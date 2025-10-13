Expand North Star 2025 places UAE at the heart of global innovation

A decade after it first began connecting startups with investors, Expand North Star returns to Dubai with renewed ambition. Led by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the tenth edition will bring together founders, venture capital firms and technology leaders from around the world to explore what lies ahead for digital economies in an era defined by transformation and disruption.

The chamber, one of the three entities operating under the Dubai Chambers umbrella, has long played a central role in positioning the emirate as a global centre for the digital economy. Its mandate extends beyond supporting startups and entrepreneurs. It focuses on attracting international talent, enabling strategic partnerships and developing policies that align with Dubai’s broader ambitions for a diversified and knowledge-based economy.

As the official host and partner of Expand North Star 2025, the chamber is using the platform to showcase Dubai’s progress in building a competitive digital landscape and in connecting startups with global markets. The gathering marks a significant milestone, representing ten years of North Star’s growth from a regional startup showcase into a major global meeting point for technology and entrepreneurship.

Du has also announced its return as the Official Telecom Partner of Expand North Star 2025r. The company will empower startups and SMEs through AI-powered tools, 5G+ demos, and digital business solutions. The partnership includes workshops, SME showcases, and collaborations with entities like Emaratipreneur to support innovation and national economic growth.

A platform for global collaboration

The four-day programme has been designed to connect some of the world’s most promising startups and scale-ups with investors and policymakers, while examining how technology continues to shape economies and industries. Discussions will explore new models of collaboration, cross-border investment and the role of innovation in addressing shared global challenges.

According to the organisers, the upcoming edition will focus on three key goals: connecting high-growth startups with international investors, uniting the world’s technology community to explore new opportunities and consolidating Dubai’s position as a global hub for the digital economy.

These objectives reflect the emirate’s broader economic direction, where diversification and innovation form the foundation of national development. The chamber’s involvement reinforces its vision of enabling digital enterprises to grow from Dubai to the world, using the city’s infrastructure, investor networks and business-friendly environment as a springboard for expansion.

An ecosystem built on vision

The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy operates within a clear strategic framework that aims to support the digital transformation of industries and empower enterprises to thrive in a fast-evolving market. Over the past few years, Dubai has introduced a series of initiatives designed to nurture entrepreneurs, including streamlined licensing systems, innovation hubs and funding mechanisms that lower entry barriers for global founders.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, described the 10th edition of Expand North Star as a defining moment for the region’s innovation landscape.

“The event will reach unparalleled heights, serving as a powerful catalyst for innovation, opportunity and growth. It brings together the world’s most promising startups and global investors to shape the future of technology from the UAE, a city at the forefront of the digital economy, driving progress with vision, ambition and confidence,” he said.

His remarks underline the UAE’s transition from being a consumer of digital innovation to becoming a key architect of global technology ecosystems. The chamber’s role extends well beyond hosting events. It works to align Dubai’s startup environment with long-term goals such as economic resilience, sustainability and digital sovereignty.

“Our continued partnership with Expand North Star exemplifies du’s dedication to empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs with the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital economy,” said Karim Benkirane, chief commercial officer at du.

From regional hub to global launchpad

Since its inception, Expand North Star has mirrored the UAE’s rapid evolution within the global innovation landscape. What began as a regional networking event has become a worldwide marketplace that attracts some of the leading investors and technology visionaries.

The 2025 edition aims to deepen this international reach, expanding partnerships with emerging markets and connecting venture ecosystems from Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East. Participants will engage in discussions spanning financial technology, artificial intelligence, sustainability and digital health, areas that reflect both local priorities and global opportunities.

The event’s structure is designed to encourage more than deal-making. It provides a forum for policy dialogue and collaboration, ensuring that technological progress is balanced with governance and accountability. Beyond showcasing startups, this year’s focus is on fostering meaningful and long-term cooperation between public and private sectors. The chamber’s leadership ensures that these engagements translate into tangible outcomes that advance digital growth and knowledge exchange.

Dubai’s digital future

Dubai’s digital economy strategy is founded on a simple premise: innovation flourishes where ecosystems collaborate. The 10th edition of Expand North Star embodies this principle, offering a space where creativity meets capital and where ideas can grow and scale across continents.

As Expand North Star 2025 opens its doors, Dubai stands ready to demonstrate not only its ability to host world-class events but its role as a driving force shaping the global digital economy. It is a place where ambition meets infrastructure, and where innovation is guided by purpose.

Key Highlights of Expand North Star 2025

> 10th edition marking a decade of global innovation and startup growth

> 4 Days of discussions, deal-making and cross-border collaboration

> Hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, under the Dubai Chambers umbrella

> Global participation of startups, investors and technology leaders from over

100 countries

> Core focus is on investment, policy dialogue and partnership-building for the digital economy

> Key sectors include fintech, artificial intelligence, sustainability, digital health and emerging tech

> Leadership Insight: Omar Sultan Al Olama emphasises Dubai’s role as a global catalyst for innovation and growth

> Vision: Position Dubai as a launchpad for digital enterprises and a hub for future-ready economies