EVIQ and Red Sea Global announce strategic partnership to boost electric vehicle infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 11:31 AM

EVIQ, the leading force in electric vehicle infrastructure, and Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, announced a strategic partnership to significantly enhance electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure along Saudi Arabia’s west coast. This initiative aims to greatly improve the convenience and accessibility of sustainable transportation options at some of the region’s premier travel destinations in the region.

This groundbreaking collaboration aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 commitments to environmental conservation and sustainable development. The partnership will explore integrating state-of-the-art EV charging stations within RSG’s destinations tourism sites, beginning with the iconic The Red Sea destination and potentially expanding to other projects including AMAALA.

This partnership specifies that EVIQ will be responsible for the installation, operation and maintenance of EV chargers at RSG destinations. Additionally, RSG and EVIQ will coordinate the procurement of high-quality EV charging hardware, while RSG will assess potential sites for the deployment of public EV charging stations to support the growing number of electric vehicles in the region.

Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz, CEO of EVIQ stated: "Our partnership with Red Sea Global is a pivotal development in our mission to expand the EV infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Through this collaboration, we are not only advancing the availability of EV charging solutions but also ensuring that they meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency."

"We are already the owner and operator of the largest off-grid EV charging network in Saudi Arabia, but it’s not in our nature to be satisfied with this achievement. That is why we’re excited by this collaboration with EVIQ, which moves us another step forward in our commitment to provide guests with a seamless and stylish travel experience while pursuing our goal of carbon-neutrality,” said John Pagano, group CEO of Red Sea Global. In 2023, The Red Sea destination welcomed its first guests, with three of its hotels now open. The Red Sea International Airport (RSI) has been receiving a regular schedule of domestic flights since September 2023 and international flights began in April 2024, marking the start of a new twice-weekly route between The Red Sea and Dubai. This strategic initiative is expected to drive the adoption of electric vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, and promote a greener, more sustainable future for Saudi Arabia. Both RSG and EVIQ are committed to ongoing innovation and excellence, ensuring that their projects not only meet but exceed the expectations of today’s eco-conscious travelers.

