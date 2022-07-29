Enabling Innovation and Security

Said Kiwan, Director and Founder at MVP Tech

When it comes to changing the face of Security, IT Infrastructure and software development, one name stands out

Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 9:00 AM

In the modern age of next generation intelligence and inter-connectivity, providing secure platforms through the use of state-of-the-art, future-proof and non-intrusive infrastructure has become a pre-requisite for all businesses. One company that has developed a reputation as an industry leader across the public and private sectors is MVP Tech. Said Kiwan, Director and Founder at MVP Tech explains how innovation, artificial intelligence (AI) and a vision to provide the best in class services has led the company to be at the forefront in this sector.

Please tell us about the concept behind MVP AI and what it entails.

The concept developed from our experience with systems integration in the security space — building complex IT Infrastructures, data centres, command and control software platforms, and advanced analytics solutions. We accumulated a wealth of experience in tackling complex software challenges with in-house resources; and, in time, our team began to innovate when combining their operational and practical understanding with software skills and tools.

Almost 10 years after MVP Tech‘s inception, a new chapter started for us. The next generation of tech was taking shape — revolutionary concepts took centre-stage, from Big Data to AI, which would directly change our work. We started investigating how we could better utilise the wealth of data that was naturally produced by our systems — how could we use this to benefit our clients? We began experimenting with AI and video analytics, developing real-world applications in both the private and public sector.

Our priority was solving problems across operations, business, human resources, security, and other domains. Security systems that were once a heavy cost on organisations, were transformed into profitability and efficiency centres.

By 2019, our AI division was taking shape. It outgrew our initial focus on security and IT infrastructure potential. So, we ventured into diverse projects involving new sectors, including sports, environmental, utilities, healthcare and other sectors. A network of valuable partnerships was built; and, with a newly specialised team, we brought many POC projects to fruition. Our strong team, based in the UAE, now comprises of a diverse group of skilled individuals, who are supported by the legacy and momentum of our track record for quality, time-sensitive project delivery.

In the face of emerging AI applications in the security Industry, What does MVP Tech offer to companies that are incorporating AI increasingly into their operations and its impact on the physical security systems?

AI is first and foremost an enabler of information. It has the ability to take large sets of data in many different formats and convert them into actionable information.

However, given the volume of video and sound data being recorded in our region, one question always comes up: what should we do with it?

The answer is simple. Go from seeing security as a cost centre, to viewing it as a department that positively impacts the bottom line. By leveraging the computer vision, voice analytics capabilities, and camera footage of security equipment, security teams can now act as service providers to other departments in the organisation that need more insight into day-to-day business — including logistics, marketing, and operations.

Extracting, visualising, and interpreting this metadata means you can better serve your clients and improve your business offerings; so the infrastructure starts to pay for itself.

How important is constant innovation and risk-taking in your estimate to ensure that the company does not stagnate and continues to raise the bar?

Today’s competitive landscape relies heavily on innovation. It is critical to achieving business success, not just in the technology market but across all industries. But innovation is not just a buzzword; instead, it’s important to take time to understand the innovation process. Unforeseen challenges in business are inevitable, which is why business leaders must constantly look for new ways to innovate.

Successful innovation keeps organisations ahead of the curve and boosts business growth. If we look at the massive technological advancements of the past decade, businesses have been forced to adapt and expand

rapidly to keep up. This has been an opportunity for businesses as much as it has been a pressure — if we look at the organisations that stand out today as clear industry leaders, they all have one thing in common: they embrace innovation.

At MVP Tech, remaining at the cutting-edge of innovation has always been one of our core values. It is ingrained in our culture to always be questioning, never compromising.

We take risks for the benefit of our clients, testing the possibilities of brand new, experimental technologies in the security market. Where others see risks, we see opportunities to deliver valuable solutions with ease and expert precision.

What are your predictions about the technology future needs of companies in terms of increasing hybrid and remote work models?

It is a certainty that technologies will continue evolving into more immersive experiences. Collaborative tools mimicking physical presence will become the norm.

Video will play a huge part in this, as systems from the security and IT worlds converge. The question now is how to further automate an organisation that is service-driven?

More AI tools, particularly in the areas of design and implementation, will mean faster responses in the field, generation of more accurate design information, and better implementations. In the security industry, most field engineers and technical staff have always worked remotely. For them, the central offices are only support systems. As a hands-on industry, reliant on its people, it is vital that we connect our workforce out in the field via technology that promotes efficiencies and better results. Technology will not be a substitute for people in our industry, but will serve to connect and enable them.

— ali@khaleejtimes.com