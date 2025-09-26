Baraka Development is a visionary real estate developer in the UAE, renowned for delivering pre-mium residential and mixed-use projects that combine luxury, innovation, and sustainability. Guid-ed by the strategic vision of Dr Husam Mohamed Al Ameri, the company focuses on creating communities that integrate smart technologies, sustainable design, and lifestyle-driven innovation. Under his leadership, Baraka Development has become synonymous with quality living, exceptional investment value, and thoughtfully curated spaces in Abu Dhabi.

At the forefront of Baraka’s portfolio are The Bay Residences 1 and 2, two landmark waterfront developments on Abu Dhabi’s vibrant Yas Island. Phase 1 offers private pool townhouses and luxury penthouses, designed for families and professionals seeking refined urban living. Residents enjoy smart home technologies, lush green spaces, and world-class amenities including swimming pools, fitness centers, children’s play areas, retail outlets, and family parks. Its prime location along Yas Bay’s 3km boardwalk provides stunning Arabian Gulf views and easy access to Pier 71, Hilton Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, and Yas Island’s premier entertainment and dining precincts.

Building on this success, The Bay Residences 2 introduces modern townhouses, elegant penthouses, and thoughtfully designed apartments, alongside enhanced community amenities and land-scaped parks. This phase reflects Baraka’s commitment to sustainable and smart living, combining privacy, comfort, and vibrant waterfront experiences while maximising lifestyle and investment potential.

Under Dr Husam Mohamed Al Ameri’s leadership, Baraka Development continues to champion smart innovations, integrating technology that enhances daily living, boosts energy efficiency, and anticipates the future of real estate. His vision ensures that every project not only meets the highest standards of luxury and design but also delivers a meaningful, modern, and connected lifestyle.

For investors and residents seeking more than just a property, Baraka Development represents a trusted partner in crafting luxury, innovation, and enduring value — a promise reflected in every landmark project it undertakes in the UAE.