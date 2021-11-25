Celebrating Italian Cuisine

The Italian Cuisine World Summit featured the best chefs

On the 15th edition of the Award, Piero Ricotti giving the 2021 Award for the Best Italian company in the UAE to Andrea Di Giuseppe, CEO of Trend Middle East Dubai

Italian cuisine is famous for its extremely diverse set of recipes, cooking techniques, and multi-generational traditions. To celebrate this rich and diverse cuisine, the 12th edition of the Italian Cuisine World Summit was launched with a gala dinner on November 6 held at the Mandarin Hotel. The event was held under the theme of 'The Sustainability Food'. The event was coordinated by Rosario Scarpato, with the collaboration of the Italian Industry & Commerce office in the UAE.

The event invited 190 selected guests, including the most important Italian institutional representatives and 50 of the most important distributors and chefs in Dubai who came to witness the memorable event of the launch of the World Summit.

The evening was dedicated to bergamot, which the Reggio Calabria Chamber of Commerce has been promoting around the world. Bergamot, whose origins have been known since the year 1570, is a rare fruit grown in Calabria, exclusively found along the 100 km coast on the Ionian Sea. It is used in the confectionery industry and in particular, in the composition of perfumes with extraction of essential oil. In recent years, this fruit has been discovered to be used also as a fresh fruit, with important health properties as well as in pharmacology.

The most exciting moment was when the traditional annual ceremony organised by the Italian Industry & Commerce Office in the UAE took place to reward the Italian company that distinguished itself in the UAE in 2021. Piero Ricotti, past President of the Italian Industry & Commerce Office in the UAE, awarded the leading company in the world for mosaics 'Trend Middle East Dubai'. The precious plaque was delivered to the CEO Andrea Di Giuseppe.

Among the most important events of the Summit to be reported are:

November 7

CIRCULAR FOOD ECONOMY: THE ROAD TO SUSTAINABLE EATING — Industry and experts’ voices from the world and the UAE

SPEAKERS:

Heinz Beck, 3 Michelin star chef, Circular gastronomy evangelist;

Atul Chorpa, Freshontable UAE founder;

Paolo Corvo, University of Gastronomic Sciences, Pollenzo (Italy);

Enrico Derflingher, President EUROTOQUES International, Bruxelles;

Jelena Lef Avrais, Founder of Greenfootprint UAE;

Naim Maad Ad, CEO Gates Hospitality UAE;

Marxiano Melotti, Environment Sociologist , Cusano University (Rome) – Italy;

Sebastian Nohse, Senior Culinary Director Hilton UAE;

Amani Khouchoue, Senior Manager of Let’s Organic Dubai.

November 8

CIAO BELLA! THE WORLD’S FIRST DINE AND ART EXPERIENCE ON NFT (NON – FUNGIBLE TOKENS) Bella Restaurant & Lounge. The Master Guest Chefs of the night:

HEINZ BECK, La Pergola – Waldorf Astoria, Roma

MAX MASCIA, San Domenico, Imola

MARCO BOTTEGA, Aminta, Genazzano (Rome)

HOSTING CHEF:

ALESSANDRO MICELI, Bella Restaurant & Lounge

ROOTS AND FUTURE OF SICILIAN CUISINE WITH PIETRO D’AGOSTINO*

Trattoria, Madinat Jumeirah

A Master Sicilian contemporary chef, Pietro D’Agostino (La Capinera – Taormina) performed for four nights in the most beloved Italian restaurant in Madinat Jumeirah.

November 9

THE ITALIAN WINE CRYPTO BANK AT

CAPITAL CLUB

Capital Club Dubai

A special night, with the partnership of Italian Wine Crypto Bank, dedicated to fine Italian beverages and crypto.

November 10

THE BEST ITALIAN CHEFS OF DUBAI AT EXPO 2020 Dubai. This initiative was realised in collaboration with Cibus and with their culinary space within Expo 2020 Dubai, M-Eating – Italy. It was launched on November 10, during the Summit, and will last up to the end of Expo Dubai 2020.

Masterclasses will be held by the chefs on specific days every week from November 2021 to March 2022

A TRIBUTE TO VENICE: THE SUMMIT LAUNCHES A UNIQUE GLASS CELEBRATING DUBAI SKYLINE

DIFC Gate 32 – Le Terrazze

In the name of the sustainability of the sea, the Summit celebrated the ideal twinship between Dubai and Venice, during Expo 2020 Dubai. Master Guest Chefs of the Night: Gianni Tabarini, Sara Preceruti.

THE SUSTAINABILITY NIGHT

Capital Club Dubai — The Other Story Terrace

Three Michelin starred chef Pasquale Palamaro, Paolo Gramaglia Sara Preceruti proved that sustainable ingredients, kitchen practices and cuisine, make the dishes they create, even more delightful.