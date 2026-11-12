Beyond the pixel race: Oppo Find X10 Pro Max delivers flagship excellence

Oppo's latest flagship smartphone, the Find X10 Pro Max, is a photography powerhouse that combines class-leading imaging capabilities with a stunning display, flagship-grade performance and exceptional battery endurance. More than just a camera upgrade, Oppo has substantially improved the display, processing power and battery life, making this one of the most well-rounded premium smartphones of 2026.

With the new Find X10 Series, Oppo is raising the stakes in the flagship smartphone segment across key markets, including the Middle East. The lineup brings together an industry-first triple 200MP camera system, MediaTek's latest flagship chipset, a vibrant AMOLED display and a massive 8,000mAh battery, placing it firmly among the most ambitious smartphone launches of the year.

The camera system is undoubtedly the star of the show. Co-developed with Hasselblad, the triple 200MP setup is paired with Oppo's new Lumo True Image Engine, delivering natural colours, realistic textures and impressive detail across a variety of shooting conditions. From bright daylight landscapes to challenging low-light scenes, the Find X10 Pro Max consistently produces outstanding results.

The ultra-wide camera, in particular, sets a new benchmark for smartphones serving professional videographers, while the versatility offered by three high-resolution sensors gives creators greater freedom to shoot, crop and edit without sacrificing quality.

Beyond imaging, the phone delivers a polished user experience. Running Android 17 with ColorOS 17, Oppo promises five major Android upgrades and six years of security updates, adding long-term value to the package. The ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner is fast and reliable, even with wet fingers, thanks to Oppo's Splash Touch technology. Face unlock is equally quick and convenient for everyday use.

DESIGN AND PERFORMANCE

Find X10 Pro Max carries forward the Find X Series’ minimalist, technology-inspired design language and refined craftsmanship. The precisely crafted aluminum frame combines a fine matte finish with flat sides and softly contoured edges, providing a secure and comfortable grip, while the velvet-textured glass back completes the cohesive look and feel.

6.78-inch flat display with 1.15mm symmetrical bezels: The flagship device features a new-generation 6.78-inch flat display with ultra-narrow, symmetrical 1.15mm bezels on all four sides, creating an expansive, immersive viewing experience. An adaptive LTPO refresh rate of up to 144Hz delivers smooth scrolling and fluid gameplay. With peak outdoor brightness of 3,600 nits and full-screen brightness of 2,000 nits, the display remains bright and easy to read outdoors, whether browsing social media or reviewing photos.

BT.2020 wide colour gamut: BT.2020 is a wide colour gamut standard used in professional film and television production. It covers around 40% more colour space than DCI-P3, which is supported by most flagship smartphones today. Find X10 Pro Max is among the first smartphones to support the BT.2020 colour gamut, achieving industry-leading 95% coverage.

Vapor chamber cooling: Find X10 Pro Max is among the first smartphones powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, paired with advanced vapor chamber cooling for sustained high performance. Built on TSMC’s advanced 2nm N2P process, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro features a new All Big Core CPU design with two C2-Ultra cores clocked at up to 4.55GHz. Compared with the previous generation, it delivers up to 17% higher single-core performance and up to 15% higher multi-core performance, alongside a 61% improvement in multi-core power efficiency.

Major system upgrades: The new G2-Ultra NX GPU delivers up to 27% higher peak performance, 24% better power efficiency at peak performance, and 18% faster ray tracing, combining stronger graphics performance with improved efficiency. The Dimensity 9600 Pro also brings a major upgrade to on-device AI with its latest-generation dual-NPU design. The new high-performance NPU delivers 51% faster LLM prefill performance, while the Super Efficient NPU is 40% more power efficient.

CAMERA

The end of the pixel war: One of the defining trends in smartphone imaging over the past few years has been the pixel race, with resolutions rising from 12MP to 50MP, 108MP, and eventually 200MP on the main or telephoto camera. With Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo moves beyond individual camera upgrades with the industry-first Triple 200MP Camera System. Combining 200MP sensors across all three rear cameras with optics co-developed with Hasselblad, the premium smartphone delivers consistent clarity and detail across the entire focal-length range, from ultra-wide through main to telephoto.

First 200MP ultra-wide camera: Find X10 Pro Max features the all-new Hasselblad 200MP Ultra-Sensing Ultra-Wide Camera, the industry’s first ultra-wide camera with 200MP resolution. Its large 1/1.56-inch sensor and wide f/2.2 aperture capture twice as much light as the previous generation, enabling clean, detailed images even in low-light conditions.

The custom 13mm high-precision 7- element lens offers a 124° field of view, making it one of the widest ultra-wide lenses on a smartphone. Autofocus enables sharp, detailed landscape photography, while a minimum focusing distance of just 4cm allows the camera to double as a high-quality macro camera for close-up shots.

Crop without losing clarity: With a minimum focusing distance of just 10cm, it also supports tele-macro photography, capturing fine details without requiring the camera to be positioned too close to the subject. The large sensor helps create natural bokeh that separates the subject from the background.

