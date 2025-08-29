Dubai real estate: Fractional ownership a game changer

Fractional ownership and tokenisation of real estate projects is a game-changing initiative that will attracts foreign investments and paves the way for a more inclusive property market, aligning with Dubai's vision of becoming a global hub for investment and innovation, experts say.

Leading executives, analysts and experts said fractional ownership and tokenisation of real estate in Dubai represent an innovative approach to property investment, allowing multiple investors to share ownership of a single property.

“This model democratises access to real estate, enabling individuals to invest in high-value assets with a lower capital commitment. By dividing the property's value into shares or tokens, investors can buy fractions of properties, thus mitigating the risks associated with single-property investments,” according to the experts.

In Dubai, a city known for its vibrant real estate market, this trend is gaining momentum due to advancements in blockchain technology. "Tokenisation provides a secure and transparent method for recording ownership, enhancing liquidity and facilitating easier buying and selling of property shares,” says an analyst.

The benefits of fractional ownership and tokenisation include increased market accessibility, reduced financial burden on single investors, and the potential for diversification of investment portfolios. “With regulatory support from Dubai’s authorities promoting such innovative solutions, the outlook is promising. This approach not only attracts foreign investments but also paves the way for a more inclusive real estate market, aligning with Dubai's vision of becoming a global hub for investment and innovation. Overall, fractional ownership and tokenisation are set to reshape the real estate landscape in Dubai."

Pioneer of AVM Platform

Omran Yousef, Founder and CEO of Ovaluate, explained that the platform was built for today’s data-driven and transparent real estate market, serving all property segments — residential, commercial, industrial, mixed-use, and large-scale developments.

“Our technology is designed to support the entire market. While tokenisation and fractional ownership are part of the new era, they are only one of the many areas where Ovaluate delivers value,” Yousef told BTR.

As the first AI-powered AVM platform in the UAE, Ovaluate is engineered to align with global valuation principles such as RICS and IVS, using advanced methodologies including comparison, cost, income, residual, discounted cash flow, and Musataha. Supported by a machine learning engine trained on thousands of scenarios, the system delivers accurate and adaptable valuations, even when market records are limited — such as leaseholds or future developments.

“Our system is not just ready — it is built to lead the evolution of how real estate is valued,” he said.

Ovaluate has introduced the world’s first intelligent, AI-driven AVM platform capable of generating instant valuations across all property types. By combining real-time data with globally recognised standards, the platform delivers accurate, unbiased, and regulator-aligned reports — making it a trusted partner for valuers, institutions, and investors.

Evaluation in 10 Seconds

In a landmark collaboration, PRYPCO Blocks, the UAE’s pioneering proptech platform, has integrated Ovaluate’s valuation engine to deliver instant, data-backed valuations for both fractional and full ownership properties — all within 10 seconds.

Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said fractional ownership has transformed real estate investing, and trust depends on valuations that are accurate, transparent, and fast.

“With Ovaluate’s AI-driven valuation technology integrated into PRYPCO Blocks, every investor now gets instant, data-backed insights. It’s about levelling the playing field, strengthening market transparency, and reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in proptech innovation,” she said.

Omran emphasised the significance of this partnership: “By combining automated, data-driven valuations with innovative digital models, we are enhancing market efficiency and investor confidence. Transparent, consistent valuations reduce speculative pricing and make market regulation seamless. This partnership positions Dubai as a global reference point for proptech-led transformation in real estate.”

Accurate and Verifiable Valuations

Accuracy and transparency are at the core of Ovaluate’s vision. Omran stressed that all ownership models — whether traditional or emerging — must be backed by reliable, traceable, and regulator-aligned valuations. “As ownership models evolve, they must be supported by reliable, traceable, and regulator-aligned valuations. This is the foundation of market trust.”

Ovaluate is currently the only proptech platform in the UAE capable of applying every recognised valuation methodology — including Musataha — in an automated, auditable framework.

Omran has recommended a regulatory benchmark for proptech valuation platforms to protect the market.

“Unqualified platforms risk mispricing assets, creating instability and harming market credibility. By setting a national benchmark for valuation technology, the UAE can ensure that innovation is built on trust and transparency — principles that Ovaluate upholds in every valuation we deliver,” he said.