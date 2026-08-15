Dubai housing pipeline stays strong through 2030 despite headwinds

Dubai's residential market is proving it can weather the storm, with developers largely keeping projects on track despite supply-chain challenges and broader economic uncertainty, say experts.

Industry experts believe housing demand will remain on a steady footing over the next five years, underpinned by population growth, economic diversification, and continued inflows of residents, businesses and investment. However, not all segments will rise with the tide, as performance is expected to vary by location, product type, pricing and supply levels.

Despite geopolitical tensions, developers appear determined to stay the course. With more than 20,400 units already delivered in 2026 and significant capital committed to ongoing projects, most developments are expected to be completed broadly in line with announced schedules, reinforcing confidence in Dubai's near-term residential outlook.

Around 49,700 homes are expected to be delivered in 2026, rising to approximately 60,000 units in 2027, although future supply projections become less clear as projects move further from completion, according to Cushman & Wakefield Core.

While the market faces a few bumps in the road, apartments continue to dominate the pipeline, accounting for roughly 80% of upcoming supply, with villas and townhouses making up the remaining 20%. Beyond 2027, visibility fades as projects in early-stage development are more vulnerable to delays and changing market conditions.

On the demand side, Dubai's rapidly growing population is helping to keep the wheels turning. ValuStrat estimates the emirate's population reached 4.25 million residents, while housing stock stands at nearly 900,000 homes. By 2030, Dubai is expected to add around 322,000 new residential units, far outpacing Abu Dhabi's projected 37,700 homes, although construction timelines may shift.

Residential supply challenges

Prathyusha Gurrapu, Head of Research and Consultancy at Cushman & Wakefield Core, said forecasting residential supply through to 2030 remains challenging given current supply chain pressures and broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

“Our near-term visibility is strongest for 2026–27. Based on Cushman & Wakefield Core’s estimate, over 20,400 have been handed over year-to-date 2026 and a 29,300 are expected to be handed over remainder of 2026 making the total around 49,700 units,” Gurrapu told BTR.

She further said 2027 is expected to see around 60,000 units. “Realisation rates are subject to change due to the evolving market conditions. Apartments account for approximately 80% of the pipeline with villas and townhouses make up the remaining 20%,” Gurrapu said.

Beyond 2027, she said supply visibility becomes increasingly limited. Projects that are yet to commence construction or are still in early stages are typically the most susceptible to delays as market conditions evolve and impact realisation rates.

In reply to a question, she said Dubai is expected to deliver the highest number of housing units in the UAE by 2030, driven by its scale of off-plan activity and the large volume of projects currently under construction.

Rising population lifts demand

Haider Tuaima, Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Research at ValuStrat, said Dubai's official population reached an estimated 4.25 million residents in 2024, with expatriates comprising approximately 93% of the population. Abu Dhabi city, by comparison, had a total population of just under three million residents, around 90% of whom were non-Emirati.

Tuaima said Dubai's residential housing stock is estimated at just under 900,000 homes, compared with approximately 323,000 units in Abu Dhabi city.

“Based on projects currently under active construction, scheduled residential completions by the end of the decade are projected to reach approximately 322,000 units in Dubai and 37,700 homes in Abu Dhabi. However, these figures should be treated with caution, as construction delays and project rescheduling are likely to result in downward revisions over time,” Tuaima told BTR.

During first quarter of 2026, Dubai recorded the completion of approximately 6,500 apartments and 890 villas, significantly outpacing Abu Dhabi, where 2,018 apartments and 392 villas were delivered during the same period.

Steady demand for housing units

Gurrapu opines that demand for housing units remains steady during the next five years due to growing population of the UAE.

“While near-term activity may be impacted by ongoing market uncertainty, we remain optimistic on the long-term outlook, supported by the UAE's proven resilience, policy agility, and continued efforts to attract and retain residents, businesses, and capital.” Hence, she said housing demand is expected to remain steady over the next five years, supported by continued population growth, economic diversification, and ongoing inflows of residents and businesses into the UAE. However, demand is unlikely to be uniform across all segments or emirates. Performance will vary by location, product type, pricing and supply.

Construction remains on track

About the timely completion of housing units despite geopolitical tensions in the region, Gurrapu said there is no major delays are expected and the developers are expected to deliver their projects as per schedule.

“We expect most projects that are already well advanced in construction to complete broadly in line with their stated timelines. Approximately 20,450 units have already been delivered in 2026, supporting the view that near-term supply continues to progress despite the evolving geopolitical situation.

“Projects with significant capital deployed and contractor commitments in place are generally less exposed to short-term disruptions. Based on the current pipeline, near-term supply scheduled for 2026–27 is expected to proceed largely as estimated, though the scale of any impact will depend on how the broader situation develops over the coming months,” Gurrapu said.