Converting Problem To Solution

Redefining waste management for smarter and sustainable urban living

Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 12:44 PM

With so many people living in densely populated areas, keeping the streets and sidewalks free of litter and debris can be challenging. Modernisation and green energy have greatly improved automated waste collection, resulting in a smarter, more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly process.

This progress is playing a significant role in the development of smart cities. Instead of relying on traditional methods of garbage collection, which involve manual labour and large trucks, automated systems use underground pipes to transport waste directly to a central location.

The system eliminates the need for street garbage trucks, reducing traffic congestion and air pollution. Automated waste collection has a lot of advantages, and one of the most important is its superior hygiene compared to traditional methods.

Traditional garbage trucks can become a breeding ground for harmful pathogens and bacteria, but with automated systems, waste is transported underground, keeping it away from people and vermin. This results in cleaner and safer streets for everyone.

Another advantage of automated waste collection is that it is more sustainable than traditional methods. The city can save on fuel costs and reduce its carbon footprint by decreasing the number of garbage trucks on the road. This will improve the quality of life and result in cleaner air.

As climate change is becoming inevitable and challenging conditions such as heavy snowfalls and flooding cause troubles in city traffic and logistics, the automated underground system runs without operational disturbances. This has also been shown as an advantage at strikes that influence manual labour. Directly sending waste to a central location is highly efficient in sorting and recycling, leading to a significant reduction in the amount of waste ending up in landfills. The advantages of collecting and sorting waste are countless, as it opens avenues for waste-to-energy, biofertilisers, and other forms of reuse.

James Fullerton, Managing Director, Envac Middle East, said: "To achieve effective urban planning, green spaces must be well-planned and connected to increase resilience in densely populated areas and enhance the community's aesthetics. Envac's system, which moves waste management underground and replaces bulky recycling stations with lean waste inlets, frees up space for more green areas. This system promotes the reuse and recycling of waste in endless loops, making efficient recycling and reuse essential for energy production or composting."

Road to Automation using Data Collection and Machine Learning

In a Smart City, economic value and sustainability take centre stage through the use of data collection, AI and machine learning. Innovative smart services can be created by analysing data from different city services like water, electricity, transportation, and smart waste collection systems.

These services can benefit residents and promote the efficient use of resources. Envac's automatic waste collection system collects reliable operational data and uses sensors and machine learning software to continuously improve and optimise waste collection, reducing environmental impact and cost. The data collected provides real-time insights into waste collection management, making it more efficient and reducing unplanned downtime. It also provides knowledge about how to build the smart systems of tomorrow.

Unlike traditional waste collection methods that rely on manual input and are prone to errors and biases, Envac's system is data-driven. It provides reliable information for sound decision-making for system operators and stakeholders. Envac's data-driven and automatic system is instrumental in promoting sustainable and streamlined waste collection and recycling in Smart Cities. All Envac systems with the latest automation platform are connected to a global VPN network for remote control, configuration, data backups etc.

By sharing insights with city officials, business owners, hospital directors and airport managers, Envac's system enables them to improve their business and environmental impact. The smart system can also be implemented with a 'pay as you throw' solution, which has proven effective for increased recycling habits and less unnecessary waste.

This revolutionary system obliterates the necessity for conventional waste collection, leading to a staggering reduction of traffic and carbon emissions of up to 90 per cent.

Furthermore, it fosters a healthier and safer environment by improving the populace's hygiene, cleanliness, and safety. The implementation of Envac's waste collection technology is of equal importance to other essential infrastructure components, playing a vital role in achieving sustainable urban planning and aesthetics.

It should be given the same consideration as water supply, energy supply, sanitation, and other fundamental systems crucial for a city's smooth functioning.

As more and more cities embrace this technology, we can look forward to cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable urban environments.