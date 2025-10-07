Best place to work: UAE workplaces prove most ready for change

In today’s business world, transformation is no longer a one-off project. It is a constant reality, driven by rapid advances in artificial intelligence, geopolitical uncertainty, climate urgency, and generational change in the workplace. While many organisations worldwide struggle to keep up, new research suggests the UAE is not only keeping pace, it is leading the way.

According to the Transformation Readiness Index 2025, published by PROI Worldwide, UAE organisations are better prepared for change than their global counterparts. The study, which surveyed 675 executives across more than 30 countries, found the UAE scoring 81 out of 100, well above the global average of 73. The country outperformed across all four key pillars of readiness: Planning, Leadership, Engagement, and Monitoring.

Why the UAE is Outperforming

One of the study’s most striking findings is the effectiveness of UAE leaders in communicating the purpose of change. On this critical measure, UAE executives scored 4.2 out of 5, compared with 3.7 globally. This ability to articulate why transformation matters helps secure alignment quickly, a vital skill in a country where the pace of national ambition is relentless and the workforce is highly diverse.

Louise Mezzina, PR Partner at Mojo, PROI Worldwide’s exclusive partner in the UAE, explained: “The UAE is a proving ground for transformation. National ambition drives a relentless pace, and a diverse workforce demands clarity at speed. This pressure has forced organisations to develop communication muscles that many global peers still lack.”

The UAE’s performance highlights how leadership visibility and trust are critical drivers of transformation success. Senior leaders in the country are seen as highly effective in setting direction, but middle managers emerge as the hinge point — responsible for sustaining alignment through everyday dialogue.

The Global Picture: Communication a Missing Link

The broader international study reveals a concerning reality: transformation is failing in many organisations, not because of weak strategies, but due to communication breakdowns.

Globally, only one in four leaders rate their organisation’s transformation communication as effective. The weakest link lies in monitoring, with 65% of respondents admitting they lack systems to track whether communication is working during times of change.

Dirk Aarts, Project Leader of the PROI Transformation Report, emphasised the point: “Transformation fails not because strategy is flawed, but because communication breaks down. Communication is the engine that moves transformation forward. Without it, even the best plans stall.”

The study also found a direct link between trust and transformation success. When employees trust leadership and feel informed, change efforts are more likely to succeed. Conversely, poor or inconsistent messaging undermines confidence and slows progress.

Unique UAE Challenges

While the UAE stands ahead of the global curve, the study also points to challenges specific to the local market.

First, the country’s transient workforce means employee alignment can be short-lived unless continually reinforced. Organisations cannot rely on a one-time communication push at the start of a transformation programme; they must constantly renew alignment.

Second, there is an external engagement gap. While internal communication with employees and managers is relatively strong, regulators, partners, and customers are often less involved in transformation efforts. In a policy-driven market, this can create blind spots that weaken long-term outcomes.

Despite these hurdles, the UAE’s overall readiness reflects a system that has been “pressure-tested” by the scale and speed of national projects, from economic diversification to digital transformation.

Why It Matters Now

The findings arrive at a time when transformation is no longer optional. Globally, only 27% of companies rate their change efforts as successful, and communication gaps are a key reason for failure. For the UAE, the stakes are particularly high. With its ambitious national vision, diverse population, and status as a hub for global business, transformation readiness is not just a competitive advantage, it is a necessity.