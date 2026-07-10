Dubai buyers shift from bigger homes to convenient 15-minute communities that save time

For decades, luxury in real estate was measured in visible ways. It was about larger floor plans, premium finishes, private amenities, expansive views and addresses that carried prestige. A bigger home suggested comfort, success and status.

That idea has not disappeared. Space still matters, especially for families who need room to grow, work and live comfortably. But across the UAE’s evolving property market, a more practical form of luxury is gaining ground. Today’s buyers are increasingly asking a different question. Not simply how big is the home, but how much time does it give back?

In a fast-moving city, convenience has become a powerful value driver. The ability to reduce commuting time, access daily essentials and live within a connected community is now shaping residential demand as strongly as traditional markers of luxury. For many buyers, especially younger professionals, families and long-term residents, time has become one of the most valuable assets a home can offer.

Farhan Safi, CEO and Founder of Revo Realty, captures the shift clearly: “In many ways, they want a larger life, not necessarily a larger home.”

A shift in priorities

That line reflects a wider change in buyer behaviour. Modern residents may still aspire to generous living spaces, but they are also making more considered trade-offs. A slightly smaller home in a well-connected, amenity-rich community may offer more day-to-day value than a larger property that requires long drives for work, school, retail, fitness or leisure.

Hamdan Al Kaitoob, SVP, Head of Sales and Marketing at Deyaar, says this shift is already visible in the market. “While space remains important, particularly for families, today's buyers are increasingly focusing on how a home fits into their daily lives. Convenience, connectivity and access to essential services have become major decision-making factors.”

This is where the definition of luxury is being rewritten. A home that simplifies daily routines can feel more valuable than one that merely offers additional rooms. A community that places retail, dining, wellness facilities, green spaces and services within easy reach can create a more meaningful lifestyle than one defined only by interior size.

For many residents, convenience is no longer a soft lifestyle benefit. A shorter commute can mean more time with family. A nearby supermarket can reduce daily errands. A school within the community can transform a family’s morning routine. These may not be traditional symbols of luxury, but they are increasingly shaping what buyers are willing to pay for.

Complete communities

The rise of mixed-use communities is one of the clearest signs of this transition. Across Dubai and the wider UAE, residents are showing growing interest in developments that combine residential, retail, leisure, wellness and public spaces within a single destination.

These are not simply places to sleep. They are places designed around the rhythm of everyday life. “Mixed-use developments and walkable communities are the future of real estate,” says Safi.

People want homes located within communities that allow them to live, work, shop, exercise and socialise with less effort. The pandemic accelerated this shift. When movement was restricted, a home became a workplace, classroom, exercise space and retreat. For many, that period exposed the limitations of living in areas where daily needs were scattered across long distances.

Since then, convenience has moved from being a desirable extra to a central part of residential decision-making. Buyers want homes that support a better lifestyle, not just homes that look impressive on paper.

According to Al Kaitoob, buyers are now looking beyond standalone residential buildings. “Buyers are seeking destinations rather than standalone residential buildings,” he says.

The modern buyer is not only purchasing a unit. They are buying into a wider ecosystem. That ecosystem matters because residential demand is increasingly shaped by how a community performs as a place to live. Does it offer walkability? Does it provide access to schools, healthcare, retail and leisure? Is it connected to employment hubs and transport networks? These questions are becoming central to both end-user and investor decisions.

Walkability as value

Walkable neighbourhoods are particularly important in this new landscape. In markets where car travel has long dominated, pedestrian-friendly communities stand out. Walkability does more than reduce dependence on vehicles. It changes how residents interact with their surroundings, supports local businesses and creates more natural points of social connection.

Al Kaitoob notes that this trend is reshaping demand by encouraging greater interest in developments that combine residential, retail, leisure and public spaces. “Walkability is also becoming a differentiator, particularly among younger professionals, families and long-term residents who value convenience and community engagement,” he says.

