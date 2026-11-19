Dubai's emergence as a global financial and technology hub is attracting a new wave of international fintech players seeking a base for regional and global expansion. Among them is UK-founded payments company Sokin, which is doubling down on its UAE presence after securing regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), with plans to expand its AI-powered cross-border payments platform across the Middle East and Africa.

“Sokin is placing one of its biggest regional bets on Dubai, attracted by the emirate's regulatory ecosystem, rapidly expanding fintech sector and ambition to become the world's first AI-native financial centre. The global payments company plans to double its UAE workforce to 100 employees within a year as it scales services for businesses moving money across multiple markets and currencies,” according to its top officials.

Vroon Modgill, Founder and CEO, Sokin, and Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, shed light on the global fintech company’s expansion plans across the Middle East and Africa through its newly established UAE office in Dubai.

On the sidelines of Dubai Fintech Summit, both the top executives said businesses move more than $11 billion a year through Sokin’s licenses and infrastructure, spanning 70 currencies across 170 countries as the company holds licenses in 36 countries and runs 8 offices across the key markets. In the UAE, Sokin entered the UAE market nearly three years back as a stratigic partner of Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

Why has Sokin chosen Dubai

Vroon Modgill, Founder and CEO, Sokin, explained why has Sokin chosen Dubai, how much it will invest in the UAE over the next three to five years, and how many jobs it will create in the UAE.

“Dubai is where global companies run the region from, and where UAE companies go global from. We've seen both sides up close since we entered the UAE in 2023 through our partnership with Seed Group. The challenge for companies is not technological; it's permission. To move money across borders, you need a license, a banking partner and a compliance team that meets local standards, and licenses take years to win,” Modgill told BTR.

“This year we received our license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority, and through a partnership with Ruya Community Islamic Bank LLC, we can now offer clients a local AED account. DIFC wants to become the world's first AI-native financial centre, and that's exactly the kind of place we want to build in.

“We plan to double our UAE team to 100 people over the next 12 months. Most of those roles will be in sales and partnerships covering the Middle East and Africa, and we want people who know the local market well,” he said.

To a question about Sokin's growth targets for the UAE and wider Middle East, and how significant could the region become to the company’s global business, he said: We don't publish targets by market, but our overall numbers show the pace we're moving at. Businesses move more than $11 billion a year through Sokin. Our audited net revenue for 2025 was $45 million. We reached a $90 million run rate in the first half of this year, and we're on track for a run rate of more than $120 million by the end of the year. We're growing more than 100% a year and we're profitable at the operating level, which is rare for a fintech growing this fast.”

He said Sokin has already been working with over 100 businesses across the region. “International companies use Dubai as their base for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, and UAE companies are selling into more markets every year. Both need to move money in many currencies, under local rules.”

About the very competitive UAE banking and payments sector and what gap does Sokin fill, and how much can businesses realistically save on cross-border payments compared with traditional banks, he said: “We don't replace a company's banks. We sit between those banks and the systems the finance team runs on. A business operating in many countries usually has its money split across banks that don't talk to each other, currency exchange on a separate platform and reconciliation in spreadsheets. We recently surveyed CFOs, and over 70% said the hard part isn't moving money but the manual work around it. More than half run global treasury across eight or more platforms.”

With Sokin, he said a UAE business can hold a local AED account, keep balances in 28 currencies and pay out in more than 70 currencies to more than 170 countries, with one record of every transaction.

“On cost, we settle locally through 18 banking partners instead of routing payments through chains of correspondent banks, where every step adds time and fees. Payments between Sokin accounts are near-instant and free.”

“We don’t quote an average, because savings depend on the currencies, routes and volumes involved. Most of the cost in a traditional cross-border payment is hidden, in the fees each bank along the chain takes and the markup built into the exchange rate. Lower fees matter, but they’re the easiest thing in payments to undercut. Businesses choose Sokin for what sits underneath: one platform to run their money across dozens of currencies and markets, built on licenses and banking relationships that took years to put in place,” he said.

Exploring Stablecoins

Modgill said Sokin is licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority through our DIFC entity. That licence allows us to issue payment instruments, execute payment transactions, provide account information and payment initiation services, and advise on and arrange money services.

