Empowered women: UAE's female leaders reshape wealth-building landscape

For decades, the financial and entrepreneurial landscape of the UAE was thought of as a male-dominated space. But today, a striking shift is underway. Women are no longer on the sidelines — they are active participants and, increasingly, leaders across investing, entrepreneurship, and corporate governance. From building diversified portfolios to launching fast-growing startups and occupying senior leadership roles, women in the UAE are reshaping not only their own financial futures but also the trajectory of the national economy. This evolution is reinforced by national initiatives and global partnerships designed to foster gender balance, financial inclusion, and leadership development. Combined with a rising culture of ambition, confidence, and resilience among Emirati and expatriate women alike, these forces are creating a new wave of female-driven economic growth.

Ahead of the Curve

Far from being cautious newcomers, women investors in the UAE are demonstrating a sophisticated and confident approach to wealth-building. A recent survey by eToro revealed that women are leading in savings and pensions, with 81% holding a savings account compared with 74% of men, and 26% investing in pensions compared with just 12% of men.

Their strategies also reflect openness to new opportunities. More than half (54%) of women investors in the UAE hold cryptocurrency, a clear signal that they are willing to embrace emerging asset classes. But their approach is not about short-term speculation.

Dr Heloise Greeff, Popular Investor at eToro, notes: “Women are also seasoned participants. More than 70% have been investing for more than three years, and a small but notable proportion — 5% — have more than a decade of experience.”

This experience is paired with patience. Women are much more likely than men to hold their investments for the long term, with 43% keeping assets for several years versus 30% of men. Their goals align with this approach: while both genders prioritise financial independence (52% of women vs. 51% of men), nearly half of women (49%) invest with long-term security in mind.

Sector allocations are also revealing. Financial services (54%) and real estate (44%) dominate current portfolios, but women are looking ahead. In the next three months, many plan to increase investments in renewables (39%), healthcare (38%), technology (36%), and consumer discretionary goods (38%). These choices mirror the UAE’s broader economic growth agenda, underscoring how women investors are strategically anticipating national trends.

When it comes to market volatility, women are both pragmatic and adaptive. A combined 91% have already adjusted or are planning to adjust their portfolios in response to global trade tensions and tariff changes. They tend to favour relatively stable assets — such as local equities and cash — compared with men, who are more inclined toward riskier digital assets. Yet on one key point, both genders agree: 92% of men and women express confidence in the UAE’s economy today, with nearly identical trust in the long-term performance of UAE-listed companies.

The Rise of Women Entrepreneurs

Beyond investing, women in the UAE are increasingly embracing entrepreneurship and their impact is striking. Mastercard’s research shows that 84% of women are considering starting their own business. Nearly half (49%) of women in the UAE already identify as entrepreneurs, compared with 47% of men.

Their motivations are clear: financial independence, flexibility, and social impact. While millennial women (53%) are leading this entrepreneurial charge, Gen Z women (44%) are also stepping forward, signaling a powerful pipeline of future business leaders.

Women-led businesses are highly optimistic. An impressive 98% of women business owners expect revenue growth over the next five years, outpacing their male peers (85%). However, barriers remain. The study highlights that women are three times more likely than men to cite lack of confidence as a barrier (30% vs. 10%), while 67% identify lack of funding as the top challenge. Nearly 40% also report uncertainty around developing business plans or accessing infrastructure.

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Country Manager, UAE & Oman at Mastercard, highlights the importance of stronger support: “This research highlights the remarkable entrepreneurial spirit among women across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, particularly younger generations. While progress has been made, challenges remain, reinforcing the need for stronger support. At Mastercard, we are committed to fostering an inclusive digital economy and equipping small businesses with the tools they need to grow and thrive.”

Despite obstacles, women are finding creative pathways. Over half (56%) have side hustles, compared with 52% of men, with freelancing, tutoring, and content creation emerging as popular routes to financial independence. Technology is also accelerating their journey: 75% of female founders regularly use AI, and 85% report significant cost or time savings from its adoption.

Leadership and Representation in Business

The rise of women entrepreneurs is mirrored by growing representation in corporate leadership. The Grant Thornton Women in Business survey highlights increasing female presence in senior roles across the UAE. Women hold 37.8% of Chief Human Resources Officer positions and 33.3% of Chief Financial Officer roles, with growing representation in COO and CMO positions.

Corporate stakeholders are also driving accountability. Over 70% of UAE businesses report that clients and procurement teams request gender diversity data when evaluating suppliers, while 40% of investors demand clear evidence of diversity in senior leadership before committing capital.

Policy has helped cement this momentum. Since January 2025, the UAE has mandated that every private joint-stock company reserve at least one board seat for women, under a directive from the Ministry of Economy. This milestone builds on strong progress: between 2021 and 2024, women’s representation on public joint-stock company boards tripled, rising 200% from 47 to 141 seats.

Mouza Mohammed Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, emphasises the importance of this shift: “The Council is intensifying efforts to increase women’s participation in the private sector and raise their representation in leadership positions. This is being achieved through strategies and initiatives aimed at creating inclusive and balanced workplaces, in partnership with strategic stakeholders from both public and private sectors.”

A National Agenda for Gender Balance

The UAE’s progress is not happening by chance. The country has developed a comprehensive framework for women’s empowerment, systematically addressing barriers, expanding opportunities, and preparing women for leadership across multiple sectors. Entities such as the UAE Gender Balance Council and Dubai Women Establishment have been instrumental in advancing women’s leadership capacities in cooperation with international partners.

These initiatives include the “SDG 5 Pledge to Accelerate Women’s Leadership in the UAE Private Sector,” where companies voluntarily commit to raising female representation in management to at least 30% by 2025 or 2028, depending on their cohort.

Such efforts are delivering results. The UAE ranked first regionally and 13th globally in the 2025 Gender Inequality Index published by the United Nations Development Programme. Moreover, government departments and regulators are increasingly requesting gender diversity data from companies, aligning business practices with the UAE Vision 2030 agenda, where inclusive growth and women’s empowerment are integral to long-term prosperity.

“The UAE’s economic growth was matched with rapid social progress — gender diversity is now part of the country’s DNA,” noted the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), which recorded the surge in board seats held by women.

The Bigger Picture: Women as Catalysts of Change

Women’s growing participation in finance, entrepreneurship, and leadership is not only reshaping individual careers, it is redefining the UAE’s economic landscape. From investors who blend traditional and alternative assets with confidence, to entrepreneurs who are building high-growth businesses in food, e-commerce, and cosmetics, to executives who are increasingly steering companies from the top, women are now central players in the story of the Emirates’ development.

The progress is remarkable, but the trajectory is even more important. With stronger access to capital, expanded networks, mentorship, and regulatory support, women’s economic impact is set to accelerate. Their contributions are already visible: according to GoDaddy’s 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Survey, 36% of small businesses in the UAE are now women-owned, with 80% launched in the past five years.

Notably, nearly a quarter of Emirati female business owners are the primary income earners in their households, underscoring their role in family and community stability.

In the UAE, women are transforming the economy, driving innovation, and fueling growth. As the nation pursues its ambitions under Vision 2030, the rise of women across finance, entrepreneurship, and leadership will be one of the defining forces shaping its future prosperity.

Key Achievements and Trends in the UAE Women in Leadership

> 37.8% Of Chief Human Resources Officer roles are held by women

> 33.3% Of Chief Financial Officer roles are held by women

> Growing Representation in Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer positions

> 71.4% Of UAE businesses reported that clients and procurement teams request gender diversity data when evaluating suppliers

> 40% Of investors expect clear evidence of gender diversity in senior leadership before committing capital