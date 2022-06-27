Epitome of Smart Living

Replete with state-of-the-art initiatives, Prime Gardens boasts of an eco-luxe lifestyle

Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 11:27 AM

Prime Gardens is Prescott’s newest addition to its already incredible property portfolio. Following the recent success of the past six sold out projects, the real estate firm aims to continue this tradition with the latest addition to their portfolio. Located in Arjan, this fully-furnished, customised and smart living-focused apartment complex comprises a mix of studios, one-bed and two-bedroom apartments. If that doesn’t entice you, perhaps the three-year post-handover payment plan, valid just for the launch week, will. The homes are exquisitely designed, giving them an overall boutique-inspired hotel look every time you enter. All interiors are custom designed to give the feeling of modernity. You will be amazed by the modern architecture with sleek and contemporary exterior features and premium designed customised interiors. A luxury green lifestyle awaits you in these sophisticated and elegant dwellings. Prime Gardens has dedicated smart spaces and amenities that define the project's main aim — smart lifestyle. The smart living facility allows you to experience intuitive home automation every day with a state-of-the-art plan. Prescott has, as always, maintained its extra attention to detail including white goods and parking facility with all units. This ensures the long-term sustainability of each unit.

Boasting superb design and state-of-the art leisure facilities, Prime Gardens was built keeping in mind those looking for sophisticated and futuristic living spaces. Property owners can enjoy an array of amazing amenities like the community pool, fully equipped gym, a state-of-the-art games room, a prime in-house cinema, and an exceptionally crafted outdoor play area, ensuring that there is something for all to enjoy.

Strategically located in Arjan, a mixed-use development, just north of the geographical center of Dubai, it is an ideal location with easy access to much of Dubai. The site is well-connected to Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, E311, Al Khail Road and Hessa Street, which offers strategic access to all directions of Dubai with a travel time of 10 to 20 minutes. In addition, Umm Sequiem Road is also nearby, which provides a direct route to Sheikh Zayed Road. Arjan is surrounded by large-scale residential, commercial, entertainment, and hospitality developments. It is an up-and-coming area within Dubai and will provide key community facilities as it develops. These include healthcare facilities, educational facilities, community shopping centres and a post office. These facilities make it a perfect place for families, as there is a continuously growing new community in the surrounding areas.

Interested buyers and investors can take advantage of an exclusive payment and handover plan, which is carefully designed to offer ease of payment and peace of mind. The payment breakdown includes 10 per cent down payment, 10 per cent after two months, a further 10 per cent after six months, five per cent after nine months, five per cent after 12, and the final 60 per cent on handover, scheduled for Q1 of 2024.

Muhammad Shafi, Chief Executive Officer at Prescott Real Estate Development, said: “Our focus has always been to create unparalleled living experiences for our customers. All of our projects adhere to three foundational pillars that are the cornerstone of our success; prime quality, prime location, and prime privileges. Our latest project is no different. We are committed to making affordable luxury living possible for everyone. We look forward to welcoming new residents as they find a place to call home, and lay down their roots.’’

Prescott is known for developing homes that offer a true community experience. Prescott Real Estate Development is a prime example of a company that has built its reputation by placing quality and attention to detail at the forefront of every project it develops, while simultaneously prioritising every buyer’s payment preference.

The team at Prescott has a track record of success and longevity in the UAE market that speaks for itself. In just over a decade, Prescott has become synonymous with quality projects. The company has successfully delivered a host of well-known residential and business projects across the city, including Prime Villas and Prime Business Centre.

— ali@khaleejtimes.com