The 15-minute idea

The concept of the 15-minute city has entered the real estate conversation for the same reason. The principle is simple: residents should be able to access most of their daily needs within a short journey from home. It is not just an urban planning concept. It is a lifestyle proposition.

In Dubai, this idea aligns closely with the city’s long-term urban vision. The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan places emphasis on integrated, people-centric communities, expanded green and recreational spaces, stronger public transport connectivity and more accessible urban centres. The plan’s vision of a “20-minute city”, where residents can access a significant share of their daily needs within a short journey, reflects the same direction in which buyer expectations are moving.

For developers, this means residential planning must go beyond buildings. The success of a project depends increasingly on how well it supports everyday life. Amenities cannot be treated as decorative additions. They need to be part of the living experience.

Safi believes the 15-minute city will become increasingly important in shaping future demand. “As convenience becomes more important, communities that successfully deliver it will continue to attract stronger demand and, as a result, stronger property values.”

Convenience and investment

This link between convenience and value is important. For investors, lifestyle-led communities are attractive because demand can translate into stronger rental performance and long-term appreciation. If residents want to live in places that reduce friction, then properties in those locations are likely to remain competitive.

The same applies to areas close to employment hubs and infrastructure. Buyers understand that demand often follows jobs, commercial activity and accessibility. A home close to business districts, schools, hospitals, retail centres and transport links has practical value that can support its long-term appeal.

“Accessibility has become one of the most influential considerations in residential decision-making,” Al Kaitoob says. “Buyers increasingly recognise that location is about far more than prestige. They want a place where the community supports their daily lifestyle.”

Prestige alone is no longer enough. A famous address may still attract attention, but residents are becoming more practical. They want to know how the location will serve them Monday to Friday, not just how it looks on a brochure.

The demand for shorter commutes is part of the same shift. Previous generations were often more willing to spend hours travelling to and from work in exchange for larger homes. Today’s buyers are less tolerant of that trade-off. Time spent in traffic is time taken away from family, rest, wellbeing and productivity.

Safi puts it directly: “Previous generations were willing to spend two, three or even four hours a day commuting. Today's buyers are far less willing to do that.”

Time as luxury

This is why time is emerging as a new form of luxury. It is not as visible as a marble lobby or a sea view, but it may be more valuable in everyday life. A home that gives residents back an hour a day can have a greater impact on wellbeing than a larger living room.

Al Kaitoob says the change is unmistakable. “Traditionally, luxury in real estate was associated with size, exclusivity or premium finishes. Today, time is increasingly emerging as one of the most valuable commodities for residents.”

That shift is changing how communities are planned. Developers are placing greater emphasis on connectivity, integrated amenities, pedestrian-friendly environments and public spaces that encourage residents to spend time within the community. The most successful developments are likely to be those that recognise convenience as a serious value proposition, not a secondary benefit.

Modern life is crowded with work demands, digital distractions, school runs, errands and social obligations. Even when technology makes certain tasks faster, many people feel they have less time than ever. A home that reduces daily pressure can therefore feel genuinely luxurious.

This is why integrated lifestyles matter. Residents want a place that helps them manage life better. They want to move between work, family, fitness, shopping and leisure with less effort. They want the city to feel more accessible and less exhausting.

The next measure of value

For the UAE’s real estate sector, this creates a clear direction. Future demand will favour communities that combine good design with practical convenience. Size, views and finishes will remain important, but they will not be enough on their own. Buyers will increasingly reward developments that save time, reduce dependence on long journeys and create a stronger connection between home and lifestyle.

The next phase of luxury real estate will therefore be defined less by excess and more by efficiency. It will be about how intelligently a community supports daily living. Can residents walk to what they need? Can families manage school runs more easily? Can professionals reduce commute times? Can people spend more time on wellbeing, family and personal interests?

The most valuable homes of the future will not simply be the biggest. They will be the ones that give residents more control over their day. As Safi puts it: “In many ways, modern homebuyers are not just purchasing property. They are purchasing convenience, accessibility and time.”