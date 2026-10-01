DHG Properties completes Helvetia Residences, its first development in Dubai

DHG Properties, Dubai-based developer and part of Swiss real estate and construction group DHG, has completed Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), delivering its first residential development in the UAE and establishing its signature Helvetia brand in one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential communities. The completion was formally confirmed with the issuance of the Building Completion Certificate (BCC) by Dubai Municipality.

Comprising 430 residences across 25 floors and more than 73,000 square metres of built-up area, Helvetia Residences was delivered within two years, with its full superstructure completed in a record 12 months. The development was delivered through a coordinated construction programme involving more than 1,100 workers, technicians and engineers at peak activity. Helvetia Residences combines advanced engineering with high-performance building systems and premium finishes designed to enhance durability, comfort and long-term performance.

The milestone comes at a time when delivery is becoming an increasingly important differentiator across Dubai’s residential market. With approximately 24,800 homes completed during the first half of 2026 — a 37.6 per cent increase year-on-year and one of the strongest delivery periods in recent years — the market is entering a new phase where completed communities are taking centre stage alongside new launches. Against this backdrop, the completion of Helvetia Residences underscores DHG’s ability to translate vision into reality while delivering on the commitments made to homeowners and investors.

Blagoje Antic, chairman, CEO and founder of DHG Group, said: “Helvetia Residences is the physical expression of what DHG stands for. From the outset, our ambition was to demonstrate that Swiss quality is not defined by geography, but by the development expertise, delivery discipline and attention to detail applied at every stage of construction. Completing our first development in the UAE is therefore much more than a construction milestone - it is the beginning of a long-term commitment to the market and the first chapter in the Helvetia brand’s journey across the region.”

Designed to support contemporary lifestyles, Helvetia Residences offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments complemented by landscaped outdoor spaces, a resort-style swimming pool, children’s play area, a Technogym-equipped fitness centre, a jogging track and a padel court. Every residence incorporates smart home technology and premium materials, combining modern functionality with the timeless design principles associated with the Helvetia brand.