Dubai set to lead the autonomous delivery revolution

Dubai offers an ideal environment for scaling autonomous delivery technologies as the emirate continues to embrace innovation, smart infrastructure and future-ready urban mobility solutions to set new benchmark in modern living, experts say.

Industry specialists said innovation is hardcoded into Dubai’s DNA as its visionary leadership has created an environment where bold ideas are given the regulatory framework and infrastructural support it needs to scale rapidly

Experts see autonomous delivery as part of a broader robotics ecosystem that is beginning to mature with every passing day as what was once limited to factory floors is now transforming logistics, healthcare, retail, agriculture, construction, and urban delivery systems.

Latest data indicates that the global operational stock of industrial robots has now reached 4.66 million units, highlighting the growing role of automation across industries. More than 542,000 industrial robots were installed worldwide in 2024, marking the fourth consecutive year that annual installations exceeded half a million units, according to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

“Dubai is particularly well positioned to benefit from this transformation. The emirate's commitment to innovation, digital transformation and smart-city initiatives creates an ideal ecosystem for robotics companies to test, refine and scale next-generation technologies,” says an expert.

Rise in service robotics

The fastest growth in autonomous delivery technologies is expected in service robotics, particularly in logistics, healthcare, hospitality, and autonomous delivery as IFR data shows that sales of professional service robots approached 200,000 units in 2024, with logistics robots accounting for more than 100,000 units. Demand for robot-as-a-service (RaaS) models is also rising as businesses seek flexible deployment options.

“The next phase of robotics will be driven by the convergence of artificial intelligence, autonomy and real-time data analytics. Robots are no longer confined to repetitive industrial tasks; they are evolving into intelligent systems capable of making decisions, adapting to changing environments and working seamlessly alongside humans.”

Looking ahead, industry analysts estimate the global robotics market could grow from around $50 billion in 2025 to more than $110 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 14%. Mobile robots, warehouse automation systems, collaborative robots (cobots), drones, and emerging humanoid robots are expected to be the main growth drivers.

“By 2030, robotics is likely to become a mainstream element of everyday life. From autonomous grocery deliveries and intelligent warehouses to robotic healthcare assistants and smart-city infrastructure, robots will increasingly work alongside humans rather than replace them. The next five years will be defined not just by technological progress but by widespread real-world deployment at scale,” according to industry experts.

Sidewalk delivery robots

Speaking about the rationale behind autonomous sidewalk delivery robots, Regional Head of Yango Tech Autonomy Nikita Gavrilov said the technology has already proven itself globally as a safe and efficient solution for last-mile logistics. According to him, these robots are designed to improve convenience while maintaining safety in urban environments.

“Sidewalk robots are a proven form factor that can bring efficiency and safety to city areas,” he said. “Dubai residents value convenience and fast services, and our technology is designed to deliver orders within an average of 15 minutes.”

The robots are intended primarily for hyper-local deliveries rather than long-distance transportation. Operating on sidewalks and designated crossings, they are best suited for food, grocery and small e-commerce deliveries within a radius of around one to two kilometres.

“These robots are not designed to travel five or 10 kilometres on roads. They work best by delivering from nearby stores and restaurants within communities that are well connected by sidewalks,” Nikita explained.

Dubai leads innovation

Abhinav Purohit, Chief Expert of Strategy and Consulting for Huawei in the Middle East and Central Asia, said innovation is hardcoded into Dubai’s DNA – or as I call DNA to be ‘Dubai – the NextGen Adoptor’.

“While other cities approach new technology with caution, Dubai views it as an opportunity to improve urban living and drive efficiency. The national leadership has created an environment where bold ideas are given the regulatory framework and infrastructural support it needs to scale rapidly,” Purohit told BTR.

“I am very excited to see how the drone delivery initiatives pans out and look forward to its success,” he said.

Dubai’s thriving food and beverage industry, combined with its openness to innovation, made it a natural choice for launching the technology in the region.

“The food delivery market in the UAE is huge. Dubai is moving towards innovation every day and is ready to test technologies that can bring efficiency. That made it the perfect place to launch our first pilot,” Nikita said while referring to the launch of Yango Group pilot project in Dubai.

Yango Tech secured its pilot programme in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), while developers and community operators have also played a key role in facilitating deployment.

