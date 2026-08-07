E-invoicing set to transform business operations beyond tax

The UAE’s move towards mandatory e-invoicing is a step in the right direction in the country’s digital transformation journey, with benefits extending far beyond tax compliance.

Industry experts believe the initiative will improve financial transparency, enhance cash-flow visibility, reduce fraud and manual errors, and create a more connected business environment across the economy. They said a phased rollout is widely seen as critical to ensuring the success of the UAE's e-invoicing programme, particularly given the varying levels of digital maturity across businesses.

“A phased approach also gives regulators and service providers the opportunity to identify and resolve technical challenges during the early stages of implementation. Lessons learned from larger companies and pilot participants can be used to refine processes, improve guidance and minimise disruption when smaller businesses join the programme.”

Industry leaders also argue that phased implementation reduces the risk of system bottlenecks or capacity constraints across the market. With software vendors, consultants and technology partners likely to experience a surge in demand, a gradual rollout ensures businesses have access to the support they need to implement solutions effectively.

Reshaping Business Ecosystem

Ouarda El Ghannouti, Director – Tax at a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm Baker Tilly, said e-invoicing is a positive step for the UAE’s digital economy and has the potential to enhance financial operations through greater transparency, reduced manual errors and stronger financial discipline.

“E-invoicing initiative can also improve cash-flow visibility, support more efficient invoice processing and create a more connected and transparent business environment. However, to maximise these benefits, implementation timelines should be aligned with the business’ readiness rather than adding immediate compliance pressure,” El Ghannouti told BTR.

She said a gradual, phased rollout gives organisations sufficient time to build the capabilities, allocate resources and adapt their processes.

“This would help to maximise the benefits of e-invoicing. Although a phased approach may delay achieving certain benefits, it will support a stronger adoption and more sustainable implementation over the long term.”

Pay More Attention

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, said e-invoicing deserves far more attention than it receives because its impact extends well beyond tax compliance.

“Reliable digital invoice data improves visibility over cash flow, reduces payment disputes and gives businesses a clearer understanding of their financial position in real time. Those improvements become increasingly valuable as companies grow,” he said.

“Greater transparency should also reduce fraud and improve confidence throughout supply chains. Many of the biggest advances in financial services happen quietly. E-invoicing falls into that category,” Green added.

Change is Structural

Jamal Habahbeh – Partner and Head of Financial Services, KPMG Middle East, said e-invoicing is a compliance requirement, but its wider effect is to digitise how businesses transact across the economy.

“The rollout is already live: the pilot began in July 2026 under a decentralised, Peppol-based five-corner model, with mandatory adoption for businesses above Dh50 million in revenue from January 2027 and smaller businesses following through 2027. Consumer transactions remain out of scope for now,” Habahbeh told BTR.

For finance operations, he said the change is structural. “Structured, real-time invoice data replaces PDFs and manual entry, which shortens payment cycles, reduces error and fraud, and cuts processing costs; global studies point to reductions of up to 80% compared with paper-based processes.”

On cash flow, he said real-time visibility into receivables and payables is the foundation for smarter working-capital management, and increasingly for invoice-based financing that lets lenders price risk on live data rather than historic statements.

“On transparency, near-real-time reporting to the Federal Tax Authority raises the integrity of the VAT system and, over time, feeds into the open-finance and embedded-lending ecosystem the UAE is building. Businesses that treat this as an investment in their data infrastructure will get more from it than those that treat it only as a deadline to meet.”