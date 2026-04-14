Eliud Kipchoge explains how wearables use real-time data to prevent injury and build health consistency

Eliud Kipchoge, Kenyan long-distance runner and marathon world record holder, has said real-time data is very important for athletes as it plays key role in preventing injury by adjusting small fatigues in human body.

In an exclusive interview with BTR, the greatest marathoner of all time said human body speaks every day, but the challenge is to listen carefully with the help of wearable technology.

“When you analyse wearable data over time, you understand your personal rhythm,” Kipchoge told BTR.

Born in 1984, Kipchoge began his career on the track, winning a gold medal in the 5,000 meters at the 2003 World Championships, before transitioning to the marathon where he built an extraordinary legacy. Kipchoge is a two-time Olympic champion, winning gold in both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and has dominated major races such as the Berlin and London Marathons with remarkable consistency.

Beyond his athletic achievements, Kipchoge has also partnered with Huawei as a global brand ambassador, reflecting the intersection of human endurance and advanced technology. Through this collaboration, he has been featured in campaigns promoting Huawei’s wearable devices, particularly smartwatches that support performance tracking, health monitoring, and precision training.

Excerpts from the interview:

How can wearable technology enhance athletic performance by providing real-time biometric insights while minimising injury risk?

In running, the body speaks every day. The challenge is to listen carefully. Wearable technology helps us listen better. When you understand your heart rate, your recovery, your sleep and your stress levels, you train with intelligence, not with emotion. Many athletes fail not because they lack talent, but because they push when the body is asking for patience.

Real-time data allows you to adjust before small fatigue becomes injury. It teaches discipline. If the heart rate is too high, you slow down. If recovery is low, you respect the body. This is not weakness, this is wisdom. I say that a great performance is not built in one training session. It is built in many consistent, healthy days. Wearables can guide that consistency.

How can wearables help shift healthcare from reactive treatment to proactive prevention through continuous health tracking?

I always say that prevention is better than to cure. In sport, we do not wait for an injury to happen before we act. We monitor daily, for hydration, sleep, recovery. This mindset can also apply to life. When people track their health consistently, they become more aware of their habits.

Continuous health tracking creates responsibility. It empowers you as an individual. Instead of reacting to illness, you begin to see patterns. poor sleep, elevated stress, irregular heart rhythms. And now you have the tools so you can respond early.

Good health is like training for a marathon. You prepare every day. You do not wait for race day to start preparing.

How does the analysis of wearable data enable personalized health management and optimised performance outcomes?

Every athlete is unique. Even in my training group in Kenya, no two runners are the same.

Data allows personalisation. One athlete may recover quickly, another may need more rest. One thrives on higher mileage, and another performs best with careful moderation. When you analyse wearable data over time, you understand your personal rhythm.

This removes comparison. So, you no longer need to chase someone else’s numbers and start understanding your own body.

Optimised performance comes when training matches the individual needs, not following a trend, but focused only on the person.



How can individuals cultivate health as a long-term discipline and sustainable lifestyle rather than a short-term goal or trend?

Health is not a quick short cut we can take in life. It is actually a way of living.

In my philosophy, discipline is choosing what you want most over what you want now. Many people approach health like a quick race. They want fast results. But to be truly healthy is like a marathon. It requires patience.

Start small. Be consistent. Sleep well. Eat simply. Move daily. Protect your mind from negative thoughts. This will all help you achieve your long-term goal.