Nikita noted that while some businesses remain cautious about adopting new technologies, many are already embracing innovation. “There is a large number of tech-oriented businesses here that are eager to test new solutions. We don’t see major barriers from partners when it comes to testing, integrating and eventually scaling the technology.”

Although the initiative is officially classified as a pilot, Nikita described it as a pilot operating at scale. The company is preparing to expand rapidly, with an additional 10 robots scheduled to arrive in Dubai soon. The broader strategy focuses on residential compounds and villa communities, which Nikita believes are the key to unlocking demand.

A recent partnership with Noon Minutes is expected to accelerate expansion into more residential neighbourhoods. “Unlocking more compounds near Noon Minutes stores and testing these technologies in townhouse and private residential communities is critical for moving from pilot projects to widespread deployment,” he said.

How the system works

Explaining how the delivery system works, Nikita said robots rely on highly detailed digital maps that allow them to navigate autonomously with remarkable accuracy.

“We map the entire area and the robots can recognise locations with precision of up to two centimetres,” he said. “They can autonomously travel to a specific destination and complete deliveries without human intervention.”

While the company showcased the technology at Kite Beach recently, Nikita clarified that the demonstration was intended to help people experience the concept rather than represent an active delivery zone. “We want people to see how the technology works in real life, understand that it is safe and convenient, and see how a robot can deliver directly to them,” he said.

Massive paradigm shift

Purohit, a tech enthusiast, said the inauguration of drone and robot networks for delivery is a massive paradigm shift for last-mile logistics and quick commerce such as Amazon Now or Noon Minutes.

“It will bridge the gap between digital e-commerce expectations and physical real estate realities and help reduce urban road congestion and boost road safety as well as reduced carbon emissions by being greener and eco-friendlier,” he said.

“People in Dubai are already used to interacting with robots for directional guidance such as the in Expo 2020 and in the BurJuman Mall – adding the delivery layer will boost people’s curiosity even more I feel,” he added.

Autonomous delivery outlook

Looking ahead, the Yango executive sees autonomous delivery as part of a broader robotics ecosystem that is beginning to mature. “This is the right time to bring innovative technologies into real deployment,” he said. “The industry is evolving quickly, whether it’s autonomous vehicles, delivery robots, drones or humanoid robots. Governments are supportive, businesses are becoming more willing to experiment and the technology is ready.”

In fact, Nikita argues that autonomous delivery has already moved beyond the pilot stage.

“I received a delivery through one of our robots yesterday,” he said. “As a Noon Minutes customer, I use the service regularly. If residents can already order and receive deliveries through robots, that’s real deployment.”

Customer feedback has been encouraging, particularly regarding delivery speed. Many users initially assume robotic delivery will be slower than traditional methods, but Yango Tech says its average delivery time remains around 15 minutes in the Sobha Hartland area where the service is currently operating.

“The biggest surprise for customers is how fast it is. People expect robots to take longer, but the delivery times are comparable to traditional methods.”

The company is also seeing repeat users and a growing number of customers choosing robotic delivery over conventional options.

While research is ongoing, Nikita believes several factors are driving adoption, including safety, sustainability and the novelty of autonomous delivery.

“Some customers prefer electric vehicles and environmentally friendly services,” he said. “Others simply find the technology innovative and interesting.”

Business potential

Assessing Dubai’s long-term potential, Nikita believes the city could eventually support around 100 delivery robots operating across residential communities and suitable urban zones. “Dubai has many areas where we can map, secure permits and launch operations quite quickly,” he said.

The Yangoo Group executive also sees significant opportunities in commercial districts and office towers. Delivery riders often face delays caused by security checks and restricted access, whereas robots could complete deliveries to lobbies more efficiently.

Looking further into the future, Nikita envisions a mix of autonomous technologies working together to serve different logistics needs.

“I believe in multiple forms of robotics. Robot vans for e-commerce parcels, drones for long-distance deliveries and islands, and sidewalk robots for hyper-local deliveries. There is no single technology that can solve every scenario.”

Regarding the market opportunity, Nikita estimates that by 2030, robotics could handle a meaningful share of online food and grocery deliveries in the UAE. “If we look at the total food and grocery delivery market, our ultimate vision is for around 10 per cent of those orders to be delivered through various robotic solutions by 2030,” he said.