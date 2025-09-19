Du's 6G vision: Du's strategy for UAE's tech future

Du has embraced a comprehensive multi-pronged digital transformation strategy that positions the company at the forefront of technological innovation in the UAE, its senior official says.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, said the company has du has outlined ambitious plans to lead in 6G development and AI-powered services, expand into emerging sectors through fintech platforms, and maintain its commitment to aligning with national digital transformation and sustainability goals.

“Du is building a Dh2 billion hyperscale data centre in collaboration with Microsoft, marking a major milestone in the UAE’s digital transformation. This facility will expand du’s existing network of five data centres and serve as a backbone for sovereign cloud and AI services,” Al Awadi told BTR on the sidelines of the third edition of du Tech’s flagship technology event, Envision 2025.

He said Envision 2025 has once again highlighted the UAE's commitment to leading the global AI revolution and reinforces du mission to power an AI-driven digital economy that builds smarter and more sustainable communities.

Excerpts from the interview:

What is the du strategy on ICT? Please describe its salient features and its role in promoting the company's business and revenue.

Du's Information and Communication Technology (ICT) strategy is comprehensively centred around digital infrastructure, AI innovation, and cloud computing, strategically aligning with the UAE's National AI and Digital Government Strategies. The company has launched operating sub brands, namely du Tech and du Infra, as an initiative to transform its B2B services and offerings by providing advanced ICT solutions and infrastructure support for businesses and government entities. Key features of this strategy encompass AI Data Centres and Sovereign Cloud for supporting secure, scalable digital services, Generative and Agentic AI and AI GPU as a Service for enabling smart automation and analytics, Industry 4.0 and Advanced Robotics for driving operational efficiencies across sectors, and National Hyperscaler Partnerships to expand cloud capabilities with global tech leaders. These comprehensive efforts have significantly contributed to du's financial performance while positioning the company as a key enabler of digital transformation across multiple industries throughout the region.

Du has launched the National Hypercloud, a sovereign-grade cloud platform developed in partnership with Oracle, designed to meet the UAE’s regulatory and data residency requirements. Hosted entirely within du Tech’s local data centers, it offers over 150 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, with embedded AI capabilities. The platform ensures full operational control, compliance with UAE laws, and supports high-performance workloads including AI/ML, big data, and enterprise applications. It features GPU-as-a-Service for generative AI and predictive analytics, native VMware support, and secure hybrid cloud integration options.

Complementing this, du is rolling out 5G-Advanced technology to further enhance national connectivity and infrastructure.

How do you see the outlook for the ICT market in the UAE? What are the key challenges for ICT and what do you suggest addressing them?

The UAE ICT market presents significant growth opportunities, with projections indicating expansion from $52.23 billion in 2025 to $85.24 billion by 2030, representing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.29%. This growth trajectory is primarily driven by federal mandates for digital services, extensive 5G and smart city infrastructure development, widespread adoption of hyperscale data centers and cloud technologies, and green ICT procurement initiatives aligned with the nation's net-zero sustainability goals.

However, the market faces notable challenges that could impede this growth, including a critical cybersecurity talent shortage with over 2,000 roles remaining unfilled, leading to increased costs and deployment delays, high expatriate turnover rates that escalate recruitment and training expenses, and increasingly stringent data protection laws requiring compliance and mandatory in-country data storage.

To address these challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities, industry experts suggest strategic solutions including substantial investment in local cybersecurity education and Emiratisation programmes and fostering collaborative public-private partnerships to build more resilient and sustainable digital ecosystems across the UAE.

With the rapid pace of digital transformation in the UAE, what key strategies has du implemented to stay ahead in technology innovation, and how do you foresee these evolving over the next few years?

Du has embraced a comprehensive multi-pronged digital transformation strategy that positions the company at the forefront of technological innovation in the UAE. The strategy encompasses AI and 5G integration, achieving an impressive 99% 5G coverage while actively participating in cutting-edge 6G research, alongside cloud expansion through strategic alliances with industry leaders Oracle Alloy and NVIDIA to enhance sovereign cloud capabilities. T

The company has prioritised customer-centric innovation through the launch of du Pay and self-service kiosks to significantly improve user experience, while simultaneously developing sub-brands such as du Tech and du Infra to support comprehensive B2B digital transformation initiatives. Looking toward the future, du has outlined ambitious plans to lead in 6G development and AI-powered services, expand into emerging sectors through fintech platforms, and maintain its commitment to aligning with national digital transformation and sustainability goals. This holistic approach demonstrates du's strategic vision to not only adapt to the evolving digital landscape but to actively shape it while contributing to the UAE's broader technological advancement objectives.

As emerging technologies introduce new opportunities, they also bring significant cybersecurity challenges. What measures is du taking to safeguard its digital assets and maintain customer trust in an increasingly complex cyber landscape?

Du's cybersecurity strategy is comprehensively built around its Digital Trust platform, which offers robust 24/7 threat detection and response capabilities through its UAE-based Cyber Defence Centre, in-country data hosting for enhanced compliance and privacy protection, and a sophisticated layered security architecture that covers network, cloud, and endpoint protection.

The platform incorporates key security measures including comprehensive vulnerability and identity management systems, advanced trust and threat management utilising AI technology and rigorous third-party audits, and strategic partnerships with industry leaders Microsoft and Cisco to integrate cutting-edge threat intelligence and unified security solutions. These comprehensive cybersecurity efforts ensure that du maintains the highest standards of security, regulatory compliance, and customer trust, positioning the company as a reliable partner for businesses and government entities seeking secure digital transformation solutions in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

In light of the global push towards sustainability, how is your organisation leveraging technology to reduce its environmental impact?

Du's sustainability strategy comprehensively leverages AI, solar energy, and digital innovation to actively support the UAE's ambitious Net Zero by 2050 vision. The company's sustainability highlights include the implementation of 169 solar-powered telecom sites combined with AI-optimised cooling systems that have successfully reduced emissions by 8.6 KtCO₂, the adoption of 100% digital invoicing and AI-driven RAN optimisation to significantly cut energy consumption, and robust circular economy practices that have achieved 31% waste diversion while composting over 20,000 kg of food waste.

Overall, these comprehensive sustainability efforts have earned du prestigious recognition, including the ESG Label from Dubai Chamber and ISO certification for sustainable procurement, reinforcing its position as a responsible digital leader committed to environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices in the telecommunications sector.

