A 50 per cent discount may be enough to make a shopper stop scrolling, but it is not necessarily enough to make them buy. There are prices to compare, customer reviews to read and, increasingly, AI assistants to consult before deciding whether a deal is really worth it.

As retailers across the UAE compete for shoppers' attention during Black Friday, White Friday and the wider year-end sale season, consumers appear to be taking a more considered approach to spending.

Recent research by HarrisX, commissioned by Amazon, found that while 85 per cent of UAE shoppers are more likely to make purchases during seasonal sales and promotions, 71 per cent are planning their purchases in advance, and 75 per cent are spending more time reading reviews or examining product details.

Technology is also playing a bigger role in these decisions. According to Visa's 2026 Global Digital Shopping Index, 72 per cent of UAE shoppers used AI during their most recent purchase, compared with 53 per cent in Brazil and 46 per cent in the US.

For retailers, these changing habits present both an opportunity and a challenge. Attracting customers with competitive prices is only part of the equation. Having the right products in stock, fulfilling orders on time and making returns hassle-free are equally important in determining whether a customer will shop with the same retailer again.

As the year-end shopping season gathers pace, understanding where consumers are willing to spend, what influences their decisions and what keeps them coming back is becoming increasingly important for businesses.

Shoppers are becoming more selective

More cautious shopping habits do not necessarily translate into smaller budgets. According to the HarrisX research, 41 per cent of UAE shoppers expect to spend more than last year, with an equal proportion planning to maintain their spending levels, even though 59 per cent say they are buying fewer non-essential items.

“Most UAE shoppers are keeping or growing their budgets this shopping season but being stricter about where the money goes,” said Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey, in an exclusive interview with BTR.

The findings also reveal that consumers are placing greater emphasis on product quality rather than simply looking for the cheapest option. While 34 per cent consider better-quality products within their budget among the top indicators of good value, 22 per cent identify the lowest final price as a key measure.

“For many shoppers, events such as White Friday are an opportunity to get a better price on products they already have in mind. But finding a good deal isn’t just about the advertised discount. Shoppers also consider how much they can save overall, including any additional offers available at checkout,” Martinelli added.

To cater to these preferences, Amazon.ae is offering millions of deals across more than 30 categories during its 12-day White Friday sale, running from November 19 to 30, alongside additional bank discounts and flexible payment options.

However, securing a sale also depends on whether retailers can make the products shoppers want available at the right time.

Yahyah Pandor, VP and GM – MENAT at Blue Yonder, noted that retailers need to align their promotional strategies with inventory availability and fulfilment capabilities.

“If an item is advertised at a compelling price but is out of stock, in the wrong location, or difficult to deliver on time, the sale can quickly become frustrating for the customer and costly for the retailer,” he said.

For frontline employees, meanwhile, the challenge lies in keeping up with frequently changing promotions, stock availability and delivery information.

Conor Duffy, Regional Leader, Middle East at Staffbase, said: “A customer who has spent time researching a purchase is understandably frustrated when an employee cannot confirm the terms of an advertised promotion or provide accurate information about product availability.”

He added that retailers should also seek feedback from frontline employees, who are often the first to hear what customers expect and identify where promotional offers fall short.

AI enters the shopping journey

Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly important part of the shopping experience, influencing everything from how consumers discover products to how retailers anticipate demand during major sales events.

According to Amazon's research, 39 per cent of UAE shoppers plan to seek advice from AI assistants for product recommendations or help comparing options this season – the same proportion who intend to consult family or friends. Among those planning to spend more, this figure rises to 46 per cent.

“AI is making it quicker for shoppers to get from a general need to a specific product they are confident in buying. Research that used to happen separately and often across several websites can now happen in one place, with AI helping shoppers compare, understand, and narrow down their product choices,” said Martinelli.

This year's White Friday also marks the first time UAE customers can use Alexa for Shopping Beta, Amazon's AI-powered shopping assistant, during the sale. The tool allows shoppers to compare products side by side, check up to a year of price history and receive personalised recommendations through natural conversations without leaving the Amazon store.

While AI is helping consumers make more informed purchasing decisions, retailers are also using the technology to better understand what shoppers are likely to buy.

According to Deloitte's 2026 global retail outlook, 38 per cent of surveyed retailers were already using AI for demand planning and forecasting, while a further 32 per cent expected to adopt it within the following 12 months.

Pandor explained that analysing sales history, browsing patterns and responses to previous promotions can help retailers anticipate demand and determine where inventory will be needed. However, the ability to act on these insights is equally important.

“If demand shifts during a promotion, retailers need to act on that information, whether by replenishing inventory or changing how an order is fulfilled. That’s where AI can help retailers respond faster while keeping service and margins in view,” he said.

The growing use of AI among consumers is also raising expectations of the employees who serve them. Shoppers who have already researched a product extensively expect sales associates to provide accurate and knowledgeable advice.

A Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Staffbase found that while 80 per cent of surveyed US frontline workers and managers said their organisation had provided an internal AI tool, only 23 per cent felt fully supported by the information and tools available to them.

“Access to AI isn't the same as being supported by it,” said Duffy.

He stressed that the effectiveness of employee-facing AI depends on the accuracy and reliability of the information behind it. During busy sales periods, employees need immediate access to up-to-date product details, pricing and promotional terms, particularly when there is little time to verify information elsewhere.

Building customer loyalty

A successful sale season is not necessarily measured by how many customers make a purchase, but by how many choose to return once the discounts are gone. Product availability, delivery convenience and reliable customer support all play a role in shaping that decision.

Amazon's research found that 86 per cent of UAE shoppers say easy returns and helpful customer support make them feel safe buying online.

“Shoppers want selection that suits their needs, value for their money, product information they can trust, delivery that keeps pace with their day, and the reassurance that if something isn’t right, they can trust customer service for reliable support,” said Martinelli.

Seasonal sales are also becoming an opportunity for consumers to save on everyday purchases. The research found that 55 per cent of UAE shoppers typically buy groceries, toiletries or cleaning products during major sales events, making everyday essentials the second most popular category after fashion.

Amazon is catering to this demand through services such as Amazon Now, which delivers everyday essentials and fresh produce in minutes, while its Prime membership offers a range of delivery options, exclusive deals and entertainment benefits designed to provide value throughout the year.

“The aim is simple: to save customers time and money every day, not only during big sale events such as White Friday,” Martinelli added.

For retailers, however, building customer loyalty also depends on how effectively they manage the experience after an order has been placed.

“A good offer may persuade someone to place an order. What they remember afterward is whether the item was actually available, whether it arrived when expected, and whether the retailer kept them informed if plans changed. Those moments shape the decision to shop there again,” said Pandor.

He added that a straightforward returns process, clear communication and better visibility across inventory and fulfilment operations can help retailers maintain customer confidence even when things do not go as planned.

Employees also have a significant role to play in determining whether first-time shoppers become regular customers. According to the Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Staffbase, 40 per cent of surveyed frontline workers and managers reported that information gaps negatively affect customer satisfaction or experience.

“Retailers can generate sales overnight, but brand loyalty is built over time. Major promotional events offer retailers an opportunity to introduce themselves to customers who might not ordinarily shop with them, and much of the impression they leave will be shaped by their employees,” said Duffy.

He noted that investing in employee retention, product knowledge and access to reliable information can help retailers deliver consistent service well beyond peak shopping periods.