Caviar's crocodile leather iPhone Duo Dark Cherry debuts at $14,130

Luxury customization brand Caviar has unveiled the iPhone Duo Dark Cherry, a limited-edition foldable smartphone finished in genuine burgundy crocodile leather, with only 19 units available worldwide and prices starting at $14,130.

The first completed device has successfully passed all quality inspections and has already been delivered to its owner.

Part of Caviar's prestigious Flagman Collection, the Dark Cherry edition highlights the distinctive silhouette of the foldable smartphone while maintaining the brand's signature design language. The deep burgundy crocodile leather lends the device a refined, sophisticated appearance, making it a standout piece for discerning collectors and luxury enthusiasts.

With only 19 pieces produced globally, the Dark Cherry edition ranks among Caviar's most exclusive offerings, appealing to clients who value rarity, craftsmanship and individuality.

To ensure uncompromising quality, Caviar applies a rigorous two-stage inspection process to every iPhone Duo. Each smartphone undergoes a thorough technical assessment before customisation begins, ensuring the base device meets the company's exacting standards. Once the customisation is complete, the finished product is tested again before shipment to verify performance, durability and finish quality.

Every Caviar smartphone is backed by a 12-month warranty, providing customers with added confidence and peace of mind.

As the holiday gifting season approaches, the iPhone Duo Dark Cherry presents a distinctive option for those seeking an exceptional luxury gift. By combining a next-generation foldable form factor with handcrafted detailing and premium materials, Caviar transforms a high-performance smartphone into a unique personal statement.

With availability limited to just 19 units worldwide, the Dark Cherry edition offers collectors a rare opportunity to own a highly exclusive piece of luxury technology.

For clients seeking even greater exclusivity, Caviar also provides bespoke customisation services, enabling the creation of one-of-a-kind smartphones tailored to individual specifications.