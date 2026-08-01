Dubai attracts global wealth as family offices embrace the AI era

Dubai has firmly established itself as one of the world’s leading destinations for family offices, wealth migration, and private capital, and is expected to remain a magnet for millionaires, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), and family offices despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Industry experts attribute the emirate’s continued appeal to its stable policy framework, robust regulatory environment, world-class infrastructure, business-friendly ecosystem, and strong investor confidence.

Senior executives and wealth management analysts noted that Dubai has evolved beyond being a traditional wealth centre, creating a sophisticated ecosystem that caters to both established fortunes and the next generation of wealth creators. The emirate’s strategic location, favourable tax environment, expanding financial services sector, and growing innovation economy have further strengthened its position as a global wealth hub.

Industry specialists also highlighted a generational shift in wealth management, with younger investors increasingly embracing AI-powered tools, digital platforms, and data-driven investment strategies. While artificial intelligence is transforming portfolio management, risk assessment, and client engagement, experts believe the technology will enhance rather than replace the role of human wealth advisers, whose strategic judgment, relationship management, and personalised guidance remain critical.

Citing the latest UBS Global Family Office report, experts noted that artificial intelligence continues to be the dominant global investment theme among family offices. The report found that 65% of family offices have already invested across the AI value chain, including semiconductor manufacturers, software providers, and data centre infrastructure operators.

Despite concerns over elevated valuations in some segments of the AI market, family offices intend to maintain or increase their allocations to the sector, balancing long-term growth opportunities with portfolio resilience.

According to UBS, family offices are also directing capital towards sectors that support AI-driven growth, including power and energy resources (37%), infrastructure (37%), and AI-enabled healthcare (33%), reflecting growing recognition that the broader technological ecosystem is essential for scaling artificial intelligence adoption.

Against this backdrop, Dubai is increasingly viewed as a preferred base for family offices seeking global diversification, capital preservation, and access to emerging investment opportunities, reinforcing its status as a key international centre for wealth management and future-focused investment strategies.

Dubai: A Global Hub

Madhur Kakkar, Founder and CEO of Elevate Financial Services, observed that Dubai’s rise as a global wealth hub is not accidental, it has been engineered through policy, regulation, infrastructure, and confidence.

He opined that the ecosystem now brings together DIFC and ADGM, common law frameworks, family office structures, residency flexibility, tax efficiency, safety, education, global connectivity, and a time zone that connects Asia and Europe within the same working day.

“What makes Dubai even more relevant today is that it is not only building for traditional wealth, it is building for future wealth. VARA has created a dedicated framework for virtual asset service providers, helping bring digital assets into a regulated, mainstream financial environment.”

More recently, he said Dubai has also continued pushing deeper into AI adoption, including Sheikh Hamdan’s May 2026 initiative to shift Dubai’s private sector towards Agentic AI within two years, and the April 2026 AI+ programme to train 50,000 Dubai government employees.

“That combination matters. Families are not only looking for a place to preserve capital, they are looking for jurisdictions that understand where capital is going next, digital assets, AI, data, and technology-led businesses.

“Beyond policy and infrastructure, the real differentiator is confidence. Dubai has repeatedly shown that it acts early, regulates forward, and executes fast. For global families, that trust is becoming as important as tax efficiency.”

Michael Fournie, Head of Investor Relations, Arzan Investment Management, said Dubai's rise as a destination for family offices and global private capital is not accidental. It reflects a deliberate combination of regulatory clarity, world-class financial infrastructure, strong governance, vision and genuine connectivity between East and West. Frameworks within DIFC and ADGM have made it straightforward for family offices to establish substantive operations here, while the broader ecosystem of asset managers, advisers and service providers has matured rapidly.

“While the full impact of the current conflict remains to be seen, we expect the flow of family offices and institutional private capital into Dubai to continue accelerating in the coming years. We have already seen global institutions deepen their commitment to the region through this period, building long-term exposure rather than pulling back.”

Geopolitical conflict has emerged as the top risk across both short- and long-term horizons, while concerns over global debt levels and recession threats are rising. In response, family offices are taking a measured, medium-term approach, prioritising diversification across asset classes, currencies and regions, rather than making abrupt allocation shifts.

Drawing on insights from 307 family offices across more than 30 markets with an average net worth of $2.7 billion, the UBS Global Family Office report finds that family offices are prioritising resilience, diversification and long-term thematic opportunities, as they prepare for sustained geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

AI Elevates Standards

Kakkar said AI may improve some services and strengthen the role of advisers but it is unlikely to replace humans as an alternative.

