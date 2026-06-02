Cybersecurity: The new core infrastructure of the UAE economy

When drone strikes damaged Amazon Web Services (AWS) facilities in the Middle East in March this year during the escalation of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, the effects were felt far beyond the immediate site of the attack. Financial platforms experienced degraded connectivity, logistics systems slowed, GPS interference affected delivery networks, and some organisations temporarily reverted to manual operational processes after years of automation.

The incident became an important reminder of how dependent modern economies have become on uninterrupted digital connectivity. For the UAE, where banking systems, ports, airlines, payment platforms and government services are deeply integrated into cloud-based environments, cybersecurity is increasingly being viewed not simply as an IT function, but as part of national economic infrastructure.

The attacks on AWS facilities also reinforced a broader shift already taking place globally. Cloud infrastructure is no longer treated purely as a commercial utility. Increasingly, it is becoming part of geopolitical and economic resilience planning.

Rayad Kamal Ayub, Founder and Managing Director of Dubai-based cybersecurity consultancy Rayad Group, described the attacks as part of a wider transformation in modern conflict.

“Coordinated attacks on hyperscale cloud facilities, the severing of submarine cable systems, and the effective closure of critical maritime chokepoints are threatening global markets and fracturing the digital and physical systems that have sustained three decades of globalisation,” Ayub said.

At the same time, he noted that these developments are accelerating conversations around digital resilience, infrastructure diversification and long-term cybersecurity planning across governments and enterprises.

Banking goes digital

The UAE’s economy depends heavily on uninterrupted connectivity. Banking systems, logistics operators, free zones, ports and aviation networks now rely on real-time digital infrastructure operating continuously across borders.

That reality became more visible after several UAE financial institutions experienced temporary service interruptions linked to wider regional infrastructure instability. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank confirmed disruptions affecting parts of its mobile banking application and contact centre services, while First Abu Dhabi Bank and Al Fardan Exchange also reported temporary interruptions across some customer-facing platforms. Although services were restored quickly, the incidents highlighted how deeply financial activity is now tied to resilient digital systems.

What is changing globally is not simply the scale of cyber threats, but the definition of infrastructure itself. For decades, governments viewed infrastructure primarily through physical assets such as ports, roads, power systems and shipping routes. Increasingly, however, infrastructure now also includes data centres, cloud environments, payment networks and communication systems supporting real-time economic activity.

For the UAE, which positions itself as a regional gateway linking trade flows between Asia, Europe and Africa, maintaining digital continuity has become central to economic competitiveness.

The resilience shift

The changing threat landscape is also pushing businesses to rethink how they manage operational resilience.

According to industry analysts, financial institutions have already begun rerouting transactions, prioritising settlement traffic and strengthening contingency planning during periods of degraded connectivity. Logistics companies are also reviewing operational continuity systems as supply chains become more dependent on cloud infrastructure, GPS systems and real-time tracking technologies.

Morgan Stanley analysts recently described infrastructure instability as a new operational risk category for globally integrated financial markets, noting that many businesses historically treated connectivity as a guaranteed utility rather than an area requiring active resilience planning.

In the UAE, this shift is driving greater investment into cybersecurity infrastructure, distributed cloud systems and digital redundancy strategies designed to reduce operational risk. Cybersecurity, therefore, is no longer operating at the edge of economic planning but increasingly becoming embedded within the continuity of the economy itself.

AI changes threat landscape

At the same time, artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping both cyber threats and cyber defence systems. According to UAE officials, in earlier May the country has absorbed up to 800,000 cyberattacks a day, many involving AI-powered tools capable of generating sophisticated phishing attempts, fraud campaigns and malware variants.

The scale of attempted attacks is accelerating the adoption of advanced AI-led cybersecurity systems across the UAE. Organisations are increasingly integrating AI into security operations to automate threat detection, prioritise alerts and improve response times. Yet cybersecurity leaders stress that automation works best when combined with strong human oversight and governance.

Mohammad Ismail, Vice-President for EMEA at Cequence Security, warned that organisations should avoid treating automation alone as a complete solution. “When an automated system fails, it often just stops catching what it should,” he said. “There’s no obvious error — just a gap that widens until something breaks.”

Uzair Gadit, CEO of Secure.com, similarly noted that businesses must ensure visibility remains central to cybersecurity operations, particularly as AI systems become more deeply integrated into enterprise environments. Both executives emphasised that AI should support human decision-making rather than replace it entirely.

Another growing focus area is “shadow AI”, unauthorised AI tools adopted independently by employees. While often introduced to improve productivity, such tools can create unmonitored data flows and governance gaps if organisations fail to implement clear oversight frameworks.

Building local capability

As cyber risks continue evolving, the UAE is increasingly positioning cybersecurity as part of a broader long-term economic and technological strategy.

At the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) 2026 in Abu Dhabi, discussions focused heavily on domestic capability building, workforce development and technological self-reliance.

Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, revealed that 27 cybersecurity startups have already emerged from Emirati university graduation projects, including one company reportedly valued at more than $50 million while still led by a founder in their early twenties.

The announcement reflected the UAE’s broader effort to develop local technical expertise and cybersecurity innovation rather than relying entirely on imported technologies and foreign service providers. That strategy mirrors wider national ambitions across artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and defence technologies, where the country is investing heavily in local talent development and specialised technical ecosystems.

EDGE Group Managing Director and CEO Hamad Al Marar illustrated this shift through the story of Emirati engineers who developed a navigation system now used in locally produced drones and defence systems. “Today, the navigation system used in our drones, your weapons, your missiles, your aircraft, including the JENIAH, was written by Emirati hands,” Al Marar said.

The statement reflected a wider institutional shift taking place across the UAE’s technology sectors. Increasingly, cybersecurity is being viewed not only as protection against threats, but as part of economic resilience, technological independence and long-term competitiveness.

As finance, logistics and public services become increasingly digital, the UAE is positioning cybersecurity not simply as defence against disruption, but as a foundation for future economic stability and growth.