This makes it 62% cheaper than solo subscriptions, offering households shared access to free delivery, exclusive discounts, DineOut deals, and lifestyle perks.

With features like the Allowance system, parents can set spending limits while kids order safely, simplifying family mealtime planning. On average, talabat pro members save up to Dh260 per month: approximately Dh110 on food, grocery, and retail orders, with additional savings of Dh150 per month through partnerships such as Bolt, making it the most value-driven lifestyle subscription in the region.

“We see talabat pro evolving well beyond just food delivery into a true lifestyle ecosystem that adds everyday value to our customers’ lives. By building strategic partnerships with brands like Bolt, we are able to offer members exclusive benefits, ultimately saving them hundreds of dirhams every month,” she said.

“Our vision is for talabat pro to become the go-to membership that delivers convenience, savings, and experiences across multiple aspects of daily life, while continuing to strengthen our ecosystem for customers and partners alike,” Subotic concluded.