BMW iX3 raises the bar for premium electric SUVs

The new BMW iX3, the first production model built on the German automaker’s Neue Klasse electric vehicle architecture, marks a significant leap forward from its predecessor. Combining cutting-edge technology, an enhanced driving experience and a bold new design language, the iX3 demonstrates BMW’s ambition to redefine premium electric mobility. As one of the most anticipated EV launches in the UAE, it enters an increasingly competitive market where manufacturers are racing to deliver longer range, faster charging and more advanced digital capabilities.

Powered by BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology, the new iX3 offers a driving range of up to 805 kilometres and supports charging speeds of up to 400kW, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and long-distance usability. The vehicle is equipped with four high-performance ‘superbrain’ computers, BMW’s innovative ‘Heart of Joy’ drivetrain and an advanced driving dynamics management system, all designed to deliver a more intuitive and engaging driving experience.

Enhanced automated driving functions and a new digital ecosystem further strengthen the interaction between driver and vehicle. BMW has also placed sustainability at the forefront, reducing the model’s lifecycle carbon footprint by more than 30% through an extensive sustainability-focused approach.

New Design: Characterful and Timeless

BMW has done an impressive job with the iX3’s styling. Its futuristic design, distinctive proportions, striking LED light signatures and sculpted rear end ensure strong road presence and immediate visual appeal. Measuring 4,782mm in length, 1,895mm in width and 1,635mm in height, the new iX3 retains the hallmark proportions of a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) while embracing a cleaner and more contemporary design language.

The optional 22-inch alloy wheels add considerable visual drama and complement the vehicle’s premium character. However, prospective buyers may want to weigh aesthetics against efficiency. In the EV segment, larger wheels can have a noticeable impact on driving range, as bigger tyres generally increase energy consumption. While the oversized alloys enhance the iX3’s presence, those prioritising maximum range may find the standard wheel options a more practical choice.

Inside, BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive system takes centre stage, redefining the in-car experience while reinforcing the brand’s ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ philosophy. The cabin strikes an effective balance between advanced technology and premium comfort, with synthetic leather upholstery, a layered dashboard design and crisp digital displays creating a distinctly futuristic feel that is likely to resonate with the UAE’s tech-savvy EV buyers.

What prevents the interior from feeling overly digital are the knitted accent panels that run across the dashboard. They add warmth and texture, softening the minimalist aesthetic and lending the cabin a more inviting atmosphere. Space is another strong point. The front seats offer generous adjustment and provide excellent support on long journeys. The massage function is a welcome addition, particularly when crawling through rush-hour traffic, waiting in school pick-up queues or spending time at a charging station. Access to the cabin is equally straightforward, thanks to the SUV’s comfortable ride height and wide-opening doors.

Practicality has not been overlooked. Up front, occupants will find a 12-volt socket, two USB-C ports and a ventilated wireless charging pad that helps keep smartphones cool while charging. A second wireless charging pad for the front passenger would have been a useful addition, but the available connectivity options should satisfy most users.

The rear seats are equally accommodating. A flat floor maximises legroom and makes the centre seat genuinely usable, while the cabin is wide enough to comfortably accommodate three children across the second row. The seats themselves are firm yet supportive, and the well-positioned centre armrest adds to overall passenger comfort on longer journeys. Overall, the iX3’s cabin combines cutting-edge technology with everyday usability, delivering a premium environment that is as practical as it is visually impressive.

Tech, Driving Experience

The new BMW iX3 showcases the brand’s next-generation digital ecosystem through BMW Panoramic iDrive, an advanced display and control interface that combines four key elements into a single, integrated user experience. While the array of screens can appear overwhelming at first glance, the system quickly proves intuitive in everyday use. Menus are logically arranged, the interface is highly customisable, and key functions are easy to access once familiarised. Wireless Apple CarPlay connects seamlessly, while Android Auto support comes standard.

At the core of the system is BMW Operating System X, which enables extensive personalisation through BMW ID profiles, enhanced connectivity via the My BMW app, over-the-air software updates and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance technologies. The upgraded BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant further enhances usability with new voice options, proactive suggestions and customisable routines. Looking ahead, BMW plans to integrate Large Language Model (LLM) technology, paving the way for more natural and conversational voice interactions.

On the road, the iX3 50 delivers the effortless performance expected of a premium electric SUV. Power and torque are available instantly, making overtaking manoeuvres and steep inclines feel virtually effortless. In Efficient mode, power delivery is smooth and refined, while switching to Sport mode sharpens the vehicle’s responses and injects an added sense of urgency.

The suspension strikes a commendable balance between comfort and agility, soaking up urban imperfections while maintaining composure through corners. However, on uneven highways, the ride can occasionally feel unsettled, raising questions about whether the optional 22-inch wheels prioritise style over ride quality.

Steering is lighter than some drivers may expect from a BMW, although it becomes more natural after spending time behind the wheel. Despite the vehicle’s substantial weight, overall handling remains composed and predictable. The braking system provides adequate stopping power, though the pedal can occasionally feel slightly soft under harder braking. For the most part, however, it delivers the confidence and responsiveness expected in a vehicle of this calibre. Overall, the iX3 combines strong performance, advanced technology and everyday usability, reinforcing its position as a compelling contender in the increasingly competitive premium EV segment.

Verdict

The BMW iX3 50 xDrive is a highly accomplished electric SUV that combines strong performance, impressive efficiency and outstanding range in a practical family-friendly package. While ride comfort can occasionally be affected by the larger wheel options, the iX3’s advanced technology, rapid charging capability and refined driving experience make it one of the most compelling premium EVs in its class.

More importantly, it provides a convincing preview of BMW’s all-electric future. With its advanced digital ecosystem, high-quality cabin, strong real-world efficiency and engaging performance, it sets a new benchmark for the brand’s next generation of electric vehicles and stands out as one of the most complete premium EVs currently entering the market.