Dubai-based corporate housing and student accommodation provider FAMA Group now manages more than 8,000 properties for over 800 business and institutional customers, as record inflows of workers and students raise demand for ready-to-occupy housing in the emirate.

Figures from the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment show the city’s population passed 4.8 million in September 2026, with 226,885 new residents added since the start of the year. Dubai’s private higher education sector enrolled 42,026 students in 2024-25, a 20% increase on the previous year, with international students making up 35% of the total, according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

Demand from employers and universities

Many of those arrivals come with a job offer or a university place but without a confirmed address. Employers and institutions that take on the task of housing newcomers typically deal with several landlords, furniture suppliers and maintenance contractors at once.

FAMA Group’s model consolidates those arrangements under one contract. The company leases and furnishes residential units, allocates rooms, coordinates move-ins and handles maintenance and housekeeping through a single point of contact for the duration of a tenancy. Its corporate housing and student accommodation services allow employers and universities to adjust their allocation as headcount and intake cycles change.

The company began with a single leased floor in a Dubai building, with the landlord later serving as a reference for subsequent agreements, before expanding its portfolio to its current size.

Growing platform and its expansion plans

FAMA Group has set out plans for an online platform connecting landlords, employers and universities, intended to let institutions source and manage accommodation directly. It is also assessing expansion into Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, and has set a long-term target of a 20% to 25% share of Dubai’s corporate accommodation market.

Leadership

The company is led by Chief Executive Muneer Al Ramahi, an engineer by training whose career includes nearly seven years in engineering at etisalat and almost two decades in sales, including sales director roles.

Chairman Fadi Awadhalla, an Emirati businessman, previously served as Vice-President of Casthouse Operations at Emirates Global Aluminium.

The two founded FAMA Group after reviewing an independent study of Dubai’s accommodation market presented by Adil Faridi, a friend who supported the idea from its early stages.

Al Ramahi wants FAMA Group to become a pioneer in corporate housing and student accommodation across the UAE.