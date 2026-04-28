Dubai’s competitive gifting industry continues to evolve, with local brand GiftyGram Flowers emerging as a fast-growing name in premium flower delivery in Dubai and across the UAE.

Founded by entrepreneurs Ali Daher and Rand Dalati, GiftyGram began as a home-based venture and has quickly scaled into what customers describe as one of the best flower shops in Dubai. The company has now served over 10,000 customers, reflecting strong demand for creative and high-quality gifting solutions in a rapidly expanding market.

The UAE’s flower delivery market has seen rising demand for same-day services and personalised experiences, driven by shifting consumer expectations and a growing culture of convenience. GiftyGram has positioned itself within this trend by offering same-day flower delivery in Dubai and across the UAE, alongside a curated catalogue tailored to modern consumers seeking both quality and speed.

The brand is particularly known for its premium and unconventional gifting concepts. These include luxury flower bouquets arranged by expert florists, 101 red roses for large celebrations, and long-lasting forever roses. In addition, GiftyGram has introduced trending products such as money bouquets and makeup bouquets, catering to customers looking for unique, creative, and personalised gifts for various occasions.

Operating strongly in areas such as Jumeirah Village Circle, the company has gained recognition as one of the best flower shops in JVC and Dubai, supported by consistent customer satisfaction, repeat orders, and a growing online presence.

According to co-founder Rand Dalati, the focus has always been on emotional value rather than just transactions. She explains that the brand aims to create memorable experiences through every order, combining thoughtful design, premium quality, and reliable service.

Industry observers note that brands focusing on creativity, branding, and logistics efficiency are gaining traction in the UAE’s gifting sector. With its emphasis on product innovation and dependable flower delivery across the UAE, GiftyGram continues to align with these evolving market trends.

Looking ahead, the company has outlined plans to expand beyond the UAE, targeting growth across the Gulf region. The strategy includes strengthening its position as a leading florist in Dubai while scaling operations to meet increasing regional demand.

As consumer expectations continue to rise, GiftyGram’s growth highlights the increasing importance of quality, speed, and originality in Dubai’s flower delivery market.