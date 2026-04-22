FinBursa launches the region’s first neutral mobile app for discovering direct-to-source private market opportunities

FinBursa has officially launched the first dedicated investor app in the region, providing a neutral mobile gateway for private market investors to discover direct-to-source opportunities in startups, private companies, and funds.

While the regional market has historically relied on fragmented networks and offline intermediaries, FinBursa is introducing a first-of-its-kind mobile workstation that gives investors direct, unfiltered access to the private markets. By operating as a technology bridge with a zero-success fee model, FinBursa ensures that the connection between capital and opportunity is unbiased, transparent, and built for the modern era.

Direct source integrity: Engage with founders and fundraisers

The platform is built on the principle of direct engagement, moving away from the noise of third- party data aggregators. Every opportunity is listed directly by the decision-makers - including company founders, owners, and authorised fundraisers. This ensures that investors are discovering sanctioned opportunities and viewing live video pitches directly from the source of the opportunity.

Privacy-first discovery and operational speed

FinBursa addresses the high-stakes requirements of the regional investment landscape through two core functional pillars:

Total investor anonymity: Designed for the high-end market, the app ensures complete privacy. No personal data is shared, and no solicitation occurs until the investor chooses to initiate contact, placing the power of discovery entirely in the investor’s hands.

Simplified due diligence: The app digitises the discovery process, allowing investors to triage opportunities, view video pitches, and access secure data rooms directly from their mobile devices, replacing slow, manual workflows.

Ismail Badereldine, CEO and Co-Founder of FinBursa, said: "True democratisation in the private markets is about more than just visibility; it is about providing the tools that make access functional and direct. We built the FinBursa app to provide a neutral technology layer that unbundles discovery from brokerage. By leveraging easy-to-use mobile technology, we are enabling investors to bypass traditional barriers and connect directly to the source on their own terms, finally bringing the private markets into the modern era of accessibility."

For more information, visit: www.finbursa.com or contact info@finbursa.com. Download the FinBursa investor app, iOS: Download for Apple or Google Play: Download for Android.

Headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and a member of the DIFC Innovation Hub, FinBursa is a digital ecosystem for the private markets. By eliminating traditional friction points through zero success fees, secure digital infrastructure, and real-time deal visibility, FinBursa empowers institutions, funds, and investors to connect and execute strategies across borders and asset classes.