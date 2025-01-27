Expanding Horizons: HONOR Eyes GCC Growth on Rising Consumer Demand

Laurance Li, General Manager at HONOR GCC, said HONOR will inaugurate seven more Experience Stores in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in addition to launch new outlets in Oman and Qatar this year.

Laurance Li, General Manager at HONOR GCC, said HONOR will inaugurate seven more Experience Stores in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in addition to launch new outlets in Oman and Qatar this year. “Two of these upcoming stores in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will feature an innovative concept that combines retail and service center experiences for our customers. Additionally, we are excited to expand our presence in promising markets such as Bahrain in the coming months,”Laurance Li told BTR during an interview.

Laurance Li brings 18 years of extensive experience in the mobile phone industry, with a decade dedicated to overseas assignments. His career spans a range of critical roles, including front-line channel sales, go-to-market (GTM) strategies, e-commerce, and retail management.

Based in Dubai, Laurance currently oversees HONOR's operations in the GCC region and manages multi-country business activities in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and others.

Excerpts from the interview:

Can you provide insights into your company's growth in the Middle East, particularly in UAE?

HONOR has experienced robust growth in the Middle East, with the UAE emerging as one of our key markets. Over the past few years, we’ve broadened our portfolio of flag-ship smartphones and smart devices, consistently offering cutting-edge technology. Our growth is driven by a steadfast commitment to AI, innovation, and a human-centric ap-proach, along with deep engagement within local communities. A notable example of this is the launch of our HONOR Experience Stores in Dubai, where we provide consum-ers with hands-on experiences of our latest products. Continuing this momentum, we plan to open seven additional HONOR Experience Stores across Dubai and Abu Dhabi by the end of this year, alongside new stores in Oman and Qatar, bringing our total to eight across the GCC. Two of these upcoming stores in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will feature an innovative concept that combines retail and service center experiences for our custom-ers. Additionally, we are excited to expand our presence in promising markets such as Bahrain in the coming months.

How do you perceive your company's standing amidst the intense competition in the smartphone market, especially regarding innovation and technology?

The smartphone market is undoubtedly competitive, and HONOR stands out by consist-ently pushing the envelope in terms of innovation and technology. Our focus on artificial intelligence, particularly with features like MagicPortal 2.0, HONOR AI Falcon Camera System, and real-time NPU graphics rendering, differentiates us in the market. Moreover, HONOR has established itself as a leader in the foldable smartphone segment, with de-vices like the HONOR Magic V3 series offering cutting-edge design and functionality in the world thinnest and lightest foldable phone design that set new standards for the in-dustry.

While other brands may focus on incremental improvements, HONOR strives to deliver transformative, AI-powered experiences that empower consumers in their everyday lives. We have adopted a range of innovative approaches to reinvent the smartphone from the fundamental operating system and hardware level, bringing true intelligence to the de-vice.

Why was Dubai selected as the launch venue for your new smartphone, and how do you evaluate the consumer market in UAE?

Dubai has always been at the forefront of technological innovation in the Middle East, making it the ideal launch venue for our new AI powered smartphone. As a global tech hub, the city offers the perfect platform to showcase our latest innovations to a tech-savvy audience. The UAE market is incredibly dynamic, with consumers eager to embrace cutting-edge technology. The enthusiasm for premium smartphones, coupled with Du-bai’s role as a gateway to the broader Middle East, made it a perfect choice for our launch. We expect our new device to resonate strongly with the local consumer base, who are known for their appreciation of both quality and innovation.

Could you please share the key specifications of the new smartphone?

The HONOR Magic7 Pro redefines smartphone excellence with its cutting-edge features. Equipped with the AI-powered HONOR AI Falcon Camera System, it boasts a 50MP Super Dynamic Main Camera, a 50MP Wide Camera, and a 200MP Telephoto Camera, delivering exceptional detail and clarity in any lighting. The AI HONOR IMAGE ENGINE and AI Super Zoom (30x to 100x) elevate the photography experience, while MagicOS 9.0 provides a personalised, intelligent interface with features like Magic Portal 2. Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, the Magic7 Pro offers PC-level graphics and un-paralleled gaming performance. With a 5850 mAh battery supporting 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge, it charges to full in just 33 minutes. The 6.8-inch Natural Light HONOR AI Eye Comfort Display sets a new standard in eye care, and AI Deepfake Detection technology ensures enhanced security. Durable, high-performance, and innovative, the HONOR Magic7 Pro is built to meet the needs of today’s users. In what ways has Dubai contributed to the expansion of the smartphone market and the growth of companies within it? Dubai has played a pivotal role in the expansion of the smartphone market in the region. Its advanced infrastructure, high-tech retail environments, and thriving digital ecosystem have made it a critical market for global brands. The city’s status as a business hub, along with a highly connected and tech-forward population, has accelerated consumer adoption of smartphones and smart devices. Dubai’s role as a melting pot of cultures also means that there is a wide variety of preferences, allowing companies like HONOR to tailor products to meet diverse needs. The city’s strategic position as a gateway to the Middle East and North Africa further enhances its importance in the growth of the smartphone market. What is your current market share of smartphone sales in UAE? While we don’t typically disclose exact market share figures, HONOR has seen signifi-cant growth in the UAE over the past year. Our unit sales increased by 50 per cent, while Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew by 70 per cent compared to 2023. We have also maintained our position as one of the top three smartphone brands for key domestic re-tailers in the UAE, reaching 15-18 per cent of their overall smartphone sales. While we are still awaiting the annual results from independent analysts, we are confi-dent that we will achieve our target of reaching a 10 per cent market share in the UAE by the end of 2024. This strong performance reflects the growing demand for our products in the region, driven by retail partnerships, product launches, and direct engagement with consumers. The UAE remains a priority market for HONOR, and we are focused on further enhancing our market presence by offering consumers high-quality, innovative smartphones that cater to their evolving needs. How significant are technology and artificial intelligence in the development of smartphones? Technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are at the core of the HONOR Magic7 Pro’s development, driving innovation across all aspects of the device. AI plays a critical role in enhancing photography, with the AI-powered HONOR AI Falcon Camera System deliver-ing advanced features like AI Super Zoom, AI Motion Sensing Capture, and HD Super Burst for precise, high-quality images. AI also optimises system performance, battery life, and user experience through MagicOS 9.0, which offers personalised features like Magic Portal 2 for seamless app interaction and instant access to services. By leveraging AI and cutting-edge technology, HONOR is able to offer a truly intelligent and personalised smartphone experience, setting new standards in performance, photography, and securi-ty.