“On stablecoins, we're past exploring. Sokin already supports USDC and USDT, and we built our own stablecoin infrastructure, including settlement into local currency, so money can move around the clock, seven days a week. Plenty of companies can move a stablecoin. Far fewer can turn it into local currency at the other end. A stablecoin you can't use to pay suppliers or payroll isn't a payment method. In the UAE, we'll offer what our licenses and local rules allow.

“The bigger shift is AI. Finance teams are moving from AI that analyses cash and currency risk to AI that acts on it, which is what we call agentic treasury. But an AI agent can only move money where the license, the bank account and the settlement rail already exist. That's the layer we've built, and a person approves every payment an AI tool initiates. Earlier this year, we launched our MCP, enabling finance teams to run financial operations on their accounts through their own AI tools.

About the partnership with Seed Group bring to Sokin commercially as well as considering further investments, acquisitions or strategic partnerships to grow in the Middle East, Modgill said Seed Group has been ‘our partner since we entered’ the UAE. They bring local knowledge and relationships across the region's business community, and they understand how companies actually grow here.

“Looking ahead, we're open to partnerships that extend our reach. Embedded finance is now our fastest-growing route to market globally. Fintechs, payroll providers and other financial platforms build Sokin directly into their own products, so their business customers can pay and get paid across borders without leaving the software they already use.”

He said the UAE has a fast-growing base of fintechs and B2B platforms serving businesses that trade across the region, and many of them want to offer cross-border payments without becoming a payments company.

Unlocking Commercial Opportunities

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, also highlighted some of the commercial opportunities after the Sokin partnership.

“At Seed Group, we partner with international companies that bring something the UAE market needs. Sokin stood out because it had already done the hard part: licenses in 36 countries, direct banking relationships and its own infrastructure. As trade across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia grows, businesses here need regulated ways to move money across borders,” Al Gurg told BTR.

“We support Sokin with local knowledge and the right introductions. We see two opportunities: helping international companies run their regional operations from the UAE, and helping UAE businesses, including family-owned groups, trade and grow abroad,” he said.

About the UAE's fintech ecosystem, particularly in cross-border payments, he said the UAE is one of the fastest-growing fintech hubs anywhere.

“DIFC now has more than 2,000 AI, fintech and innovation firms, and more than 10,000 active companies in total. Cross-border payments matter more here than almost anywhere else, because the UAE sits at the center of trade between Asia, Africa and Europe,” he said.

In reply to a question about possibilityb of new international players in the UAE’s comeptitive market, he said there's still room, but the bar is rising.

“The companies that succeed here bring real licenses, local banking relationships, and a long-term commitment to the market. They also need to connect traditional banking with newer rails such as stablecoins. Banks and fintechs here increasingly work together,” he said.

About the significant increase in international fintechs setting up regional headquarters in Dubai and the key growth factors, he said Dubai has emerged as an international financial hub.

“Yes, and the numbers show it. DIFC's active registered companies grew 30% year over year in the first half of 2026, and its fintech and innovation community grew even faster. Dubai now ranks first globally among fintech industry professionals in the Global Financial Centres Index 40. In our work with international companies, we see Dubai attracting businesses looking to establish a base for regional expansion. These companies want one well-regulated base for the Gulf, Africa and South Asia, with strong talent and a time zone that bridges East and West.”

Biggest Challenges

About the biggest challenges international fintechs face when entering the UAE, particularly around regulation and banking partnerships, Al Gurg observed that three things come up again and again.

“Licensing takes time, and it should, because regulators here set high standards. Banking partnerships depend on trust, and that has to be earned locally. And business here runs on long-term relationships. Seed Group helps with local guidance and introductions to the right partners and clients.”

Looking ahead to 2030, Al Gurg said fintech segments will attract the most investment into the UAE, and it would support economic diversification, job creation and Dubai's ambitions as a global financial hub.

“I'd point to four important elements: cross-border payments and treasury, AI in finance, regulated digital assets such as payment tokens, and embedded finance, where businesses offer financial services inside their own platforms. Sokin is already operating across all four areas, which shows how relevant these developments are to the future of financial services in the UAE,” he said.

“Each one supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the UAE's push to diversify its economy. They bring skilled jobs and international companies to the UAE and strengthen Dubai's role as a link between East and West. DIFC expects its AI-native plan alone to create 25,000 jobs and add $3.5 billion in economic value,” Al Gurg concluded.