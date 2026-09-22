Compliance was the mandate. Trust is the advantage

Across the Gulf, finance leaders are working against a clock, and in the UAE it is closer than most boardrooms have registered. Large businesses are expected to have an Accredited Service Provider (ASP) in place by October 30, 2026, with the first phase of mandatory reporting beginning on January 1, 2027.

In Saudi Arabia, ZATCA's phased rollout has already moved from disruption to routine for large enterprises. Oman ran its pilot with a first group of large taxpayers in August. The same architecture is spreading well beyond this region.

“The instinct in most boardrooms is to treat all of this as a compliance exercise. Scope the project. Resource it. Clear the deadline. Move on. That instinct is understandable. It is also the most expensive misreading of this moment I meet in the field,” according to Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of ClearTax.

Something structural is happening beneath the paperwork, and it has very little to do with tax. For the first time, entire economies are being required to produce financial data in a standardised, machine-readable, government-validated format. Every invoice, from every company, in the same structure, cleared through the same rails. Set the compliance framing aside and look at what that creates: the cleanest, most complete, most trustworthy dataset enterprise finance has ever had.

“That is not a side effect of the mandate. That is the event,” says Archit.

“It is worth pausing on how unusual this is. For most of the history of commerce, the quality of a company's financial data was a private matter. Good data was a competitive advantage earned at considerable cost, and most enterprises never got there. A public mandate rewrites that logic. It raises the data floor for a whole economy at once, at a level of consistency no single company could have imposed on itself,” he adds.

ClearTax is India’s leading fintech SaaS company with the mission of simplifying finances for Indian businesses and individuals. The fintech platform, established in 2011, is trusted by over five million Indian taxpayers, more than a million tax practitioners, 600,000 small businesses, and 5,000 large businesses and brands.

Why AI has Underdelivered in Finance

Archit observes that the biggest barrier to Artificial Intelligence (AI) in finance has never been the technology itself. Fragmented data, untraceable outputs, and dependence on IT have kept its promise out of reach. “We have spent a decade being told that AI will change the finance function. Ask any team that has actually tried it and you will hear the same three reasons it has not.”

The reasons are:

The data was messy. It sat in different systems, in different formats in every subsidiary, full of manual entry, and could not be reconciled with any real confidence. The models were never the bottleneck. The foundation was.

The output could not be trusted. A number that a finance team cannot trace back to a source document, a rate and a rule is not an answer. It is a suggestion. No CFO signs a filing on a suggestion.

And everything depended on IT. Every new question meant a ticket, a queue and a wait. That is why most finance teams stopped asking the interesting questions years ago.

“E-invoicing removes the first constraint, not gently, but by force. A mandate achieves what years of internal change programmes could not. It compels every business to record every transaction in a structured, consistent form, and it validates that record against the government's own systems. The rigidity that finance teams resent about compliance is exactly what makes the data valuable,” Archit says.

He said the region, by moving decisively, is not lagging in the global conversation about AI in finance. In this respect it is leapfrogging. Economies that digitise later often digitise better, because they build on modern foundations instead of decades of legacy. “The Gulf is not retrofitting e-invoicing onto a tangle of old systems the way older economies must. It is standing up national rails with a clean, common format from the outset. The data being generated here is, in many cases, structurally better than what far larger markets are working with.”

Layer One, Not the Whole Foundation

“Which brings me to the decision that actually matters, and it is a decision rather than a technical detail. Once you go live, you can file the data and forget it, or you can keep it and build on it,” according to Archit.

A structured invoice is layer one of a finance data foundation. On its own it answers only the questions a tax authority asks. Intelligence a finance team can rely on needs four things underneath it, and every one is something an enterprise chooses to build.

Linked records. Invoice data joined at transaction level to the systems around it: the order, the point of sale, the goods receipt, the vendor master, the contract.

Statutory logic. Rates, classifications and filing rules, maintained country by country as they change, so the answer is right in Riyadh and in Dubai on the same day.

