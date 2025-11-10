Empowering wellness through AI-driven healthcare solution

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming personalised wellness and prevention by ana-lysing data from wearables, mobile apps, and health records to provide tailored health insights. With rapid progress on tech front, advanced algorithms predict individual health risks and recommend preventive measures based on real-time data, experts say.

Industry specialists and experts said AI-driven platforms can enhance mental health support by offering personalised therapy options and adaptive wellness programmes. They opine that AI assists healthcare professionals in making informed decisions, lead-ing to targeted interventions that improve patient outcomes.

“By enabling continuous monitoring and personalised care pathways, AI fosters proac-tive health management, ultimately empowering individuals to take charge of their well-ness,” they said.

Nalla Karunanithy, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) — Digital Health and Omnichannel at Aster DM Healthcare, said AI is making wellness more personal and easier to understand as people get recommendations based on their own skin and lifestyle.

“AI helps us create simple, personalised wellness journeys by learning from how users interact over time. When someone scans their skin or engages with wellness content, the system suggests routines, follow-ups or products suited to their needs. As their skin or habits change, the recommendations also evolve. This creates a continuous, prevention focused approach rather than one time advice,” Karunanithy told BTR.

Investment in AI Healthcare

Dr Shyam Rajamohan, Specialist Internal Medicine at Prime Hospital, said AI helps in tailoring wellness and treatment plans that are truly individualised.

“As an internal medicine specialist, I see AI as a catalyst for precision and preventive medicine. Instead of waiting for disease to manifest, AI allows us to identify subtle trends in a patient’s health data — blood parameters, vitals, lifestyle factors, and even genetics — to predict risks early,” Dr Rajamohan told BTR.

For instance, he said AI can alert us to early signs of metabolic syndrome, guide medica-tion adjustments, or even personalise diet and exercise goals. “This data-driven ap-proach enhances our ability to deliver timely, targeted, and patient-centered care.”

Investment is global AI healthcare market is growing at a compound aggregate growth rate (CAGR) of 37.5% from 2024 to 2030 and it is likely to climb from $32.3 billion in 2024 to nearly $208.2 billion in 2030 due to increasing adoption of AI-powered solutions across hospitals, clinics, and health systems, according to AI Healthcare Statistics.

This surge in funding reflects a growing recognition of AI's potential to enhance patient outcomes, streamline operations, and reduce healthcare costs. Investments are mainly focused on various applications, including predictive analytics, telemedicine, personal-ised medicine, and robotic surgery.

Additionally, governments, startups, and established healthcare organisations are col-laborating to develop innovative AI solutions that improve diagnosis accuracy and treatment efficiency. As the healthcare landscape evolves, this influx of capital under-scores the industry's commitment to leveraging AI technology for better patient care and overall health system resilience.

Latest data also indicates that 75% of leading healthcare companies are testing or planning to expand the use of AI across operations while 64% of patients are ready to use AI-powered virtual nurse assistants.

Investment in defining the role of AI in healthcare has seen substantial growth, driven by its potential to revolutionise patient care and personal well-being, says an healthcare expert.

In recent years, he said funding for AI in healthcare has surged, with estimates placing it in the billions, as stakeholders recognise its ability to enhance diagnostics, treatment planning, and patient management.

“AI technologies, such as machine learning and natural language processing, facilitate the analysis of vast amounts of health data, enabling more accurate predictions of health outcomes and personalised treatment strategies.

“For personal well-being, AI is increasingly being integrated into wearable devices and mobile applications, allowing individuals to monitor their health metrics in real-time, receive customised health recommendations, and engage with telehealth services when needed.”

AI Strategy to Facilitate Patients

“At Aster, our AI focus is on improving everyday wellness. Through the myAster app, we use AI to offer personalised skincare guidance, product suggestions, and seamless ac-cess to services like consultations, lab reports, and pharmacy orders all in one place. The idea is to make health and wellness more connected, convenient, and tailored to each user, while keeping human expertise at the centre,” Karunanithy said.

“With myBeauty Lens, all it takes is a selfie, AI scans over 16 skin parameters like hydra-tion, texture and pigmentation, then gives a skin score and suggests the right products. This helps users make better daily skincare decisions, especially when there are multiple product options and it’s hard to know what’s right for them,” he said.

In internal medicine, Dr Rajamohan said Prime Hospital’s AI strategy focuses on improv-ing accuracy, accessibility, and efficiency in care delivery.

“We are integrating AI tools to:

> Assist in early diagnosis by analysing lab trends, ECGs, and imaging patterns.

> Use predictive algorithms to flag patients at high risk of complications such as cardiovascular events or hospital readmissions.

> Enhance patient engagement through virtual assistants that educate and remind patients about medications, follow-ups, and lifestyle changes.

> Use clinical decision support systems that help doctors make evidence-based treatment choices faster.

“The ultimate goal is to combine AI insights with clinical experience — to improve out-comes while maintaining the empathy and judgment that define good medicine,” he said.

To a question about how can AI be leveraged to create personalised wellness and pre-vention programmes, he said AI can synthesize data from multiple sources — routine blood tests, wearable devices, electronic medical records, and lifestyle tracking — to create dynamic wellness profiles for each patient.

For example, he said it can identify who is likely to develop hypertension, diabetes, or kidney disease, and help us initiate preventive steps earlier.

“AI-driven dashboards can also monitor patient progress over time, adapting recom-mendations as parameters change. This enables internal medicine physicians to deliver continuous, preventive, and highly individualised care, moving beyond symptom man-agement to true long-term wellness optimisation,” he said.

AI Challenges in Data Usage

Karunanithy said there are still real challenges as AI relies on accurate user data, like clear skin images, to deliver good results.

“Privacy and consent are essential, especially with facial information where we en-sure it’s in alignment with local regulatory data policy. We also need to ensure the tech-nology works fairly across different skin types and environments, above all, AI must feel trustworthy and easy to use for all the users,” he said.

Dr Shyam Rajamohan of Prime Hospital echoed similar views and said several practical challenges exist:

Data privacy and security remain paramount, as we handle highly sensitive pa-tient information.

Integration into clinical workflow can be difficult —A I must support, not burden, clinicians.

Bias and accuracy issues arise when AI models are built on limited or non-representative data.

Patient trust and digital literacy also affect how successfully AI-based recom-mendations are adopted.

“To address these, we need multidisciplinary collaboration and continuous validation. AI should be seen as an augmenting tool, not a replacement for clinical judgment—it enhances what physicians do best: listen, analyse, and care,” he said.

In conclusion, experts said AI-based solutions can identify early signs of conditions, thereby promoting preventive care. This transformative approach fosters a more proac-tive healthcare ecosystem, reducing costs associated with late-stage interventions and empowering patients to manage their health more effectively.

“Investors and healthcare organisations are focusing on developing AI solutions that prioritise ethical standards, data privacy, and accessibility, ensuring that advancements in technology translate into improved health outcomes for diverse populations. This strategic investment in AI represents a significant step towards a healthier future for in-dividuals and communities alike,” healthcare specialists said.

Global ai in healthcare market

Year AI in Healthcare Market Size (In $/B)

2024 32.3

2025 46.0

2026 64.8

2027 89.0

2028 120.2

2029 159.5

2030 208.2

Source: Grand View Research