Dubai, Singapore lead new era of global wealth as investment links deepen

As global wealth flows increasingly eastward, Dubai and Singapore are cementing their positions as two of the world's most influential wealth management hubs, connected by rising capital flows, cross-border investments and a shared focus on innovation, says an industry veteran.

Speaking at the Dubai Fintech Summit, Bank of Singapore CEO Jason Moo highlighted how the two financial centres are not competitors but complementary gateways linking Asia, the Middle East and global investors in an era of rapid wealth creation and technological transformation.

Taking part in a fireside chat titled A New Era for Global Wealth: Capital, Technology and the Rise of Asia at Madinat Jumeirah, Moo outlined the growing strategic importance of both cities in shaping the future of global wealth management. The session followed opening remarks by DIFC Governor Essa Kazim and explored the evolving investment relationship between Asia and the Middle East, as well as the impact of artificial intelligence on private banking.

Moo described Asia as both a major source of capital and a destination for investment, noting that the region continues to generate significant wealth while attracting increasing interest from international investors seeking growth opportunities.

While Asian clients remain the bank's largest customer segment, Bank of Singapore has witnessed growing participation from international clients over the past five years. According to Moo, this trend is creating opportunities for multiple wealth centres to thrive simultaneously.

“There is no cannibalisation. There’s enough wealth around the world to really be managed in different locations,” he said. Dubai’s geographical accessibility between Asia and Europe, the development of technology and investment ecosystems around DIFC, and growth prospects across the GCC and Indian subcontinent all contribute to its appeal, Moo explained.

Dubai is one of Bank of Singapore’s three strategic hubs, alongside Hong Kong and Singapore itself. Its DIFC branch, which serves clients in the Middle East and Europe, continues to add bankers to its team.

The bank has observed rising interest from Chinese conglomerates and investors in wealth and investment opportunities in Dubai. To support this, it has organized visits to Dubai for investors and senior financial institution executives from China, while its DIFC branch provides dedicated Chinese coverage to serve this expanding client segment.

Moo pointed to a similar trend among Middle Eastern clients, who are looking to Asia for custody and investment opportunities, highlighting interest in the markets of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

“I really feel like that’s where the next alliances will be built,” he said of the Asia-Middle East corridor. The bank can draw on parent company OCBC Group’s network across Greater China and Asean to support clients exploring these markets.

Family offices’ investment needs are also changing. Moo described increasingly institutional approaches to allocation and diversification, placing greater demands on private banks.

“We have to offer them everything from public to private opportunities,” he said. He touched on clients’ interest in private market opportunities in AI and its supporting infrastructure, including data centers, cooling, and energy.

AI is also helping the bank streamline its onboarding process. “We developed our own AI agents to do KYC for clients,” Moo said, referring to know-your-customer checks. The technology collects data, generates reports, and helps accelerate due diligence. Accounts can now be opened in 15 business days, half the current industry median of about six weeks.

Moo cautioned that advances in agentic AI make robust protection essential as clients develop their own agents and dashboards to manage financial information.

“I think AI is going to be an incredible game changer, but at the same time a big threat if we don’t think about the most important aspect of it, and that’s cybersecurity,” he said.

As clients continue to diversify where they hold and invest their assets amid geopolitical uncertainty, Bank of Singapore’s Dubai hub connects regional clients with opportunities around the world, with a particular focus on differentiated opportunities in Asia. The bank sees the emirate playing a greater role in its growth across the Middle East as investment ties between the region and Asia deepen.