Your own logic. Your general ledger structure, your credit note treatment, your item and vendor definitions, and the checks your team already runs.

Institutional memory. Every investigation your team has run and the decision it led to. These are the rules your senior people carry in their heads, and take with them when they leave.

“Put those four layers under a model and the output changes character. It stops being a plausible answer and becomes a traceable one, with the source document, the rule applied and the precedent attached to it. That is what trustworthy AI means in a finance function. Not a cleverer model. A chain you can follow from the answer back to the evidence, in front of an auditor,” Archit elaborates.

What Changes after Go-live

The Founder and CEO of ClearTax says three things become possible that were not possible before, and a fourth that finance teams tend to feel first.

Reconciliation that holds. Reconciliation has long been the quiet nightmare of the function: matching what you sold against what you bought against what you reported, month after month, largely by hand. A great deal of the market talks about automating this. Far fewer can do the thing that matters: a genuine three-way match. Sales records, purchase records and the data the government holds, reconciled against one another, continuously. Superficial matching is easy to demonstrate. Reconciliation you would stake a filing on is rare, and it only becomes possible once the data is structured and validated at source.

Defensibility. Every finance leader here knows the particular anxiety of a query from the tax authority. The scramble to assemble records, reconstruct history and mount a response under time pressure, often across several years. Where e-invoicing has been in place, that history already exists in complete, archived, structured form. A notice that once triggered weeks of retrieval becomes a matter of pointing to a time-stamped record. Intelligence layered on that archive can do more still, surfacing exposure before it hardens into a dispute. Compliance data, it turns out, is also a form of insurance.

A live view of the business. For all the money spent on enterprise systems, most finance leaders still run on management information that is weeks old and assembled by hand. When the transactional layer is clean, structured and current, the reporting on top of it can be too. Cash position, tax exposure, receivables, all of it current and all of it defensible. That is not a reporting upgrade. It changes how quickly, and how confidently, a business can decide.

And the fourth. When the foundation is properly built, questions stop going through a queue. A tax manager can ask why a particular vendor's input credit moved this quarter and get an answer with the invoices attached, without raising a ticket and waiting a week. This is the part of the AI conversation that gets the least attention and delivers the most relief. It gives experienced people their week back to spend on judgement instead of retrieval.

“None of this is science fiction.”

AI Conversation versus Compliance Conversation

He said it is available now to enterprises that recognise what they are sitting on. This is also where the AI conversation and the compliance conversation, so often held in separate rooms by separate people, turn out to be the same conversation. The frontier everyone is discussing is agents: systems that reconcile, flag and respond alongside the finance team. They will only ever be as capable as the foundation they are given. E-invoicing is not a detour from the AI conversation. For finance, it may well be the on-ramp.

“I want to be careful here, because it would be easy to overstate the case. Standardised data does not make an enterprise intelligent, any more than owning a library makes a person learned,” Archit says.

He opines that the mandate builds the foundation. It does not build the house. What separates the enterprises that pull ahead is not whether they comply, because everyone will. It is whether they treat what comes out of it as an asset to develop or as exhaust to discard.

“That is a choice, and it belongs to CFOs and finance leaders rather than to IT departments. This is the part that gives me most pause about the current moment. A genuinely strategic decision is being widely treated as a technical one, and delegated a level or two below where it belongs.”

For most of its history the finance function has been a function of record. Closing the books, filing the returns, keeping the score. The generation of finance leaders now taking the reins here has the chance to lead something else: a function that is a source of intelligence and foresight for the whole business. The mandates that look like a burden today are handing them the raw material to build it.

“The deadline is real and it should be met. But the CFOs who will define the next decade of finance here are already looking past it, asking not how we comply in time, but what this makes possible that was impossible before.

“The compliance project ends when the deadline passes. The advantage it creates is only beginning,” Archit concludes.