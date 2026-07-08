Dubai real estate’s next chapter is a long-term living economy built on structural maturity

Dominic Shacher, Chairman and Co-Founder of Rently

Dubai’s real estate market has always moved with ambition. Over the past two decades, the city has consistently reinvented itself through large-scale infrastructure, new communities, global business expansion and a long-term vision that continues to reshape how people live and invest.

But increasingly, Dubai’s property story is no longer only about growth at speed. It is becoming a story about long-term participation, permanence and maturity.

That shift matters because it changes the foundations supporting the market itself. Historically, conversations around Dubai real estate often focused heavily on transaction activity, investor momentum and development cycles. Today, the market is increasingly being shaped by something more sustainable: people choosing to build long-term lives in the city.

The numbers increasingly reflect this evolution. Dubai’s population has now surpassed 4 million residents, with the emirate adding roughly 230,000 new residents over the past year alone. At the same time, Dubai continues to attract global investment at scale, recording hundreds of thousands of property transactions across recent years while maintaining strong development momentum across both established and emerging communities .

This growth is also becoming increasingly end-user driven. Across the residential sector, more residents are making longer-term decisions around where they live, work and invest. The rental market itself reflects this shift clearly. Dubai recorded Dh32.2 billion in rental contracts during first quarter of 2026 alone, while renewal activity continues to remain strong across the market .

That evolution naturally changes the role housing plays within the wider economy. Renting today is no longer viewed only as a temporary arrangement before ownership. For many residents, it has become part of a broader long-term lifestyle decision shaped by career growth, family planning, business opportunities and financial flexibility.

As a result, the residential ecosystem itself is becoming more mature. Residents increasingly prioritise connectivity, convenience, community infrastructure and stability alongside traditional considerations around price and location. At the same time, landlords and operators are also adapting to changing expectations around flexibility, long-term occupancy and overall resident experience.

This broader market maturity is also being reinforced by long-term policy planning and economic diversification. Initiatives under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 continue to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global business and investment destination, while ongoing infrastructure expansion and regulatory development continue supporting confidence across the real estate sector.

Importantly, Dubai’s growth today looks fundamentally different from previous cycles because it is increasingly connected to real economic participation. The city is attracting entrepreneurs, professionals, families and businesses that are contributing to long-term demand across both the ownership and rental markets.

That distinction is important because markets supported by population growth, infrastructure development and long-term residency tend to evolve differently from markets driven purely by short-term momentum. Increasingly, Dubai is demonstrating the characteristics of a city building durable long-term foundations for growth.

For years, Dubai’s property market was often discussed primarily through the lens of scale and speed. Increasingly, however, its next chapter may be defined by something far more important: stability through long-term participation. As more residents continue building their futures in the city, Dubai’s real estate market is evolving into one supported not only by investment activity, but by everyday life itself.