With all three rear cameras offering 200MP resolution, Find X10 Pro Max delivers exceptional detail and greater flexibility for creative editing. Images captured at full 200MP resolution provide greater flexibility for cropping and large-format printing while retaining fine detail. Using the built-in editing tools in the photos app, users can easily turn a single 200MP image into multiple shots with different compositions, preserving clarity while opening up new creative possibilities.

Clear zoom: Moreover, Find X10 captures 26MP images by default across the entire zoom range from 0.5x to 9.9x, delivering fine detail even at intermediate zoom levels, with no extra settings required. Find X10 Pro Max is equipped with a brand-new 50MP Ultra Clear Selfie Camera with autofocus, delivering sharp, detailed selfies. Its expansive 100° ultra-wide field of view makes it easy to fit more friends or more of the surrounding scenery into every shot.

Find X10 Pro Max also supports the Oppo Hasselblad Teleconverter, a Hasselblad-certified, professional-grade optical accessory designed for long-range shooting. It features 13 all-glass elements for consistent sharpness across the frame, including three ED glass elements to reduce chromatic aberration. PVD coatings further help minimise flare.

Lumo True Image Engine: Find X10 series introduces Lumo True Image Engine, Oppo’s next-generation computational imaging solution, designed for true-to-life imaging. It combines Hasselblad’s colour science, the natural image processing of Master Mode, and accurate real-world colour information from the new-generation True Colour Camera that combines 24-channel multispectral capture with 5.5 times the dynamic range of its predecessor, enabling more accurate colour capture across a wider range of lighting conditions.

A Professional Creative Studio

With three 200MP cameras, Find X10 Pro Max sets new benchmarks for its competitors serving professional videographers. For the first time on an Oppo smartphone, 4K 60fps, 4K 120fps, and 8K 30fps recording are supported across all three rear cameras — ultra-wide, main, and telephoto.

Whether capturing an immersive ultra-wide view, everyday moments with the main camera, or close-ups and distant scenes with the telephoto camera, Find X10 Pro Max delivers consistently clear, high-quality video across a wide range of perspectives. Working together, the True Colour Camera and Lumo True Image Engine help reproduce natural colors and nuanced skin tones, preserving the look and feel of each scene.

More freedom for professional video creation: In Pro Video mode, Find X10 Pro Max supports Open Gate Capture across all three rear cameras, a feature commonly found on professional cinema cameras. By using each sensor’s full imaging area, it captures 66% more vertical coverage and 25% more horizontal coverage than standard video recording. This gives creators greater freedom to crop and reframe footage in post-production. A single take can be adapted into landscape, portrait, or other aspect ratios to suit different platforms. Open Gate Capture also supports O-Log2, extending this creative flexibility to professional color grading.

Oppo has worked closely with Meta to optimise video sharing on Instagram for Find X10 Series. Videos can be uploaded to Instagram Reels and Stories with near-lossless quality, preserving the fine detail of the original footage and keeping shared moments true to the original capture.

BATTERY

8000mAh Oppo silicon carbon battery: Find X10 Pro Max takes a major step forward with a massive 8000mAh silicon carbon battery, the largest ever in an Oppo Find Series smartphone. The battery is designed for long-term durability, retaining over 80% of original capacity even after five years of extensive use. It can last up to two days on a single charge.

Fast, safe, and versatile charging: Find X10 Pro Max continues Oppo’s tradition of fast, safe charging, with 80W SuperVooc wired charging delivering hours of use in just minutes. The device also supports up to 55W fast charging with compatible third-party PD chargers. It also supports 50W AirVooc wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings

Find X10 Pro Max carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings, delivering industry-leading durability across a wide range of environments. The IP68 rating provides protection against dust and prolonged immersion in water, while the IP69 rating indicates resistance to high-pressure, high-temperature water jets, helping the device withstand more demanding conditions.

Both the front and rear are protected by Oppo Crystal Guard Glass, co-developed with Corning for enhanced durability. Find X10 Pro Max has also earned SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance Certification, offering added peace of mind for everyday use and creative work.

Colours availability; price: In the UAE, the Oppo Find X10 is available in Glacier Blue and Mist Grey for Dh5,199, while the Find X10 Pro Max comes in Luna White and Titanium Grey for Dh6,399. Both models feature 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

VERDICT

The Find X10 Pro Max is among the finest camera phones of 2026, and arguably the benchmark for mobile photography. The combination of a groundbreaking camera system, excellent display, immersive dual-speaker audio, powerful performance and remarkable battery life makes it an easy recommendation for photography enthusiasts, content creators and power users seeking a true flagship experience.

PROS

· Solid build, likable design

· Bright and feature-packed LTPO OLED display

· All three 200MP rear sensors deliver matching colours and deep dynamic range

· Strong camera results even in low-light video

· The Dimensity 9600 Pro handles multitasking and gaming without overheating

· Long-term durable battery life

· Modern-looking and feature-packed ColorOS 17

· The optional teleconverter kit can elevate the camera experience further