While referring to HNW and UHNW wealth management, where decisions extend beyond data into judgement, context, and trust, he said AI definitely serves better as an adviser’s co-pilot, not a full replacement.

“AI is undeniably transformative in automating research, reporting, and data synthesis. It raises the baseline, making advisers faster, better prepared, and more informed. But the nature of the client itself changes the equation,” Kakkar told BTR.

“A client with a complex, multi-jurisdictional balance sheet, operating businesses, and intergenerational considerations is not looking for answers alone — they are looking for interpretation, discretion, and experience.”

He said AI can process this information. But it cannot sit across the table and understand family dynamics, legacy concerns, or the emotional weight behind decisions. It is also important to recognize that while AI is becoming more accessible, many open models are still in their adaptive phase. Without high-quality data inputs and proper interpretation, these systems can produce incomplete or even misleading outputs — particularly in complex financial environments.

“That is where the role of the adviser evolves. In that sense, AI does not replace the adviser, it elevates the standard of what an adviser must bring. The firms that succeed will not be those that simply adopt technology, but those that combine analytical intelligence with human judgement in a way that feels seamless to the client.”

Fournie echoed similar views and said AI will enhance advisers’ role to serve HNW and UHNW clients more efficiently.

“From an investment management standpoint, AI is best understood as a force multiplier rather than a substitute for expertise. Technology is exceptionally good at processing vast volumes of market data and accelerating research, tasks that once consumed a significant share of an investment team's time. What it cannot do is exercise judgement: weighing conviction against uncertainty, understanding the context behind the numbers, or interpreting what an investor is ultimately trying to achieve.”

For investors, he said capital decisions are rarely purely quantitative; they reflect mandates, risk appetite and long-term objectives that require an experienced human counterpart.

“The same applies to investor relations: AI can make reporting faster and more tailored, but the dialogue that builds genuine trust with investors remains human. At AIM, we see AI freeing our teams for exactly that: deeper analysis, sharper conviction and closer engagement with our investors.”

Younger Investors Reshaping System

While responding to a question that younger investors are pushing demand for faster and more personalised financial services, Kakkar said younger investors are not just participating in the system — they are actively reshaping it.

“They are more experimental, more open to new ideas, and importantly, far less constrained by legacy biases. They are comfortable exploring across asset classes — including digital assets — where traditional historical data is limited and forward-looking analysis becomes more relevant than backward-looking models.

“This is where expectations begin to shift. They want a real-time view of their financial lives, the ability to engage at any time, and advice that reflects their personal values — not just a standardized risk profile. At the same time, they are more open to technology-led execution, including AI-driven decision support, even if they remain cautiously observant of how far that automation should go.

“This dual mindset is forcing the industry into a structural shift. On one side, technology must deliver speed, transparency, and analytical depth, especially in areas where information asymmetry exists. On the other, advisory must become more contextual, forward-looking, and personalised.”

Fournie of Arzan Investment Management said younger investors have actually raised the benchmark for the wealth management industry.

“We see this shift in investor expectations, where a broader range of stakeholders, not just the next generation of principals, are taking an increasingly active and informed role in allocation decisions. Many investors today bring a sharp understanding of technology and data, and they expect the same from the managers they work with — real-time visibility on portfolios, faster and more insightful reporting, and direct access to the investment teams managing their capital.”

“We are already seeing this play out in practice: for example, some of our clients are using AI-powered development tools to build their own consolidated portfolio monitoring and analysis, bringing positions and performance across multiple managers and asset classes into a single view with real-time insights. That level of sophistication on the investor side raises the bar for the whole industry.”

Humans must oversee AI

Kakkar is of the view that the future of wealth management is not AI versus human, it is AI with humans.

“AI should not only support research and reporting, it should also enhance execution. Its real strength lies in precision, speed, discipline, monitoring, and the ability to work quietly behind the scenes 24/7. For advisers and wealth managers, this can dramatically improve portfolio tracking, risk alerts, rebalancing support, and execution discipline. But the client relationship must remain human,” he said.

He said clients still need empathy, context, reassurance, and judgement, especially around family wealth, succession, market stress, and emotionally sensitive decisions. AI can process data, but it does not carry responsibility for the human consequences of advice.