Dh30 billion Dubai Peninsula Development takes shape

Dubai Peninsula continues to take shape as H&H’s defining waterfront destination, marking a new chapter in the company's long-standing presence in one of the city's most sought-after seafront neighbourhoods.

The Dh30 billion lifestyle destination, located along one of Jumeirah’s most desired shorelines, is conceived as an enclave of exceptional design, embracing the best of beachfront and waterfront living, home to a curated collection of globally acclaimed hotels and residences, a superyacht marina, one kilometre of private beach and over two million square feet of lush landscaped gardens.

Shahab Lutfi, Chairman of H&H, said Dubai Peninsula is an expression of our ambition to create something truly distinctive along Jumeirah’s coastline.

“We have been deliberate in bringing together hospitality brands and creative visionaries that each have their own identity, philosophy and approach to exceptional living. It is this individuality that gives the destination its depth and character, creating a theatre of experiences where architecture, hospitality and residential living each offer something different, yet belong to one destination,” Lutfi said.

The Living Landscape

At the core of Dubai Peninsula, the Central Park extends across more than two million square feet of interconnected gardens, creating a verdant landscape that connects the destination from marina to beach, linking its collection of residences, hotels and cultural spaces. A two-kilometre landscaped pathway winds through the park, bringing together nature, culture and everyday life in a setting designed for seclusion and leisure.

This considered approach extends beneath the landscape itself, with parking, service vehicle access and the development’s supporting infrastructure designed below ground to preserve the tranquility of the gardens and pedestrian spaces above.

Beyond the gardens, a sweeping one-kilometer crescent of private beach stretches along the eastern edge of Dubai Peninsula, offering panoramic views towards Dubai's skyline and across the Arabian Gulf, with a sunrise-facing outlook. On the opposite waterfront, the superyacht marina offers a sunset-facing setting, conceived as a global stage bringing together refined design, the world’s most prestigious retail and dining brands and cultural experiences along a dynamic promenade spanning over 7,000sqm.

Complementing the destination, the Beach Club offers a dedicated setting for sport, fitness, wellness and water-based activities, creating an active yet relaxed environment that brings residents closer to the sea. Together with the Cultural Pavilion and marina-side dining and lifestyle experiences, it contributes to a connected community shaped around leisure, wellbeing and a shared sense of place.

A Distinctive Portfolio of Hospitality, Residences and Design

A distinguished portfolio of globally renowned hospitality brands, each selected for its philosophy, craftsmanship and cultural resonance, forms the heart of Dubai Peninsula. Aman, Rosewood and Capella anchor a portfolio of premium hotels and residences that further enrich the destination’s waterfront offering. Each is distinct in character yet united by a shared commitment to exceptional design, community and contemporary waterfront living.

Aman Dubai brings together a hotel, private club and a limited collection of residences in one of Dubai’s most sought-after coastal settings. Designed by Kerry Hill Architects, the architecture and interiors reflect a contemporary, minimalist aesthetic, complemented by landscape design from renowned landscape architect Vladimir Djurovic. Desert-inspired tones, sea blues and natural materials, including oak and limestone, create a serene and understated atmosphere that embodies Aman’s signature emphasis on privacy and tranquility.

Rosewood’s Dubai debut will introduce a hotel and a collection of beachfront residences along the curved shoreline of Dubai Peninsula, complemented by five exclusive residential villas. Drawing on the brand’s renowned hospitality and thoughtful design, the residences offer a considered approach to coastal living, with access to Rosewood Dubai’s private beach, beach club, dining venues, wellness facilities and curated cultural experiences. Residences designed by Hopkins Architects, with interiors by Banda, the residential villas by Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston and landscaping by Greenways, the development reflects a seamless integration of architecture, nature and lifestyle.

Capella Dubai will bring the group’s intimate and highly personalised approach to hospitality to the destination. The nine-story hotel will feature 115 rooms and suites, including two villas, with architecture, interiors and landscape design by Denniston.

In addition, The Residences, Peninsula Dubai, designed by RSHP, the practice founded by Richard Rogers, reflects the firm’s approach to addressing social, environmental and economic considerations through architecture, shaping how people engage with their surroundings. With interiors by 1508 London, the residences offer contemporary homes defined by light, space and sweeping views, set around a marina designed by Luca Dini.

Together, these creative perspectives contribute to the architectural character of Dubai Peninsula, where individual expressions of design contribute to a shared vision for the destination.

Progress on site

Construction began in November 2025 and is progressing in phases, with more than 3,500 workers currently involved in bringing Dubai Peninsula to completion. Works on the underground infrastructure running through the heart of the development, alongside supporting infrastructure, are now 45% complete.

Main works on The Residences, Peninsula Dubai began under main contractor Dutco Construction Company. Ground improvement works by DBB are complete at Capella Dubai.

At Aman Residences Dubai, ground improvement works are expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with the appointment and mobilization of the main contractor anticipated in first quarter of 2027.

At Rosewood, ground improvement works are 50% complete, with completion targeted by the end of December 2026. Dubai Peninsula’s vision continues to take shape, with H&H marking a new milestone with the sales launch of Rosewood Residences.

Rosewood Residences Dubai Now Open for Sales

Rosewood Dubai brings together the comfort of a private home with the thoughtful service and attention to detail associated with Rosewood. Sales are now underway for Rosewood Residences Dubai, with an average price of Dh10,000 per sqft. Each home is conceived to offer a distinct expression of beachfront living.

A 24-hour concierge will support residents’ daily needs, complemented by a dedicated residences team offering a personalized approach to service, shaped around each homeowner’s preferences. The residential offering will also include a collection of residents-only amenities: residence and club lounges, a private office, gym and movement studio, spa and swimming pool.

The design deepens the connection between indoor and outdoor living. Hopkins Architects’ residential tower features generous terraces and thoughtfully designed spaces that offer shade and privacy while opening onto the surrounding landscape. Banda’s interiors complement this setting through curved forms and natural finishes, including limestone, timber and plaster. The five-bedroom beachfront villas by Denniston are integrated into the wider landscape with private pools, terraces and gardens, while Greenways’ landscape design brings the masterplan’s emphasis on nature into everyday living.

A First Look at Dubai Peninsula’s Vision

As the destination continues to take shape, H&H launched a collection of dedicated galleries on site, offering a first opportunity to experience the vision behind Dubai Peninsula.

The Dubai Peninsula Sales Gallery, available by appointment only, offers an introduction to the destination’s collection of hospitality, residential and design experiences, bringing H&H’s vision for Dubai Peninsula to life as development progresses.