Beauty And The Tech-Precision

With a blend of creativity, craftsmanship, and an unwavering commitment to quality, Antonio Careena Jewelry has carved a niche for itself in the industry. Harout Meliksetian, CEO and Owner, shares his inspiring journey and the vision that propelled his family business Antonio Careena Jewelry to become a trusted name in the world of luxury jewellery. In an exclusive interview, Meliksetian reveals the brand's unique offerings, challenges faced, and plans that aim to further elevate the company's standing.

Journey of Persistence

"Time was bound by a creative spark in 1998 when I used my creative understanding and experience of 30 years to ideate the Gold and Diamond Jewelry business," Meliksetian recalls. Settling in the UAE in 1992, he utilised his entrepreneurial and managerial skills to embark on this venture. With a formal education in Gemology, Meliksetian's passion and knowledge transformed into a successful professional journey.

Speaking about Antonio Careena Jewelry, Meliksetian says: "The conception of Antonio Careena Jewelry L.L.C was a significant contribution in the industry that focused more towards manufacturing, diamond carving along with excellent client service on both local and international levels. The brand specialises in customised designs and jewellery refurbishment, offering customers a unique twist of personalisation with a touch of Armenian craftsmanship. Each piece is meticulously crafted using the finest materials to ensure maximum customer satisfaction."

Reflecting on the challenges faced in the initial stages, Meliksetian shares: "Integrating high-quality diamonds and stones into the market was a challenge. The demand for paying a premium for higher quality and clarity of diamonds was low." He further adds: "Additionally, the lack of technology made the production process time-consuming and limited the designs. However, the company's dedication to excellence and unwavering commitment to quality helped overcome these hurdles."

Reflecting on his thoughts on what sets brands apart, Meliksetian highlights the importance of customers. "Our edge over competitors lies in the high quality and service we provide our customers. For the finest jewellery selection, we believe in customisation for our customers. We understand what our clients demand and expect and based on that we are open to personalised jewellery. We support your immaculate choices and preserve the YOU in every piece we create," Meliksetian emphasises.

Antonio Careena Jewelry offers a lifetime guarantee on all products, ensuring the most premium quality in the market.

Embracing New Milestones

Recognising the significance of technology, Meliksetian states: "Technology plays a significant role in the success of any modern business, including the jewellery industry. Antonio Careena Jewelry embraces technology through computer-aided design (CAD) software for designing and visualising jewellery, 3D printing for prototyping, and e-commerce platforms to expand its reach. The company stays in line with changing trends by closely monitoring market demands, researching emerging technologies, and incorporating innovative techniques into production processes."

Meliksetian proudly highlights several milestones and achievements. These include serving VIP clients worldwide, participating in international jewellery exhibitions for over 25 years, and establishing Antonio Careena as a prestigious and respected name in the industry. The brand's commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach have been key factors in its success.

Looking ahead, Meliksetian shares the plans for Antonio Careena Jewelry, saying: "We aim to continue growth and success in the luxury jewellery market. Over the next five years, the focus will be on expanding the brand's presence both domestically and internationally. This involves opening new retail stores and strengthening the online presence to reach new markets and demographics."

Antonio Careena Jewelry,'s commitment to exceptional quality, innovative designs, and customer satisfaction sets it apart. As the company looks towards the future, it remains dedicated to creating timeless pieces of art that captivate the hearts of jewellery connoisseurs around the world.

