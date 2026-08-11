B1 Properties closes Dh 125 million sale of custom-rebuilt villa on Palm Jumeirah

B1 Properties has closed the sale of the six-bedroom property on Palm Jumeirah for Dh 125 million. Representing both the buyer and the seller, the brokerage facilitated the transaction for the villa, which spans an 18,423-square-foot built-up area on a 15,190-square-foot plot.

Designed with ultra-luxury European craftsmanship, the residence features a private cinema, a fully equipped gym, a luxury spa and direct beachfront access with a private pool.

This villa stands out on Palm Jumeirah because it features a basement, a true rarity for the island. Built below grade and fully tanked, this subterranean level serves as a private

six-supercar garage. This villa represents a complete custom build and structural upgrade, offering an immediate advantage to the buyer. Spanning a 28,000-hour build cycle, the villa features a meticulous interior specification. The design incorporates bespoke furniture, cabinetry, and lighting from Armani/Casa, Fendi Casa, Dolce and Gabbana Casa, Rimadesio, Boffi, Bulthaup, Gaggenau, Baccarat, and Terzani, alongside integrated Bang and Olufsen sound systems set against full-floor installations of Carrara Venetiano marble.

On Palm Jumeirah, address is the baseline, but bespoke upgrades dictate the ultimate price. This upgraded villa stands as a distinct flagship for B1 Properties, serving not as a market anomaly, but as a proof point of value. While not the highest-priced transaction in B1 Properties' portfolio, which includes an Dh 88 million plot sold at the island's highest recorded price-per-square-foot, it represents one of many benchmark sales for the firm. B1 Properties closed H1 2026 on a high note with this transaction, reaching over Dh 480 million in sales while the wider market was getting stress tested.

Babak Jafari, Founder and CEO of B1 Properties, notes that unlike standard residential markets, Palm Jumeirah remains largely unaffected by external economic cycles. For upgraded and custom-built villas, demand consistently exceeds supply. It creates a market where sellers hold the leverage, and serious buyers are prepared to wait years for the right property.