Dubai’s record-breaking property market mirrors the $393 trillion global real estate boom

Real estate has overtaken every other asset class as the world’s largest store of wealth at the end of 2024, valued at $393.3 trillion, according to Savills’ latest global research. Residential real estate accounts for $286.9 trillion of this total, making property by far the world’s largest asset class, exceeding the combined value of global equities, debt and gold.

Dubai exemplifies this global trend. The city’s residential real estate market continues to build momentum, with total sales reaching AED 540.1 billion ($147 billion) as of the end of October 2025. This reflects how global capital is being directed toward tangible, income-generating assets, supported by strong investor confidence, mature regulation and sustained international demand.

Dubai’s Real Estate Momentum

Dubai recorded 59,228 residential property transactions in third quarter of 2025, worth Dh170.7 billion ($46.5 billion), marking the highest quarterly figure ever reported. Total real estate sales have reached Dh559.4 billion year-to-date, already surpassing 2024’s record, according to the latest headlines. Year-to-date residential sales have already crossed the half-trillion dirham mark, confirming Dubai’s position as one of the most liquid property markets globally.

The city’s performance reflects a wider shift taking place across global investment portfolios. As uncertainty continues to affect equities and bonds, investors are seeking long-term value in real assets that offer stability and yield. Dubai has benefited from this reallocation of capital, drawing investors who are attracted by its transparent ownership framework, tax-efficient environment and investor-friendly policies.

A global benchmark for real estate value

Savills’ latest research shows that global property assets have reached $393.3 trillion, representing a seven per cent increase compared to the previous year. Residential property makes up almost 73 per cent of this figure, followed by commercial real estate at 15 per cent and agricultural land at 12 per cent.

The scale of this value highlights how central real estate has become to the world’s economic and financial systems. It represents not only a store of wealth but also a foundation for stability, employment and long-term investment. Dubai’s record performance provides a clear example of how local markets can reflect the global importance of property as an asset class.

Why Dubai Matters

Dubai’s accessibility to international investors, efficient regulation and infrastructure-led growth have made it one of the most dynamic property markets in the world. The emirate continues to attract high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors seeking diversification and resilience in their portfolios.

Large-scale development across residential and mixed-use communities has reinforced Dubai’s standing as a global hub for real estate investment. Importantly, the current cycle is supported by genuine demand from both local residents and international buyers, rather than speculative activity. This points to a more balanced and sustainable phase of growth.

“Dubai’s real estate market continues to demonstrate extraordinary depth and maturity,” said Andrew Cummings, head of Residential Agency, Savills Middle East.

“We are seeing strong activity across every price bracket, driven by both local end-users and international buyers who view Dubai as a safe, well-regulated and transparent environment to deploy capital. The emirate’s ability to maintain record performance while broadening its buyer base reinforces its position as one of the most globally connected and resilient real estate markets.”

The Bigger Picture

Property has become the cornerstone of global wealth creation. As part of a market valued at $393.3 trillion, Dubai’s growth story demonstrates how real estate continues to define investment strategy, capital movement and economic confidence worldwide.

Looking ahead, the outlook for Dubai’s property market remains strong. Continued infrastructure development, a growing population and steady international investment are expected to support demand well into 2026. The city’s foundations of transparency, diversification and innovation will continue to shape its long-term growth and reinforce Dubai’s position as a central player in the global real estate landscape.