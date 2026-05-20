Breitling refines the Chronomat with subtle design updates and enhanced wearability

Created in the 1980s for Italy’s aerobatic squadron, the Frecce Tricolori, the Chronomat was conceived as a union of high style and uncompromising function — built to perform under forces exceeding 7G while looking at ease far beyond the cockpit. From Milan to New York to Tokyo, it quickly gained traction across fashion and pop culture, earning the title “the watch for the ’90s” by Vogue. Now, the Chronomat returns with subtle but powerful updates, still instantly recognisable by its signature rider tabs and unmistakable Rouleaux bracelet.

The Breitling Chronomat, the brand’s ultimate all-purpose sports watch, has been refined from every angle, building on its last redesign introduced in 2020. It’s Breitling’s ultimate “go anywhere, do anything” watch. Simple, yet distinctive. Confident, yet understated. It combines heritage, everyday versatility, modern watchmaking technology, and a refreshed, fully integrated case and bracelet.

The story of the Chronomat begins at the height of the quartz crisis in 1983, just four years after Ernest Schneider acquired Breitling. An avid pilot, Schneider partnered with the Italian Air Force’s beloved aerobatics team, the Frecce Tricolori, to create an analog watch that could stand up to the cockpit while remaining polished enough to wear at formal events. The result defied expectations: a flight-ready chronograph with dive capabilities, powered by a mechanical movement in an era dominated by quartz. Built to withstand up to 20G forces far beyond the 7G forces the human body can endure — it was rugged, professional, and had a bold, unmistakable presence. Its distinctive Rouleaux bracelet sealed its identity, delivering comfort and presence in equal measure. From that moment on, the watch was no longer confined to the cockpit. It was destined to become Breitling’s ultimate all-purpose sports watch.

Cultural impact

Released in 1984 for Breitling’s centennial, the Chronomat — a blend of “chronograph” and “automatic” — first took off in Italy, where distributor Gino Macaluso championed it. On the high streets of Milan and Rome, it caught the eye of visiting Americans, who bought it on holiday and carried it home.

By the 1990s, the Chronomat was everywhere: on wrists across the U.S. and appearing on American TV shows like Friends and Seinfeld. Across the Pacific, it entered Japanese pop culture as a plot device in the manga Kaiji. It was also worn by influential figures such as celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, French business magnate Bernard Tapie, and actor Jean-Paul Belmondo. That visibility boosted its popularity in the U.S., Japan, and Europe, earning it the title “the great new watch for the nineties” from American Vogue.

In 2020, under Breitling’s newly established in-house design department, the Chronomat evolved. Inspired by its 1980s roots, it introduced a slimmer brushed case and the return of the Rouleaux bracelet, laying the foundation for the 2026 Chronomat.

“The new Chronomat refines what made it iconic in the first place,” says CEO Georges Kern. “We’ve evolved the design while keeping it true to its identity.”

Design update: Streamlined and fully integrated

The first thing Chronomat fans will notice is the move from a semi-integrated bracelet to a fully integrated case and bracelet design. While some integrated bracelet watches limit strap interchangeability, the new Chronomat avoids this compromise by cleverly concealing the lugs behind the case, keeping alternative straps a viable option.

The Rouleaux bracelet on steel and two-tone models features a micro-adjustment system, allowing the wearer to extend the bracelet by one link on each side of the concealed butterfly clasp — even while still on the wrist. This helps maintain comfort during temperature or pressure changes. On the chronograph model, the bezel has been streamlined from 18 individual components by integrating the bezel ring, insert, rider tabs, and screws into a single piece.

The collection is offered in a pared-down color palette including white, green, blue, anthracite, ice blue, and brown. Case and bracelet metals range from full steel to two-tone and full gold, while the ice-blue models retain their signature platinum bezel.

Chronomat B01 42

The chronograph model’s wearability has been enhanced by reducing the case thickness from 15.1 mm to 13.77 mm. The removal of the 1/100 scale from the rehaut improves legibility and simplicity. The crown guard has also been downsized, making winding and setting more comfortable.

It is powered by the COSC-certified Manufacture Caliber 01, which delivers a 70-hour power reserve.

Chronomat Automatic B31 40

This model is powered by Breitling’s new COSC-certified manufacture caliber B31, unveiled last year. With a weekend-ready 78-hour power reserve and slim dimensions, it fits comfortably within a 10.99 mm thick case.

The model also marks the first time-and-date Chronomat offered in a versatile 40 mm case.

Chronomat Automatic 36

This updated design is crafted in a 36 mm case designed to suit a wide range of wrists. It is powered by the COSC-certified Breitling Caliber 10, a Sellita-based automatic movement with a 42-hour power reserve. The case has also been slimmed down from 10.01 mm to 9.68 mm.

The model includes executions featuring natural mother-of-pearl dials and gem-set bezels.

“Why change something that works?” says Breitling Head of Design Pablo Widmer. “This update isn’t about reinventing the Chronomat, but about enhancing its simplicity. The proportions are more ergonomic, with recognizable elements brought forward through a streamlined case and bracelet.”

Feel The Detail Campaign

That approach comes to life in Breitling’s Feel the Detail campaign. Breitling ambassadors Austin Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Erling Haaland — each a regular Chronomat wearer highlight the watch’s blend of casual urban style and professional functionality. Shot in macro, the campaign invites viewers to experience the Chronomat through its essential details.

Chronomat story: The untold history of the ultimate all-purpose sports watch

For those looking to dive deeper, Chronomat Story (Watchprint, 2026) explores the origins and impact of Breitling’s most transformative chronograph. Investigative journalist Gerard Tubb draws on original research, newly uncovered archives, and first-hand accounts to trace the Chronomat’s creation for Italy’s Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team in the 1980s, and its pivotal role in Breitling’s revival following the quartz crisis.

Richly illustrated and meticulously documented, the book examines the people, ideas, and risks that reshaped the brand and helped redefine modern mechanical watchmaking.